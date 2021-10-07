Class 7A, Region 4

;Overall;Region

James Clemens;7-0;4-0

Bob Jones;3-3;3-1

Sparkman;3-3;3-1

Florence;2-4;2-2

Huntsville;2-4;2-2

Grissom;2-4;1-3

Albertville;1-5;1-3

Austin;1-5;0-4

--

Last week's results

Grissom 29, Austin 24

James Clemens 45, Florence 42

Huntsville 56, Albertville 21

Bob Jones 25, Sparkman 21

--

Today's games

James Clemens at Grissom

--

Friday's games

Huntsville at Austin

Albertville at Bob Jones

Sparkman at Florence

--

Class 6A, Region 8

Hartselle;7-0;4-0

Muscle Shoals;6-0;4-0

Cullman;5-2;3-1

Buckhorn;5-2;2-2

Athens;3-4;2-2

Decatur;1-5;1-3

Hazel Green;2-4;0-4

Columbia;0-7;0-4

--

Last week's results

Hartselle 45, Athens 34

Cullman 17, Decatur 14

Muscle Shoals 56, Hazel Green 7

Buckhorn 45, Columbia 8

--

Friday's games

Hartselle at Muscle Shoals

Decatur at Hazel Green

Buckhorn at Athens

Cullman at Columbia

--

Class 5A, Region 8

Russellville;6-1;4-0

East Limestone;4-3;4-0

Ardmore;5-1;2-1

Lee-Huntsville;2-4;1-2

Mae Jemison;1-5;1-2

Lawrence County;0-6;0-3

Brewer;0-7;0-4

--

Last week's results

East Limestone 48, Lawrence County 14

Russellville 51, Ardmore 0

Lee-Huntsville 48, Brewer 28

Open: Mae Jemison

--

Friday's games

East Limestone at Ardmore

Lee-Huntsville at Lawrence County

Mae Jemison at Brewer

Open: Russellville

--

Class 4A, Region 8

Brooks;6-0;4-0

Central-Florence;6-1;3-1

Priceville;5-1;3-1

West Limestone;4-2;2-2

West Morgan;4-3;2-2

Rogers;2-4;1-3

Deshler;1-5;1-3

Wilson;1-5;0-4

--

Last week's results

Priceville 58, Rogers 43

West Morgan 27, Central-Florence 24

Brooks 27, West Limestone 20

Deshler 49, Wilson 6

--

Friday's games

Priceville at Central-Florence

West Morgan at Brooks

West Limestone at Wilson

Deshler at Rogers

--

Class 3A, Region 8

Lauderdale County;7-0;4-0

Phil Campbell;4-2;3-0

East Lawrence;2-4;2-1

Colbert Heights;3-4;2-2

Danville;3-3;1-2

Clements;0-6;0-3

Elkmont;0-7;0-4

--

Last week's results

East Lawrence 54, Elkmont 28

Lauderdale County 49, Clements 20

Phil Campbell 42, Colbert Heights 7

Open: Danville

---

Friday's games

Clements at East Lawrence

Danville at Elkmont

Lauderdale County at Phil Campbell

Open: Colbert Heights

--

Class 2A, Region 7

Tanner;5-2;4-0

Ider;5-2;2-1

Falkville;4-2;2-1

Pisgah;3-3;2-1

Section;3-3;1-3

North Sand Mountain;2-4;1-3

Whitesburg Christian;2-4;0-3

--

Last week's results

Tanner 47, Whitesburg Christian 12

Section 21, Falkville 6

Pisgah 44, North Sand Mountain 20

Ider 36, Victory Christian 7

--

Friday's games

Falkville at Tanner

Ider at Pisgah

Section at Whitesburg Christian

Fyffe at North Sand Mountain

--

Class 2A, Region 8

Lexington;6-1;4-0

Mars Hill Bible;4-2;3-0

Colbert County;5-2;3-1

Red Bay;2-3;2-1

Tharptown;3-3;0-3

Hatton;2-4;0-3

Sheffield;1-6;0-4

--

Last week's results

Lexington 42, Hatton 8

Red Bay 34, Sheffield 20

Mars Hill Bible 25, Colbert County 20

Open: Tharptown

--

Friday's games

Hatton at Red Bay

Mars Hill Bible at Lexington

Sheffield at Tharptown

Open: Colbert County

--

Class 1A, Region 8

Decatur Heritage;5-2;4-0

R.A. Hubbard;4-2;4-0

Hackleburg;4-2;3-1

Shoals Christian;3-4;2-2

Phillips Bear Creek;2-5;2-2

Waterloo; 1-5;1-3

Cherokee;0-6;0-4

Vina;0-6;0-4

--

Last week's results

Decatur Heritage 52, Waterloo 14

R.A. Hubbard 55, Vina 26

Hackleburg 62, Shoals Christian 12

Phillips Bear Creek 76, Cherokee 0

--

Friday's games

R.A. Hubbard at Decatur Heritage

Hackleburg at Phillips Bear Creek

Waterloo at Shoals Christian

Vina at Cherokee

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.