Class 7A, Region 4

;Overall;Region

James Clemens;5-0;3-0

Sparkman;3-2;3-0

Bob Jones;2-2;2-1

Florence;2-3;2-1

Albertville;1-3;1-2

Huntsville;1-4;1-2

Austin;1-4;0-3

Grissom;1-4;0-3

--

Last week's results

Sparkman 38, Austin 21

James Clemens 43, Huntsville 40

Bob Jones 29, Florence 21

Albertville 34, Grissom 27

--

Friday's games

James Clemens at Lee-Huntsville

Auburn at Bob Jones

Boaz at Albertville

Open: Austin, Florence, Huntsville, Sparkman

--

Class 6A, Region 8

Hartselle;5-0;3-0

Muscle Shoals;5-0;3-0

Athens;3-2;2-1

Cullman;3-2;2-1

Buckhorn;3-2;1-2

Decatur;1-4;1-2

Hazel Green;2-3;0-3

Columbia;0-5;0-3

--

Last week's results

Decatur 16, Buckhorn 14

Muscle Shoals 27, Athens 13

Cullman 29, Hazel Green 21

Hartselle 1, Columbia 0 (forfeit)

--

Friday's games

Russellville at Hartselle

Athens at Hueytown

Mars Hill Bible at Cullman

Buckhorn at Mae Jemison

Columbia at Tanner

Open: Decatur, Hazel Green, Muscle Shoals

--

Class 5A, Region 8

Ardmore;5-0;3-0

Russellville;5-0;3-0

East Limestone;3-2;3-0

Lee-Huntsville;1-3;0-2

Lawrence County;0-4;0-2

Brewer;0-5;0-3

Mae Jemison;1-4;1-2

--

Last week's results

East Limestone 49, Brewer 7

Russellville 43, Lawrence County 0

Mae Jemison 28, Lee-Huntsville 22

Open: Ardmore

--

Friday's games

Russellville at Hartselle

Clements at Ardmore

East Limestone at West Limestone

Westminster Christian at Lawrence County

Brewer at Arab

James Clemens at Lee-Huntsville

Buckhorn at Mae Jemison

--

Class 4A, Region 8

Brooks;5-0;3-0

Central-Florence;5-0;3-0

Priceville;3-1;2-1

West Limestone;3-1;2-1

West Morgan;3-2;1-2

Rogers;2-2;1-2

Wilson;1-4;0-3

Deshler;0-5;0-3

--

Last week's results

West Limestone 31, West Morgan 14

Priceville 18, Wilson 0

Central-Florence 21, Rogers 17

Brooks 42, Deshler 14

--

Friday's games

Danville at Priceville

East Limestone at West Limestone

Leeds at West Morgan

Central-Florence at Sheffield

Lauderdale County at Rogers

Open: Brooks, Deshler, Wilson

--

Class 3A, Region 8

Lauderdale County;5-0;3-0

Phil Campbell;3-1;2-0

Colbert Heights;3-2;2-1

East Lawrence;1-3;1-1

Danville;3-2;1-2

Clements;0-4;0-2

Elkmont;0-5;0-3

--

Last week's results

East Lawrence 20, Danville 7

Lauderdale County 54, Elkmont 0

Colbert Heights 20, Clements 12

Open: Phil Campbell

--

Tonight's game

Hatton at East Lawrence

---

Friday's games

Danville at Priceville

Clements at Ardmore

Lexington at Elkmont

Lauderdale County at Rogers

Haleyville at Phil Campbell

Colbert County at Colbert Heights

--

Class 2A, Region 7

Tanner;3-2;3-0

Falkville;3-1;2-0

Ider;3-2;2-1

Pisgah;1-3;1-1

North Sand Mountain;1-3;1-2

Whitesburg Christian;1-3;0-2

Section;2-3;0-3

--

Last week's results

Tanner 14, North Sand Mountain 6

Ider 41, Section 40

Pisgah 56, Whitesburg Christian 14

Open: Falkville

--

Friday's games

Columbia at Tanner

Cold Springs at Falkville

Valley Head at Ider

D.A.R. at Pisgah

North Sand Mountain at Cedar Bluff

Shoals Christian at Whitesburg Christian

Open: Section

--

Class 2A, Region 8

Colbert County;4-1;3-0

Lexington;4-1;3-0

Mars Hill Bible;3-1;2-0

Hatton;1-3;0-2

Red Bay;1-2;1-1

Tharptown;2-3;0-3

Sheffield;1-4;0-3

--

Last week's results

Colbert County 25, Hatton 24

Lexington 32, Sheffield 14

Red Bay 54, Tharptown 7

Open: Mars Hill Bible

--

Tonight's game

Hatton at East Lawrence

---

Friday's games

Lexington at Elkmont

Colbert County at Colbert Heights

Mars Hill Bible at Cullman

Cherokee at Tharptown

Central-Florence at Sheffield

Open: Red Bay

--

Class 1A, Region 8

Decatur Heritage;3-2;3-0

R.A. Hubbard;3-2;3-0

Hackleburg;3-1;2-1

Shoals Christian;3-2;2-1

Phillips Bear Creek;1-4;1-2

Waterloo; 1-4;1-2

Cherokee;0-4;0-3

Vina;0-4;0-3

--

Last week's results

Decatur Heritage 46, Shoals Christian 0

R.A. Hubbard 18, Phillips Bear Creek 6

Hackleburg 40, Cherokee 8

Waterloo 46, Vina 0

--

Friday's games

Decatur Heritage at Woodville

Hubbertville at Hackleburg

Shoals Christian at Whitesburg Christian

Phillips Bear Creek at Marion County

Cherokee at Tharptown

Lynn at Vina

Open: R.A. Hubbard, Waterloo

