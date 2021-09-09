Class 7A, Region 4

;Overall;Region

James Clemens;3-0;1-0

Florence;1-2;1-0

Huntsville;1-2;1-0

Sparkman;1-2;1-0

Austin;1-2;0-1

Grissom;1-2;0-1

Albertville;0-2;0-1

Bob Jones;0-2;0-1

--

Last week's results

Florence 45, Austin 28

James Clemens 35, Bob Jones 28 (OT)

Sparkman 47, Albertville 26

Huntsville 13, Grissom 6

--

Tonight's game

Austin at James Clemens

--

Friday's games

Florence at Albertville

Grissom at Sparkman

Huntsville at Bob Jones

--

Class 6A, Region 8

Hartselle;3-0;1-0

Buckhorn;3-0;1-0

Muscle Shoals;3-0;1-0

Athens;2-1;1-0

Hazel Green;2-1;0-1

Cullman;1-2;0-1

Columbia;0-3;0-1

Decatur;0-3;0-1

--

Last week's results

Hartselle 35, Cullman 14

Athens 1, Columbia 0, forfeit

Muscle Shoals 24, Decatur 22

Buckhorn 21, Hazel Green 14

--

Friday's games

Decatur at Hartselle

Hazel Green at Athens

Cullman at Buckhorn

Muscle Shoals at Columbia

--

Class 5A, Region 8

Ardmore;3-0;1-0

Russellville;3-0;1-0

East Limestone;1-2;1-0

Lawrence County;0-2;0-0

Lee-Huntsville;1-2;0-1

Brewer;0-3;0-1

Mae Jemison;0-3;0-1

--

Last week's results

Ardmore 34, Brewer 14

East Limestone 24, Lee-Huntsville 14

West Point 14, Lawrence County 7

Russellville 44, Mae Jemison 10

--

Friday's games

Ardmore at Lawrence County

East Limestone at Mae Jemison

Russellville at Brewer

Open: Lee-Huntsville

--

Class 4A, Region 8

Brooks;3-0;1-0

Central-Florence;3-0;1-0

Priceville;2-0;1-0

West Limestone;2-0;1-0

West Morgan;2-1;0-1

Rogers;1-1;0-1

Wilson;1-2;0-1

Deshler;0-3;0-1

--

Last week's results

West Limestone 21, Deshler 19

Priceville 24, West Morgan 7

Brooks 41, Rogers 22

Central-Florence 46, Wilson 0

--

Friday's games

Central-Florence at West Limestone

Priceville at Brooks

Deshler at West Morgan

Rogers at Wilson

--

Class 3A, Region 8

Danville;3-0;1-0

Lauderdale County;3-0;1-0

Phil Campbell;2-1;1-0

Colbert Heights;1-2;0-1

Clements;0-2;0-0

East Lawrence;0-3;0-1

Elkmont;0-3;0-1

--

Last week's results

Danville 28, Colbert Heights 3

Lauderdale County24, East Lawrence 6

Phil Campbell 55, Elkmont 8

Open: Clements

--

Friday's games

Lauderdale County at Danville

Clements at Phil Campbell

Elkmont at Colbert Heights

Open: East Lawrence

--

Class 2A, Region 7

Falkville;2-1;1-0

Ider;2-1;1-0

Tanner;1-2;1-0

Section;2-1;0-1

Whitesburg Christian;1-2;0-1

North Sand Mountain;0-2;0-1

Pisgah;0-2;0-0

--

Last week's results

Falkville 54, Whitesburg Christian 12

Tanner 20, Section 14

Ider 13, North Sand Mountain 7

Plainview 54, Pisgah 40

--

Friday's games

Pisgah at Falkville

Tanner at Ider

North Sand Mountain at Section

Open: Whitesburg Christian

--

Class 2A, Region 8

Colbert County;2-1;1-0

Lexington;2-1;1-0

Mars Hill Bible;2-1;1-0

Hatton;1-1;0-0

Tharptown;2-1;0-1

Sheffield;1-2;0-1

Red Bay;0-2;0-1

--

Last week's results

Hatton 38, Winston County 20

Lexington 34, Red Bay 6

Colbert County 63, Tharptown 7

Mars Hill Bible 37, Sheffield 0

--

Friday's games

Hatton at Mars Hill Bible

Sheffield at Colbert County

Tharptown at Lexington

Open: Red Bay

--

Class 1A, Region 8

Hackleburg;2-0;1-0

Shoals Christian;2-1;1-0

Decatur Heritage;1-2;1-0

R.A. Hubbard;1-2;1-0

Cherokee;0-2;0-1

Vina;0-2;0-1

Phillips Bear Creek;0-3;0-1

Waterloo; 0-3;0-1

--

Last week's results

Decatur Heritage 41, Phillips Bear Creek 10

R.A. Hubbard 58, Cherokee 8

Hackleburg 40, Waterloo 20

Shoals Christian 30, Vina 22

--

Tonight's game

Vina at Decatur Heritage

--

Friday's games

Hackleburg at R.A. Hubbard

Shoals Christian at Cherokee

Phillips Bear Creek at Waterloo

