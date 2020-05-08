The last piece of the puzzle for the alignment of high school sports teams in Alabama through the spring of 2022 was released Thursday.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association announced the alignments for the spring sports of baseball, softball, soccer, tennis, track and field, and golf. They go into effect in 2021.
Alignments for fall sports that begin play in August were released in December. The winter sports alignments became official in March.
This was the first year that the AHSAA did not release all the alignments at one time. Because of the earlier releases, there were not many surprises for the spring sports. Most of the schools that were going up or down in classification already knew it.
There was one surprise for area schools. Decatur Heritage baseball will be playing in Class 2A for two more years despite the school’s enrollment sitting in the middle of the numbers for Class 1A.
“I don’t quite understand it, but I also don’t understand calculus,” Decatur Heritage coach Steve Meek said.
It’s called competitive balance for private schools. Points are earned by a team from a private school for its success. Decatur Heritage baseball was forced to move up to Class 2A in 2019 and 2020 after winning the Class 1A state championship in 2016 and advancing to the finals in 2017. Decatur Heritage advanced to the 2A semifinals in 2019.
Because this year’s spring sports seasons were not finished, the AHSAA voted to keep the teams for private schools in their current classification.
“It’s not a killer for our program, but I still don’t understand why what we did in 2016 should affect a team playing in 2022,” Meek said.
Here are some of the highlights for area teams:
Class 1A: Area 15 for softball has Decatur Heritage, Athens Bible, Lindsay Lane, Skyline and Woodville.
Class 2A: Decatur Heritage baseball is joined in Area 14 by Hatton, Tanner, Tharptown and Whitesburg Christian.
Class 3A: Danville baseball and softball drop down from 4A to compete in Area 15 with East Lawrence, Phil Campbell and Vinemont.
Class 4A: Priceville baseball is in Area 13 with private schools Saint John Paul II, Randolph and Westminster Christian. Priceville softball is in Area 15 with West Morgan and West Limestone. West Morgan baseball competes in Area 15 with Brooks and West Limestone.
Class 5A: Brewer baseball and softball compete in Area 14 with Guntersville and Fairview.
Class 6A: After two years of a three-team Area 14, Decatur, Hartselle and Cullman are joined by Muscle Shoals in baseball and softball. Athens baseball and softball will be competing in Area 16 with Columbia, Hazel Green and Buckhorn.
Class 7A: No changes for Austin baseball and softball. The Black Bears are back in Area 8 with Florence, Bob Jones and James Clemens.
