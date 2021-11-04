Class 7A, Region 4
;Overall;Region
James Clemens;10-0;7-0
Bob Jones;5-5;5-2
Florence;5-5;5-2
Sparkman;4-6;4-3
Austin;4-6;3-4
Huntsville;3-7;2-5
Grissom;3-7;1-6
Albertville;1-9;1-6
--
Last week's results
Mountain Brook 34, Austin 0
Huntsville 21, Decatur 7
Prattville 43, Bob Jones 31
Gardendale 27, Florence 14
Muscle Shoals 42, Sparkman 7
Grissom 40, Hazel Green 34
Guntersville 49, Albertville 28
Open: James Clemens
--
Friday's games
Oak Mountain (6-4) at James Clemens (10-0)
Hewitt-Trussville (8-2) at Bob Jones (5-5)
Florence (5-5) at Thompson (9-1)
Sparkman (4-6) at Hoover (10-0)
--
Class 6A, Region 8
Hartselle;10-0;7-0
Muscle Shoals;9-1;6-1
Cullman;7-3;5-2
Decatur;4-6;4-3
Athens;4-6;3-4
Buckhorn;5-5;2-5
Hazel Green;3-7;1-6
Columbia;0-10;0-7
--
Last week's results
Huntsville 21, Decatur 7
Muscle Shoals 42, Sparkman 7
Grissom 40, Hazel Green 34
Open: Athens, Buckhorn, Columbia, Cullman, Hartselle
--
Friday's game
Gardendale (8-2) at Hartselle (10-0)
Pinson Valley (7-3) at Muscle Shoals (9-1)
Cullman (7-3) at Jackson-Olin (8-2)
Decatur (4-6) at Clay-Chalkville (10-0)
--
Class 5A, Region 8
Russellville;8-2;6-0
East Limestone;5-5;5-1
Lee-Huntsville;5-5;3-3
Ardmore;7-3;3-3
Mae Jemison;2-8;2-4
Brewer;2-8;2-4
Lawrence County;0-10;0-6
--
Last week's results
Ardmore 7, West Limestone 3
Danville 35, Lawrence County 28
Madison Academy 34, Russellville 20
Lee-Huntsville 43, Westminster Christian 40
Pell City 50, Mae Jemison 26
Open: Brewer, East Limestone
--
Friday's games
Lincoln at Russellville (8-2)
Center Point at East Limestone (5-5)
Lee-Huntsville (5-5) at Leeds (9-1)
Ardmore (7-3) at Alexandria (10-0)
--
Class 4A, Region 8
Brooks;10-0;7-0
Priceville;9-1;6-1
Central-Florence;7-3;4-3
Rogers;5-5;3-4
West Limestone;5-5;3-4
West Morgan;5-5;3-4
Deshler;3-7;2-5
Wilson;1-9;0-7
--
Last week's results
Priceville 55, St. John Paul II
Ardmore 7, West Limestone 3
Brooks 25, Lauderdale County 16
Rogers 21, Lexington 13
Open: Central-Florence, West Morgan
---
Friday's games
Dora (6-4) at Brooks (10-0)
Etowah (6-4) at Priceville (9-1)
Central-Florence (7-3) at Good Hope (7-3)
Rogers (5-5) at Oneonta (9-1)
--
Class 3A, Region 8
Lauderdale County;9-1;6-0
Phil Campbell;7-3;5-1
Colbert Heights;5-5;3-3
Clements;4-6;3-3
Danville;5-5;2-4
East Lawrence;3-7;2-4
Elkmont;0-10;0-6
--
Last week's results
Clements 54, Hatton 30
Danville 35, Lawrence County
East Lawrence 37, Sheffield 34
Hanceville 24, Elkmont 6
Brooks 25, Lauderdale County 16
Phil Campbell 31, Hackleburg 8
Colbert Heights 14, Wilson 6
--
Friday's games
Vinemont (5-5) at Lauderdale County (9-1)
J.B. Pennington (7-3) at Phil Campbell (7-3)
Colbert Heights (5-5) at Oakman (8-2)
Clements (4-6) at Winfield (10-0)
--
Class 2A, Region 7
Pisgah;7-3;5-1
Tanner;7-3;5-1
Ider;7-3;4-2
North Sand Mountain;4-6;3-3
Falkville;4-6;2-4
Section;6-4;2-4
Whitesburg Christian;3-7;0-6
--
Last week's results
Tanner 42, Waterloo 16
Winston County 64, Falkville 22
Pisgah 20, Douglas 7
Sylvania 41, North Sand Mountain 20
Section 53, Woodville 6
Whitesburg Christian 35, Coosa Christian 28 (OT)
Open: Ider
--
Friday's games
Sulligent (6-4) at Pisgah (7-3)
Lamar County (7-3) at Tanner (7-3)
Ider (7-3) at Aliceville (7-3)
North Sand Mountain (4-6) at Midfield (8-2)
--
Class 2A, Region 8
Mars Hill Bible;7-3;6-0
Lexington;7-3;5-1
Colbert County;6-4;4-2
Hatton;5-5;3-3
Red Bay;2-7;2-4
Sheffield;2-8;1-5
Tharptown;4-6;0-6
--
Last week's results
Clements 54, Hatton 30
East Lawrence 37, Sheffield 34
American Christian 55, Mars Hill Bible 36
Deshler 41, Colbert County 0
Fayette County 24, Red Bay 20
Rogers 21, Lexington 13
Tharptown 28, Vina 0
--
Friday's games
Sand Rock (7-3) at Mars Hill Bible (7-3)
Southeastern (6-4) at Lexington (7-3)
Colbert County (6-4) at Cleveland (8-2)
Hatton (5-5) at Spring Garden (10-0)
--
Class 1A, Region 8
Decatur Heritage;8-2;7-0
R.A. Hubbard;6-4;6-1
Hackleburg;6-4;5-2
Phillips Bear Creek;4-6;4-3
Waterloo;3-7;3-4
Shoals Christian;3-7;2-5
Cherokee;1-9;1-6
Vina;0-10;0-7
--
Last week's results
Tanner 42, Waterloo 16
New Hope 47, R.A. Hubbard 38
Phil Campbell 31, Hackleburg 8
Tharptown 28, Vina 0
Lynn 41, Cherokee 0
Open: Decatur Heritage, Phillips Bear Creek, Shoals Christian
--
Today's games
New Hope at R.A. Hubbard
Hackleburg at Phil Campbell
--
Friday's games
Marion County (7-3) at Decatur Heritage (8-2)
Meek (7-3) at R.A. Hubbard (6-4)
Hackleburg (6-4) at Hubbertville (7-2)
Phillips Bear Creek (4-6) at Pickens County (8-2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.