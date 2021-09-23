Class 7A, Region 4
;Overall;Region
James Clemens;5-0;3-0
Sparkman;3-2;3-0
Bob Jones;2-2;2-1
Florence;2-3;2-1
Albertville;1-3;1-2
Huntsville;1-4;1-2
Austin;1-4;0-3
Grissom;1-4;0-3
--
Last week's results
Sparkman 38, Austin 21
James Clemens 43, Huntsville 40
Bob Jones 29, Florence 21
Albertville 34, Grissom 27
--
Friday's games
James Clemens at Lee-Huntsville
Auburn at Bob Jones
Boaz at Albertville
Open: Austin, Florence, Huntsville, Sparkman
--
Class 6A, Region 8
Hartselle;5-0;3-0
Muscle Shoals;5-0;3-0
Athens;3-2;2-1
Cullman;3-2;2-1
Buckhorn;3-2;1-2
Decatur;1-4;1-2
Hazel Green;2-3;0-3
Columbia;0-5;0-3
--
Last week's results
Decatur 16, Buckhorn 14
Muscle Shoals 27, Athens 13
Cullman 29, Hazel Green 21
Hartselle 1, Columbia 0 (forfeit)
--
Friday's games
Russellville at Hartselle
Athens at Hueytown
Mars Hill Bible at Cullman
Buckhorn at Mae Jemison
Columbia at Tanner
Open: Decatur, Hazel Green, Muscle Shoals
--
Class 5A, Region 8
Ardmore;5-0;3-0
Russellville;5-0;3-0
East Limestone;3-2;3-0
Lee-Huntsville;1-3;0-2
Lawrence County;0-4;0-2
Brewer;0-5;0-3
Mae Jemison;1-4;1-2
--
Last week's results
East Limestone 49, Brewer 7
Russellville 43, Lawrence County 0
Mae Jemison 28, Lee-Huntsville 22
Open: Ardmore
--
Friday's games
Russellville at Hartselle
Clements at Ardmore
East Limestone at West Limestone
Westminster Christian at Lawrence County
Brewer at Arab
James Clemens at Lee-Huntsville
Buckhorn at Mae Jemison
--
Class 4A, Region 8
Brooks;5-0;3-0
Central-Florence;5-0;3-0
Priceville;3-1;2-1
West Limestone;3-1;2-1
West Morgan;3-2;1-2
Rogers;2-2;1-2
Wilson;1-4;0-3
Deshler;0-5;0-3
--
Last week's results
West Limestone 31, West Morgan 14
Priceville 18, Wilson 0
Central-Florence 21, Rogers 17
Brooks 42, Deshler 14
--
Friday's games
Danville at Priceville
East Limestone at West Limestone
Leeds at West Morgan
Central-Florence at Sheffield
Lauderdale County at Rogers
Open: Brooks, Deshler, Wilson
--
Class 3A, Region 8
Lauderdale County;5-0;3-0
Phil Campbell;3-1;2-0
Colbert Heights;3-2;2-1
East Lawrence;1-3;1-1
Danville;3-2;1-2
Clements;0-4;0-2
Elkmont;0-5;0-3
--
Last week's results
East Lawrence 20, Danville 7
Lauderdale County 54, Elkmont 0
Colbert Heights 20, Clements 12
Open: Phil Campbell
--
Tonight's game
Hatton at East Lawrence
---
Friday's games
Danville at Priceville
Clements at Ardmore
Lexington at Elkmont
Lauderdale County at Rogers
Haleyville at Phil Campbell
Colbert County at Colbert Heights
--
Class 2A, Region 7
Tanner;3-2;3-0
Falkville;3-1;2-0
Ider;3-2;2-1
Pisgah;1-3;1-1
North Sand Mountain;1-3;1-2
Whitesburg Christian;1-3;0-2
Section;2-3;0-3
--
Last week's results
Tanner 14, North Sand Mountain 6
Ider 41, Section 40
Pisgah 56, Whitesburg Christian 14
Open: Falkville
--
Friday's games
Columbia at Tanner
Cold Springs at Falkville
Valley Head at Ider
D.A.R. at Pisgah
North Sand Mountain at Cedar Bluff
Shoals Christian at Whitesburg Christian
Open: Section
--
Class 2A, Region 8
Colbert County;4-1;3-0
Lexington;4-1;3-0
Mars Hill Bible;3-1;2-0
Hatton;1-3;0-2
Red Bay;1-2;1-1
Tharptown;2-3;0-3
Sheffield;1-4;0-3
--
Last week's results
Colbert County 25, Hatton 24
Lexington 32, Sheffield 14
Red Bay 54, Tharptown 7
Open: Mars Hill Bible
--
Tonight's game
Hatton at East Lawrence
---
Friday's games
Lexington at Elkmont
Colbert County at Colbert Heights
Mars Hill Bible at Cullman
Cherokee at Tharptown
Central-Florence at Sheffield
Open: Red Bay
--
Class 1A, Region 8
Decatur Heritage;3-2;3-0
R.A. Hubbard;3-2;3-0
Hackleburg;3-1;2-1
Shoals Christian;3-2;2-1
Phillips Bear Creek;1-4;1-2
Waterloo; 1-4;1-2
Cherokee;0-4;0-3
Vina;0-4;0-3
--
Last week's results
Decatur Heritage 46, Shoals Christian 0
R.A. Hubbard 18, Phillips Bear Creek 6
Hackleburg 40, Cherokee 8
Waterloo 46, Vina 0
--
Friday's games
Decatur Heritage at Woodville
Hubbertville at Hackleburg
Shoals Christian at Whitesburg Christian
Phillips Bear Creek at Marion County
Cherokee at Tharptown
Lynn at Vina
Open: R.A. Hubbard, Waterloo
