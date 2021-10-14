Class 7A, Region 4
;Overall;Region
James Clemens;8-0;5-0
Bob Jones;4-3;4-1
Florence;3-4;3-2
Sparkman;3-4;3-2
Huntsville;2-5;2-3
Grissom;2-5;1-4
Austin;2-5;1-4
Albertville;1-6;1-4
--
Last week's results
Austin 31, Huntsville 21
James Clemens 31, Grissom 13
Bob Jones 62, Albertville 21
Florence 42, Sparkman 0
--
Friday's games
Austin at Albertville
James Clemens at Sparkman
Grissom at Bob Jones
Florence at Huntsville
--
Class 6A, Region 8
Hartselle;8-0;5-0
Muscle Shoals;6-1;4-1
Cullman;6-2;4-1
Athens;4-4;3-2
Buckhorn;5-3;2-3
Decatur;2-5;2-3
Hazel Green;2-5;0-5
Columbia;0-8;0-5
--
Last week's results
Hartselle 52, Muscle Shoals 35
Decatur 24, Hazel Green 17
Athens 27, Buckhorn 24
Cullman 42, Columbia 8
--
Friday's games
Columbia at Decatur
Athens at Cullman
Hazel Green at Hartselle
Muscle Shoals at Buckhorn
--
Class 5A, Region 8
East Limestone;5-3;5-0
Russellville;6-1;4-0
Ardmore;5-2;2-2
Lee-Huntsville;3-4;2-2
Mae Jemison;1-6;1-3
Brewer;1-7;1-4
Lawrence County;0-7;0-4
--
Last week's results
East Limestone 42, Ardmore 0
Lee-Huntsville 39, Lawrence Co. 12
Brewer 43, Mae Jemison 36
Open: Russellville
--
Today's game
Lawrence County at Mae Jemison
--
Friday's games
Russellville at East Limestone
Ardmore at Lee-Huntsville
Brewer at Fairview
--
Class 4A, Region 8
Brooks;7-0;5-0
Priceville;6-1;4-1
Central-Florence;6-2;3-2
West Limestone;5-2;3-2
West Morgan;4-4;2-3
Deshler;2-5;2-3
Rogers;2-5;1-4
Wilson;1-6;0-5
--
Last week's results
Priceville 41, Central-Florence 20
West Limestone 45, Wilson 16
Brooks 22, West Morgan 21
Deshler 27, Rogers 13
--
Today's games
Priceville at Deshler
Wilson at West Morgan
Central-Florence at Brooks
--
Friday's game
Rogers at West Limestone
--
Class 3A, Region 8
Lauderdale County;8-0;5-0
Phil Campbell;4-3;3-1
Danville;4-3;2-2
Colbert Heights;3-4;2-2
East Lawrence;2-5;2-2
Clements;1-6;1-3
Elkmont;0-8;0-5
--
Last week's results
Danville 41, Elkmont 7
Clements 47, East Lawrence 34
Lauderdale County 13, Phil Campbell 6
Open: Colbert Heights
--
Today's game
Colbert Heights at Lauderdale County
--
Friday's games
Clements at Danville
Phil Campbell at East Lawrence
Open: Elkmont
--
Class 2A, Region 7
Tanner;6-2;5-0
Pisgah;4-3;3-1
Ider;5-3;2-2
Falkville;4-3;2-2
Section;4-3;2-3
North Sand Mountain;2-5;1-3
Whitesburg Christian;2-5;0-4
--
Last week's results
Tanner 35, Falkville 28
Pisgah 28, Ider 6
Section 35, Whitesburg Christian 0
Fyffe 42, North Sand Mountain 14
--
Friday's games
Falkville at Ider
Pisgah at Section
N. Sand Mountain at Whitesburg Ch.
Open: Tanner
--
Class 2A, Region 8
Mars Hill Bible;5-2;4-0
Lexington;6-2;4-1
Colbert County;5-2;3-1
Red Bay;2-4;2-2
Hatton;3-4;1-3
Sheffield;2-6;1-4
Tharptown;3-4;0-4
--
Last week's results
Hatton 16, Red Bay 14
Mars Hill 21, Lexington 13
Sheffield 47, Tharptown 0
Open: Colbert County
--
Friday's games
Tharptown at Hatton
Lexington at Colbert Co.
Red Bay at Mars Hill Bible
Open: Sheffield
--
Class 1A, Region 8
Decatur Heritage;6-2;5-0
Hackleburg;5-2;4-1
R.A. Hubbard;4-3;4-1
Shoals Christian;3-5;2-3
Waterloo; 2-5;2-3
Phillips Bear Creek;2-6;2-3
Cherokee;1-6;1-4
Vina;0-7;0-5
--
Last week's results
Decatur Heritage 48, R.A. Hubbard 16
Hackleburg 34, Phillips Bear Creek 17
Waterloo 34, Shoals Christian 0
Cherokee 16, Vina 6
--
Today's game
R.A. Hubbard at Waterloo
--
Friday's games
Decatur Heritage at Cherokee
Hackleburg at Vina
Phillips Bear Creek at Shoals Christian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.