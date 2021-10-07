Class 7A, Region 4
;Overall;Region
James Clemens;7-0;4-0
Bob Jones;3-3;3-1
Sparkman;3-3;3-1
Florence;2-4;2-2
Huntsville;2-4;2-2
Grissom;2-4;1-3
Albertville;1-5;1-3
Austin;1-5;0-4
Last week's results
Grissom 29, Austin 24
James Clemens 45, Florence 42
Huntsville 56, Albertville 21
Bob Jones 25, Sparkman 21
Today's games
James Clemens at Grissom
Friday's games
Huntsville at Austin
Albertville at Bob Jones
Sparkman at Florence
Class 6A, Region 8
Hartselle;7-0;4-0
Muscle Shoals;6-0;4-0
Cullman;5-2;3-1
Buckhorn;5-2;2-2
Athens;3-4;2-2
Decatur;1-5;1-3
Hazel Green;2-4;0-4
Columbia;0-7;0-4
Last week's results
Hartselle 45, Athens 34
Cullman 17, Decatur 14
Muscle Shoals 56, Hazel Green 7
Buckhorn 45, Columbia 8
Friday's games
Hartselle at Muscle Shoals
Decatur at Hazel Green
Buckhorn at Athens
Cullman at Columbia
Class 5A, Region 8
Russellville;6-1;4-0
East Limestone;4-3;4-0
Ardmore;5-1;2-1
Lee-Huntsville;2-4;1-2
Mae Jemison;1-5;1-2
Lawrence County;0-6;0-3
Brewer;0-7;0-4
Last week's results
East Limestone 48, Lawrence County 14
Russellville 51, Ardmore 0
Lee-Huntsville 48, Brewer 28
Open: Mae Jemison
Friday's games
East Limestone at Ardmore
Lee-Huntsville at Lawrence County
Mae Jemison at Brewer
Open: Russellville
Class 4A, Region 8
Brooks;6-0;4-0
Central-Florence;6-1;3-1
Priceville;5-1;3-1
West Limestone;4-2;2-2
West Morgan;4-3;2-2
Rogers;2-4;1-3
Deshler;1-5;1-3
Wilson;1-5;0-4
Last week's results
Priceville 58, Rogers 43
West Morgan 27, Central-Florence 24
Brooks 27, West Limestone 20
Deshler 49, Wilson 6
Friday's games
Priceville at Central-Florence
West Morgan at Brooks
West Limestone at Wilson
Deshler at Rogers
Class 3A, Region 8
Lauderdale County;7-0;4-0
Phil Campbell;4-2;3-0
East Lawrence;2-4;2-1
Colbert Heights;3-4;2-2
Danville;3-3;1-2
Clements;0-6;0-3
Elkmont;0-7;0-4
Last week's results
East Lawrence 54, Elkmont 28
Lauderdale County 49, Clements 20
Phil Campbell 42, Colbert Heights 7
Open: Danville
Friday's games
Clements at East Lawrence
Danville at Elkmont
Lauderdale County at Phil Campbell
Open: Colbert Heights
Class 2A, Region 7
Tanner;5-2;4-0
Ider;5-2;2-1
Falkville;4-2;2-1
Pisgah;3-3;2-1
Section;3-3;1-3
North Sand Mountain;2-4;1-3
Whitesburg Christian;2-4;0-3
Last week's results
Tanner 47, Whitesburg Christian 12
Section 21, Falkville 6
Pisgah 44, North Sand Mountain 20
Ider 36, Victory Christian 7
Friday's games
Falkville at Tanner
Ider at Pisgah
Section at Whitesburg Christian
Fyffe at North Sand Mountain
Class 2A, Region 8
Lexington;6-1;4-0
Mars Hill Bible;4-2;3-0
Colbert County;5-2;3-1
Red Bay;2-3;2-1
Tharptown;3-3;0-3
Hatton;2-4;0-3
Sheffield;1-6;0-4
Last week's results
Lexington 42, Hatton 8
Red Bay 34, Sheffield 20
Mars Hill Bible 25, Colbert County 20
Open: Tharptown
Friday's games
Hatton at Red Bay
Mars Hill Bible at Lexington
Sheffield at Tharptown
Open: Colbert County
Class 1A, Region 8
Decatur Heritage;5-2;4-0
R.A. Hubbard;4-2;4-0
Hackleburg;4-2;3-1
Shoals Christian;3-4;2-2
Phillips Bear Creek;2-5;2-2
Waterloo; 1-5;1-3
Cherokee;0-6;0-4
Vina;0-6;0-4
Last week's results
Decatur Heritage 52, Waterloo 14
R.A. Hubbard 55, Vina 26
Hackleburg 62, Shoals Christian 12
Phillips Bear Creek 76, Cherokee 0
Friday's games
R.A. Hubbard at Decatur Heritage
Hackleburg at Phillips Bear Creek
Waterloo at Shoals Christian
Vina at Cherokee
