Class 7A, Region 4
;Overall;Region
James Clemens;3-0;1-0
Florence;1-2;1-0
Huntsville;1-2;1-0
Sparkman;1-2;1-0
Austin;1-2;0-1
Grissom;1-2;0-1
Albertville;0-2;0-1
Bob Jones;0-2;0-1
--
Last week's results
Florence 45, Austin 28
James Clemens 35, Bob Jones 28 (OT)
Sparkman 47, Albertville 26
Huntsville 13, Grissom 6
--
Tonight's game
Austin at James Clemens
--
Friday's games
Florence at Albertville
Grissom at Sparkman
Huntsville at Bob Jones
--
Class 6A, Region 8
Hartselle;3-0;1-0
Buckhorn;3-0;1-0
Muscle Shoals;3-0;1-0
Athens;2-1;1-0
Hazel Green;2-1;0-1
Cullman;1-2;0-1
Columbia;0-3;0-1
Decatur;0-3;0-1
--
Last week's results
Hartselle 35, Cullman 14
Athens 1, Columbia 0, forfeit
Muscle Shoals 24, Decatur 22
Buckhorn 21, Hazel Green 14
--
Friday's games
Decatur at Hartselle
Hazel Green at Athens
Cullman at Buckhorn
Muscle Shoals at Columbia
--
Class 5A, Region 8
Ardmore;3-0;1-0
Russellville;3-0;1-0
East Limestone;1-2;1-0
Lawrence County;0-2;0-0
Lee-Huntsville;1-2;0-1
Brewer;0-3;0-1
Mae Jemison;0-3;0-1
--
Last week's results
Ardmore 34, Brewer 14
East Limestone 24, Lee-Huntsville 14
West Point 14, Lawrence County 7
Russellville 44, Mae Jemison 10
--
Friday's games
Ardmore at Lawrence County
East Limestone at Mae Jemison
Russellville at Brewer
Open: Lee-Huntsville
--
Class 4A, Region 8
Brooks;3-0;1-0
Central-Florence;3-0;1-0
Priceville;2-0;1-0
West Limestone;2-0;1-0
West Morgan;2-1;0-1
Rogers;1-1;0-1
Wilson;1-2;0-1
Deshler;0-3;0-1
--
Last week's results
West Limestone 21, Deshler 19
Priceville 24, West Morgan 7
Brooks 41, Rogers 22
Central-Florence 46, Wilson 0
--
Friday's games
Central-Florence at West Limestone
Priceville at Brooks
Deshler at West Morgan
Rogers at Wilson
--
Class 3A, Region 8
Danville;3-0;1-0
Lauderdale County;3-0;1-0
Phil Campbell;2-1;1-0
Colbert Heights;1-2;0-1
Clements;0-2;0-0
East Lawrence;0-3;0-1
Elkmont;0-3;0-1
--
Last week's results
Danville 28, Colbert Heights 3
Lauderdale County24, East Lawrence 6
Phil Campbell 55, Elkmont 8
Open: Clements
--
Friday's games
Lauderdale County at Danville
Clements at Phil Campbell
Elkmont at Colbert Heights
Open: East Lawrence
--
Class 2A, Region 7
Falkville;2-1;1-0
Ider;2-1;1-0
Tanner;1-2;1-0
Section;2-1;0-1
Whitesburg Christian;1-2;0-1
North Sand Mountain;0-2;0-1
Pisgah;0-2;0-0
--
Last week's results
Falkville 54, Whitesburg Christian 12
Tanner 20, Section 14
Ider 13, North Sand Mountain 7
Plainview 54, Pisgah 40
--
Friday's games
Pisgah at Falkville
Tanner at Ider
North Sand Mountain at Section
Open: Whitesburg Christian
--
Class 2A, Region 8
Colbert County;2-1;1-0
Lexington;2-1;1-0
Mars Hill Bible;2-1;1-0
Hatton;1-1;0-0
Tharptown;2-1;0-1
Sheffield;1-2;0-1
Red Bay;0-2;0-1
--
Last week's results
Hatton 38, Winston County 20
Lexington 34, Red Bay 6
Colbert County 63, Tharptown 7
Mars Hill Bible 37, Sheffield 0
--
Friday's games
Hatton at Mars Hill Bible
Sheffield at Colbert County
Tharptown at Lexington
Open: Red Bay
--
Class 1A, Region 8
Hackleburg;2-0;1-0
Shoals Christian;2-1;1-0
Decatur Heritage;1-2;1-0
R.A. Hubbard;1-2;1-0
Cherokee;0-2;0-1
Vina;0-2;0-1
Phillips Bear Creek;0-3;0-1
Waterloo; 0-3;0-1
--
Last week's results
Decatur Heritage 41, Phillips Bear Creek 10
R.A. Hubbard 58, Cherokee 8
Hackleburg 40, Waterloo 20
Shoals Christian 30, Vina 22
--
Tonight's game
Vina at Decatur Heritage
--
Friday's games
Hackleburg at R.A. Hubbard
Shoals Christian at Cherokee
Phillips Bear Creek at Waterloo
