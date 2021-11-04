Class 7A, Region 4

;Overall;Region

James Clemens;10-0;7-0

Bob Jones;5-5;5-2

Florence;5-5;5-2

Sparkman;4-6;4-3

Austin;4-6;3-4

Huntsville;3-7;2-5

Grissom;3-7;1-6

Albertville;1-9;1-6

Last week's results

Mountain Brook 34, Austin 0

Huntsville 21, Decatur 7

Prattville 43, Bob Jones 31

Gardendale 27, Florence 14

Muscle Shoals 42, Sparkman 7

Grissom 40, Hazel Green 34

Guntersville 49, Albertville 28

Open: James Clemens

Friday's games

Oak Mountain (6-4) at James Clemens (10-0)

Hewitt-Trussville (8-2) at Bob Jones (5-5)

Florence (5-5) at Thompson (9-1)

Sparkman (4-6) at Hoover (10-0)

Class 6A, Region 8

Hartselle;10-0;7-0

Muscle Shoals;9-1;6-1

Cullman;7-3;5-2

Decatur;4-6;4-3

Athens;4-6;3-4

Buckhorn;5-5;2-5

Hazel Green;3-7;1-6

Columbia;0-10;0-7

Last week's results

Huntsville 21, Decatur 7

Muscle Shoals 42, Sparkman 7

Grissom 40, Hazel Green 34

Open: Athens, Buckhorn, Columbia, Cullman, Hartselle

Friday's game

Gardendale (8-2) at Hartselle (10-0)

Pinson Valley (7-3) at Muscle Shoals (9-1)

Cullman (7-3) at Jackson-Olin (8-2)

Decatur (4-6) at Clay-Chalkville (10-0)

Class 5A, Region 8

Russellville;8-2;6-0

East Limestone;5-5;5-1

Lee-Huntsville;5-5;3-3

Ardmore;7-3;3-3

Mae Jemison;2-8;2-4

Brewer;2-8;2-4

Lawrence County;0-10;0-6

Last week's results

Ardmore 7, West Limestone 3

Danville 35, Lawrence County 28

Madison Academy 34, Russellville 20

Lee-Huntsville 43, Westminster Christian 40

Pell City 50, Mae Jemison 26

Open: Brewer, East Limestone

Friday's games

Lincoln at Russellville (8-2)

Center Point at East Limestone (5-5)

Lee-Huntsville (5-5) at Leeds (9-1)

Ardmore (7-3) at Alexandria (10-0)

Class 4A, Region 8

Brooks;10-0;7-0

Priceville;9-1;6-1

Central-Florence;7-3;4-3

Rogers;5-5;3-4

West Limestone;5-5;3-4

West Morgan;5-5;3-4

Deshler;3-7;2-5

Wilson;1-9;0-7

Last week's results

Priceville 55, St. John Paul II

Ardmore 7, West Limestone 3

Brooks 25, Lauderdale County 16

Rogers 21, Lexington 13

Open: Central-Florence, West Morgan

Friday's games

Dora (6-4) at Brooks (10-0)

Etowah (6-4) at Priceville (9-1)

Central-Florence (7-3) at Good Hope (7-3)

Rogers (5-5) at Oneonta (9-1)

Class 3A, Region 8

Lauderdale County;9-1;6-0

Phil Campbell;7-3;5-1

Colbert Heights;5-5;3-3

Clements;4-6;3-3

Danville;5-5;2-4

East Lawrence;3-7;2-4

Elkmont;0-10;0-6

Last week's results

Clements 54, Hatton 30

Danville 35, Lawrence County

East Lawrence 37, Sheffield 34

Hanceville 24, Elkmont 6

Brooks 25, Lauderdale County 16

Phil Campbell 31, Hackleburg 8

Colbert Heights 14, Wilson 6

Friday's games

Vinemont (5-5) at Lauderdale County (9-1)

J.B. Pennington (7-3) at Phil Campbell (7-3)

Colbert Heights (5-5) at Oakman (8-2)

Clements (4-6) at Winfield (10-0)

Class 2A, Region 7

Pisgah;7-3;5-1

Tanner;7-3;5-1

Ider;7-3;4-2

North Sand Mountain;4-6;3-3

Falkville;4-6;2-4

Section;6-4;2-4

Whitesburg Christian;3-7;0-6

Last week's results

Tanner 42, Waterloo 16

Winston County 64, Falkville 22

Pisgah 20, Douglas 7

Sylvania 41, North Sand Mountain 20

Section 53, Woodville 6

Whitesburg Christian 35, Coosa Christian 28 (OT)

Open: Ider

Friday's games

Sulligent (6-4) at Pisgah (7-3)

Lamar County (7-3) at Tanner (7-3)

Ider (7-3) at Aliceville (7-3)

North Sand Mountain (4-6) at Midfield (8-2)

Class 2A, Region 8

Mars Hill Bible;7-3;6-0

Lexington;7-3;5-1

Colbert County;6-4;4-2

Hatton;5-5;3-3

Red Bay;2-7;2-4

Sheffield;2-8;1-5

Tharptown;4-6;0-6

Last week's results

Clements 54, Hatton 30

East Lawrence 37, Sheffield 34

American Christian 55, Mars Hill Bible 36

Deshler 41, Colbert County 0

Fayette County 24, Red Bay 20

Rogers 21, Lexington 13

Tharptown 28, Vina 0

Friday's games

Sand Rock (7-3) at Mars Hill Bible (7-3)

Southeastern (6-4) at Lexington (7-3)

Colbert County (6-4) at Cleveland (8-2)

Hatton (5-5) at Spring Garden (10-0)

Class 1A, Region 8

Decatur Heritage;8-2;7-0

R.A. Hubbard;6-4;6-1

Hackleburg;6-4;5-2

Phillips Bear Creek;4-6;4-3

Waterloo;3-7;3-4

Shoals Christian;3-7;2-5

Cherokee;1-9;1-6

Vina;0-10;0-7

Last week's results

Tanner 42, Waterloo 16

New Hope 47, R.A. Hubbard 38

Phil Campbell 31, Hackleburg 8

Tharptown 28, Vina 0

Lynn 41, Cherokee 0

Open: Decatur Heritage, Phillips Bear Creek, Shoals Christian

Today's games

New Hope at R.A. Hubbard

Hackleburg at Phil Campbell

Friday's games

Marion County (7-3) at Decatur Heritage (8-2)

Meek (7-3) at R.A. Hubbard (6-4)

Hackleburg (6-4) at Hubbertville (7-2)

Phillips Bear Creek (4-6) at Pickens County (8-2)

