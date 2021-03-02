AHSAA state tournament schedule and pairings to be played at UAB’s Bartow Arena and the Birmingham CrossPlex’s Bill Harris Arena:

CLASS 7A GIRLS

Hoover (30-1) vs. Auburn (17-5), 9 a.m. today at Bartow Arena

Hewitt-Trussville (28-4) vs. Theodore (26-7), 2 p.m. today at Bartow Arena

Championship: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bartow Arena

CLASS 7A BOYS

Oak Mountain (22-9) vs. Auburn (20-3), 11:30 a.m. today at Bartow Arena

Spain Park (27-7) vs. Enterprise (21-6), 4:30 p.m. today at Bartow Arena

Championship: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bartow Arena

CLASS 6A GIRLS

Hazel Green 55, McGill-Toolen 44

Carver-Montgomery 41, Chelsea 28

Championship: Hazel Green (35-1) vs. Carver-Montgomery (15-7), 9 a.m. Wednesday at Bartow Arena

CLASS 6A BOYS

Spanish Fort 65, Scottsboro 61

Mountain Brook 66, Eufaula 63 (3OT)

Championship: Spanish Fort (28-3) vs. Mountain Brook (29-6), 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bartow Arena

CLASS 5A GIRLS

Jemison-Huntsville 76, Charles Henderson 37

Carver-Birmingham 70, Marbury 40

Championship: Jemison-Huntsville (20-8) vs. Carver-Birmingham (24-4), 2 p.m. Thursday at Bill Harris Arena

CLASS 5A BOYS

Lee-Huntsville 67, Sylacauga 25

Ramsay 58, Sipsey Valley 40

Championship: Lee-Huntsville (15-1) vs. Ramsay (27-7), 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Bill Harris Arena

CLASS 4A GIRLS

Rogers 55, Geneva 45

Anniston 50, Jackson 34

Championship: Rogers (28-8) vs. Anniston (21-3), 9 a.m. Thursday at Bill Harris Arena

CLASS 4A BOYS

BTW-Tuskegee 69, Brooks 61 (OT)

Anniston 53, Vigor 40

Championship: BTW-Tuskegee (19-4) vs. Anniston (28-6), 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Bill Harris Arena

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Prattville Chr. 70, Susan Moore 56

Sylvania 55, T.R. Miller 36

Championship: Prattville Chr. (27-6) vs. Sylvania (27-8), 9 a.m. Friday at Bill Harris Arena

CLASS 3A BOYS

Catholic-Montgomery 76, Winfield 46

Fyffe 63, Cottage Hill 47

Championship: Catholic-Montgomery (21-5) vs. Fyffe (26-6), 11:30 a.m. Friday at Bill Harris Arena

CLASS 2A GIRLS

Hatton (25-3) vs. Lanett (9-8), 9 a.m. Wednesday at Bill Harris Arena

Pisgah (19-5) vs. St. Luke's (14-3), 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bill Harris Arena

Championship: 9 a.m. March 6 at Bill Harris Arena

CLASS 2A BOYS

Hatton (18-7) vs. Lanett (18-4), 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bill Harris Arena

Midfield (24-6) vs. Calhoun (16-7), 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bill Harris Arena

Championship: 11:30 a.m. March 6 at Bill Harris Arena

CLASS 1A GIRLS

Marion Co. (28-7) vs. Samson (25-3), 9 a.m. today at Bill Harris Arena

Skyline (27-6) vs. Linden (8-4), 2 p.m. today at Bill Harris Arena

Championship: 2 p.m. Friday at Bill Harris Arena

CLASS 1A BOYS

Belgreen (24-2) vs. Notasulga (7-7), 11:30 a.m. today at Bill Harris Arena

Decatur Heritage (19-7) vs. Autaugaville (29-0), 4:30 p.m. today at Bill Harris Arena

Championship: 4:30 p.m. Friday at Bill Harris Arena

