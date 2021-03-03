AHSAA state tournament schedule and pairings being played at UAB’s Bartow Arena and the Birmingham CrossPlex’s Bill Harris Arena:
CLASS 7A GIRLS
Hoover 55, Auburn 36
Hewitt-Trussville 73, Theodore 39
Championship: Hoover (31-1) vs. Hewitt-Trussville (29-4), 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bartow Arena
CLASS 7A BOYS
Oak Mountain 45, Auburn 37
Enterprise 57, Spain Park 56 (2OT)
Championship: Oak Mountain (23-9) vs. Enterprise (22-6), 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bartow Arena
CLASS 6A GIRLS
Hazel Green 55, McGill-Toolen 44
Carver-Montgomery 41, Chelsea 28
Championship: Hazel Green (35-1) vs. Carver-Montgomery (15-7), 9 a.m. Wednesday at Bartow Arena
CLASS 6A BOYS
Spanish Fort 65, Scottsboro 61
Mountain Brook 66, Eufaula 63 (3OT)
Championship: Spanish Fort (28-3) vs. Mountain Brook (29-6), 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bartow Arena
CLASS 5A GIRLS
Jemison-Huntsville 76, Charles Henderson 37
Carver-Birmingham 70, Marbury 40
Championship: Jemison-Huntsville (20-8) vs. Carver-Birmingham (24-4), 2 p.m. Thursday at Bill Harris Arena
CLASS 5A BOYS
Lee-Huntsville 67, Sylacauga 25
Ramsay 58, Sipsey Valley 40
Championship: Lee-Huntsville (15-1) vs. Ramsay (27-7), 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Bill Harris Arena
CLASS 4A GIRLS
Rogers 55, Geneva 45
Anniston 50, Jackson 34
Championship: Rogers (28-8) vs. Anniston (21-3), 9 a.m. Thursday at Bill Harris Arena
CLASS 4A BOYS
BTW-Tuskegee 69, Brooks 61 (OT)
Anniston 53, Vigor 40
Championship: BTW-Tuskegee (19-4) vs. Anniston (28-6), 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Bill Harris Arena
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Prattville Chr. 70, Susan Moore 56
Sylvania 55, T.R. Miller 36
Championship: Prattville Chr. (27-6) vs. Sylvania (27-8), 9 a.m. Friday at Bill Harris Arena
CLASS 3A BOYS
Catholic-Montgomery 76, Winfield 46
Fyffe 63, Cottage Hill 47
Championship: Catholic-Montgomery (21-5) vs. Fyffe (26-6), 11:30 a.m. Friday at Bill Harris Arena
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Hatton (25-3) vs. Lanett (9-8), 9 a.m. Wednesday at Bill Harris Arena
Pisgah (19-5) vs. St. Luke's (14-3), 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bill Harris Arena
Championship: 9 a.m. March 6 at Bill Harris Arena
CLASS 2A BOYS
Hatton (18-7) vs. Lanett (18-4), 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bill Harris Arena
Midfield (24-6) vs. Calhoun (16-7), 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bill Harris Arena
Championship: 11:30 a.m. March 6 at Bill Harris Arena
CLASS 1A GIRLS
Marion Co. 58, Samson 34
Skyline 60, Linden 38
Championship: Marion Co. (29-7) vs. Skyline (28-6), 2 p.m. Friday at Bill Harris Arena
CLASS 1A BOYS
Belgreen 66, Notasulga 44
Autaugaville 62, Decatur Heritage 48
Championship: Belgreen (25-2) vs. Autaugaville (30-0), 4:30 p.m. Friday at Bill Harris Arena
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.