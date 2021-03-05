AHSAA state tournament schedule and pairings being played at UAB’s Bartow Arena and the Birmingham CrossPlex’s Bill Harris Arena:

CLASS 7A GIRLS

Hoover 55, Auburn 36

Hewitt-Trussville 73, Theodore 39

Championship: Hoover 61, Hewitt-Trussville 37, Hoover (32-1) wins title

CLASS 7A BOYS

Oak Mountain 45, Auburn 37

Enterprise 57, Spain Park 56 (2OT)

Championship: Oak Mountain 41, Enterprise 37, Oak Mountain (24-9) wins title

CLASS 6A GIRLS

Hazel Green 55, McGill-Toolen 44

Carver-Montgomery 41, Chelsea 28

Championship: Hazel Green 49, Carver-Montgomery 41, Hazel Green (36-1) wins title

CLASS 6A BOYS

Spanish Fort 65, Scottsboro 61

Mountain Brook 66, Eufaula 63 (3OT)

Championship: Mountain Brook 56, Spanish Fort 43, Mountain Brook (30-6) wins title

CLASS 5A GIRLS

Jemison-Huntsville 76, Charles Henderson 37

Carver-Birmingham 70, Marbury 40

Championship: Carver-Birmingham 78, Jemison-Huntsville 69, Carver-Birmingham (25-4) wins title

CLASS 5A BOYS

Lee-Huntsville 67, Sylacauga 25

Ramsay 58, Sipsey Valley 40

Championship: Lee-Huntsville 47, Ramsay 29, Lee-Huntsville (16-1) wins title

CLASS 4A GIRLS

Rogers 55, Geneva 45

Anniston 50, Jackson 34

Championship: Rogers 48, Anniston 37, Rogers (29-8) wins title

CLASS 4A BOYS

BTW-Tuskegee 69, Brooks 61 (OT)

Anniston 53, Vigor 40

Championship: Anniston 54, BTW-Tuskegee 52, Anniston (29-6) wins title

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Prattville Chr. 70, Susan Moore 56

Sylvania 55, T.R. Miller 36

Championship: Prattville Chr. (27-6) vs. Sylvania (27-8), 9 a.m. today at Bill Harris Arena

CLASS 3A BOYS

Catholic-Montgomery 76, Winfield 46

Fyffe 63, Cottage Hill 47

Championship: Catholic-Montgomery (21-5) vs. Fyffe (26-6), 11:30 a.m. today at Bill Harris Arena

CLASS 2A GIRLS

Hatton 45, Lanett 38

Pisgah 72, St. Luke's 63

Championship: Hatton (26-3) vs. Pisgah (20-5), 9 a.m. Saturday at Bill Harris Arena

CLASS 2A BOYS

Lanett 83, Hatton 48

Midfield 81, Calhoun 77

Championship: Lanett (19-4) vs. Midfield (25-6), 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bill Harris Arena

CLASS 1A GIRLS

Marion Co. 58, Samson 34

Skyline 60, Linden 38

Championship: Marion Co. (29-7) vs. Skyline (28-6), 2 p.m. today at Bill Harris Arena

CLASS 1A BOYS

Belgreen 66, Notasulga 44

Autaugaville 62, Decatur Heritage 48

Championship: Belgreen (25-2) vs. Autaugaville (30-0), 4:30 p.m. today at Bill Harris Arena

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.