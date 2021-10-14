Class 7A, Region 4

;Overall;Region

James Clemens;8-0;5-0

Bob Jones;4-3;4-1

Florence;3-4;3-2

Sparkman;3-4;3-2

Huntsville;2-5;2-3

Grissom;2-5;1-4

Austin;2-5;1-4

Albertville;1-6;1-4

--

Last week's results

Austin 31, Huntsville 21

James Clemens 31, Grissom 13

Bob Jones 62, Albertville 21

Florence 42, Sparkman 0

--

Friday's games

Austin at Albertville

James Clemens at Sparkman

Grissom at Bob Jones

Florence at Huntsville

--

Class 6A, Region 8

Hartselle;8-0;5-0

Muscle Shoals;6-1;4-1

Cullman;6-2;4-1

Athens;4-4;3-2

Buckhorn;5-3;2-3

Decatur;2-5;2-3

Hazel Green;2-5;0-5

Columbia;0-8;0-5

--

Last week's results

Hartselle 52, Muscle Shoals 35

Decatur 24, Hazel Green 17

Athens 27, Buckhorn 24

Cullman 42, Columbia 8

--

Friday's games

Columbia at Decatur

Athens at Cullman

Hazel Green at Hartselle

Muscle Shoals at Buckhorn

--

Class 5A, Region 8

East Limestone;5-3;5-0

Russellville;6-1;4-0

Ardmore;5-2;2-2

Lee-Huntsville;3-4;2-2

Mae Jemison;1-6;1-3

Brewer;1-7;1-4

Lawrence County;0-7;0-4

--

Last week's results

East Limestone 42, Ardmore 0

Lee-Huntsville 39, Lawrence Co. 12

Brewer 43, Mae Jemison 36

Open: Russellville

--

Today's game

Lawrence County at Mae Jemison

--

Friday's games

Russellville at East Limestone

Ardmore at Lee-Huntsville

Brewer at Fairview

--

Class 4A, Region 8

Brooks;7-0;5-0

Priceville;6-1;4-1

Central-Florence;6-2;3-2

West Limestone;5-2;3-2

West Morgan;4-4;2-3

Deshler;2-5;2-3

Rogers;2-5;1-4

Wilson;1-6;0-5

--

Last week's results

Priceville 41, Central-Florence 20

West Limestone 45, Wilson 16

Brooks 22, West Morgan 21

Deshler 27, Rogers 13

--

Today's games

Priceville at Deshler

Wilson at West Morgan

Central-Florence at Brooks

--

Friday's game

Rogers at West Limestone

--

Class 3A, Region 8

Lauderdale County;8-0;5-0

Phil Campbell;4-3;3-1

Danville;4-3;2-2

Colbert Heights;3-4;2-2

East Lawrence;2-5;2-2

Clements;1-6;1-3

Elkmont;0-8;0-5

--

Last week's results

Danville 41, Elkmont 7

Clements 47, East Lawrence 34

Lauderdale County 13, Phil Campbell 6

Open: Colbert Heights

--

Today's game

Colbert Heights at Lauderdale County

--

Friday's games

Clements at Danville

Phil Campbell at East Lawrence

Open: Elkmont

--

Class 2A, Region 7

Tanner;6-2;5-0

Pisgah;4-3;3-1

Ider;5-3;2-2

Falkville;4-3;2-2

Section;4-3;2-3

North Sand Mountain;2-5;1-3

Whitesburg Christian;2-5;0-4

--

Last week's results

Tanner 35, Falkville 28

Pisgah 28, Ider 6

Section 35, Whitesburg Christian 0

Fyffe 42, North Sand Mountain 14

--

Friday's games

Falkville at Ider

Pisgah at Section

N. Sand Mountain at Whitesburg Ch.

Open: Tanner

--

Class 2A, Region 8

Mars Hill Bible;5-2;4-0

Lexington;6-2;4-1

Colbert County;5-2;3-1

Red Bay;2-4;2-2

Hatton;3-4;1-3

Sheffield;2-6;1-4

Tharptown;3-4;0-4

--

Last week's results

Hatton 16, Red Bay 14

Mars Hill 21, Lexington 13

Sheffield 47, Tharptown 0

Open: Colbert County

--

Friday's games

Tharptown at Hatton

Lexington at Colbert Co.

Red Bay at Mars Hill Bible

Open: Sheffield

--

Class 1A, Region 8

Decatur Heritage;6-2;5-0

Hackleburg;5-2;4-1

R.A. Hubbard;4-3;4-1

Shoals Christian;3-5;2-3

Waterloo; 2-5;2-3

Phillips Bear Creek;2-6;2-3

Cherokee;1-6;1-4

Vina;0-7;0-5

--

Last week's results

Decatur Heritage 48, R.A. Hubbard 16

Hackleburg 34, Phillips Bear Creek 17

Waterloo 34, Shoals Christian 0

Cherokee 16, Vina 6

--

Today's game

R.A. Hubbard at Waterloo

--

Friday's games

Decatur Heritage at Cherokee

Hackleburg at Vina

Phillips Bear Creek at Shoals Christian

