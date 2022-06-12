The 2022 Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State baseball teams, honorable mentions and major award winners:
CLASS 7A
Player of the year
Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville
Pitcher of the year
Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville
Hitter of the year
Jax Yoxthiemer, Central-Phenix City
Coach of the year
AJ Kehoe, Central-Phenix City
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Jack Campbell, Hoover, Sr.
P: Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.
P: Landon Russell, Central-Phenix City, Sr.
P: Griffin Stewart, Auburn, Sr.
C: Lucas Steele, Hoover, Sr.
IF: Henry Allen, Auburn, So.
IF: Breyton Cornelius, Baker, Sr.
IF: Jackson Howard, Daphne, Sr.
IF: Caleb Johnson, Central-Phenix City, Sr.
OF: Connor Cosby, Auburn, Jr.
OF: Travis Stauter, Prattville, Sr.
OF: Jayven Williams, Baker, Sr.
UTL: Sam Mitchell, Bob Jones, Jr.
UTL: Jax Yoxthiemer, Central-Phenix City, Jr.
DH: Drake McBride, Thompson, So.
DH: Matt Miller, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Braden Booth, Bob Jones, So.
P: Baker Green, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.
P: Miles Drew Johnson, Fairhope, Fr.
P: Ryan Olson, Auburn, Sr.
C: Kole Busby, Theodore, Sr.
IF: Cole Edwards, Spain Park, Jr.
IF: Andy Hall, Prattville, Sr.
IF: Kurt Kizer, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr.
IF: Will Powell, Enterprise, Sr.
OF: Andrew Batson, Hoover, Sr.
OF: Cade Belyeu, Auburn, Jr.
OF: Drew Shiver, Enterprise, Jr.
UTL: Cade Prestegard, Huntsville, Sr.
UTL: Trenton Shirley, Tuscaloosa Co., Jr.
DH: Brody Capps, Central-Phenix City, Sr.
DH: Jackson Hatcher, Fairhope, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Barrett Harper, Vestavia Hills, Jr.
P: Slade Wood, Prattville, Sr.
C: Hollon Brock, Fairhope, Jr.
C: Stone Lawless, Huntsville, Jr.
IF: Will Cox, Vestavia Hills, Jr.
IF: Blake Wynn, Dothan, Jr.
OF: Caleb Beard, Austin, Sr.
OF: Brandon Cain, Baker, Sr.
UTL: Tanner Ewing, Alma Bryant, Sr.
UTL: Eli Zielinski, Daphne, Sr.
DH: Noah Berry, James Clemens, Sr.
DH: Jackson Harris, Vestavia Hills, Jr.
CLASS 6A
Player of the year
Elliott Bray, Hartselle
Pitcher of the year
Elliott Bray, Hartselle
Hitter of the year
Coleman Mizell, Hartselle
Coach of the year
Sean Anderson, Pelham
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Elliott Bray, Hartselle, Sr.
P: Case Hager, Gulf Shores, Sr.
P: John Michael Pickens, Hueytown, Jr.
P: William Turner, Hartselle, Sr.
C: Matthew Milner, Saraland, Sr.
IF: Kyle Morrison, Wetumpka, Sr.
IF: Sam Robertson, Oxford, Jr.
IF: Joseph Stephens, Gulf Shores, So.
IF: Jo Williamson, Hartselle, So.
OF: C.T. Englebert, Saraland, Sr.
OF: Waylon Farr, Scottsboro, Sr.
OF: Coleman Mizell, Hartselle, Jr.
UTL: Hayes Harrison, Oxford, Jr.
UTL: Thrasher Steed, Gulf Shores, Sr.
DH: Brodie Morrow, Hartselle, Sr.
DH: Peyton Steele, Hartselle, So.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Carter Johnson, Oxford, So.
P: Christian Pritchett, Pelham, Sr.
P: Luke Williams, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr.
P: Colin Woodham, Stanhope Elmore, Jr.
C: Brooks Bryan, Opelika, Sr.
IF: Ty Brooks, Wetumpka, Jr.
IF: Tre Fulmer, Chilton Co., Jr.
IF: Bryson Gainey, McGill-Toolen, Sr.
IF: Aiden McGinnis, Jasper, Sr.
OF: Evan Duncan, Stanhope Elmore, Jr.
OF: Pierce Dutton, Spanish Fort, Jr.
OF: Gabe Young, Mountain Brook, Jr.
UTL: Austin Morris, Mortimer Jordan, Sr.
UTL: Peyton Watts, Oxford, Jr.
DH: Trevor Pope, Saraland, Sr.
DH: Sam Sandy, Athens, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Bryson Goff, Saraland, Jr.
P: Easton Peed, Cullman, Jr.
C: Garrit Terrell, Wetumpka, Sr.
C: Colton Wood, Faith-Mobile, Sr.
IF: Colton Walls, Stanhope Elmore, Jr.
IF: Brady Waugh, Briarwood, Jr.
OF: Aiden Macks, Robertsdale, Sr.
OF: Ryan Storey, Helena, Sr.
UTL: Eian Headley, Chilton Co., Sr.
UTL: Marc Stephens, Gulf Shores, Sr.
DH: Sage Hayes, Brookwood, Sr.
DH: Timothy Lambert, Lee-Montgomery, Jr.
CLASS 5A
Player of the year
Alex Wade, Madison Aca.
Pitcher of the year
Banks Langston, Russellville
Hitter of the year
Canyon Pace, Russellville
Coach of the year
Andy Shaw, Alexandria
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Reigh Jordan, Headland, Sr.
P: Banks Langston, Russellville, Jr.
P: Cole Loftis, Hayden, Sr.
P: Todd Wilson, Holtville, Sr.
C: Caden Mason, Hayden, Jr.
IF: Brendan Conner, Corner, Jr.
IF: Eli Gipson, Russellville, Sr.
IF: Matthew Pearson, Shelby Co., Sr.
IF: Sam Silas, Holtville, Jr.
OF: Casen Heaps, Russellville, Jr.
OF: Mason Steele, Headland, Jr.
OF: Alex Wade, Madison Aca., Sr.
UTL: Colin Daniel, Corner, Sr.
UTL: Tanner Potts, Holtville, Jr.
DH: Canyon Pace, Russellville, Sr.
DH: Olin Ward, UMS-Wright, Jr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Eli Folds, West Point, Sr.
P: Jacob Fox, Shelby Co., Jr.
P: Matt Manley, Madison Aca., Jr.
P: Hayden O'Dell, St. Paul's, Sr.
C: Conner Nelson, Leeds, Fr.
IF: Shelton Arroyo, Rehobeth, Sr.
IF: William Burgreen, Madison Aca., Sr.
IF: Carter Sheehan, Shelby Co., Jr.
IF: Sam Wade, Alexandria, Sr.
OF: Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright, Jr.
OF: Nathan Brockway, Russellville, Sr.
OF: Zach Johnson, Moody, Sr.
UTL: Sean Darnell, Elmore Co., Sr.
UTL: Austin West, Alexandria, Sr.
DH: Ayden Amis, Andalusia, Sr.
DH: Carson Gillilan, Sardis, So.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Lucas Baggett, Pike Road, Sr.
C: Landon Cherry, Moody, Fr.
C: Or'lando Lewis, Parker, Sr.
IF: Jake Hammonds, Sylacauga, Sr.
IF: Brody Samples, Sardis, Sr.
OF: Christian Hill, Greenville, Jr.
OF: Jaidyn Thomas, Central-Tuscaloosa, Sr.
UTL: Drey Barrett, Holtville, So.
UTL: Aden Malpass, John Carroll, So.
DH: Cody Markham, Pike Road, So.
DH: Brayden Pooler, Beauregard, So.
CLASS 4A
Player of the year
Zane Stokes, Mobile Chr.
Pitcher of the year
Luke Hodge, Oneonta
Hitter of the year
Charlie Keller, Mobile Chr.
Coach of the year
Blake Bone, Etowah
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Ben Capps, Gordo, Sr.
P: Camden Diamond, Mobile Chr., Sr.
P: Luke Hodge, Oneonta, Sr.
P: Isaac Warrick, Alabama Chr., Sr.
C: Lawson Neel, Gordo, Sr.
IF: Bo Burkes, Bibb Co., Sr.
IF: Christian Chatterton, Brooks, So.
IF: Caleb Smith, Etowah, Jr.
IF: Zane Stokes, Mobile Chr., Sr.
OF: Caleb Freeman, Etowah, Jr.
OF: Brodie Naramore, Curry, Sr.
OF: Tyler Stephens, Munford, Sr.
UTL: Kyler Murks, Brooks, Sr.
UTL: Connor Wilson, Cherokee Co., Jr.
DH: Tanner Bailey, Gordo, Sr.
DH: Charlie Keller, Mobile Chr., Sr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Hayden Hawk, Central-Florence, Sr.
P: Eli Jackson, Hamilton, Sr.
P: Kelly Lanier, Mobile Chr., Sr.
P: Dakoda Willingham, Jacksonville, Sr.
C: Will Haynes, Curry, Sr.
IF: Bryant Loving, Hamilton, Jr.
IF: Braden Moore, Oneonta, Sr.
IF: Jaden Roberts, Northside, Jr.
IF: Seth Smith, Mobile Chr., Jr.
OF: Chris Billingsley, Bibb Co., Jr.
OF: Adam Cooper, Hanceville, Sr.
OF: Christian Ross, Dale Co., Jr.
UTL: Duke Barnett, White Plains, Sr.
UTL: Skyler Hutto, West Morgan, Sr.
DH: Will Elrod, Oak Grove, Sr.
DH: Jalen Pickens, Jackson, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Steven Cash, Bibb Co., Sr.
C: Tito Canales, Jacksonville, Sr.
C: Luke Songy, St. John Paul II, So.
IF: Jeb Crane, Cherokee Co., So.
IF: Jae-Taj Morris, Jacksonville, Sr.
OF: Malachi Horton, Cherokee Co., Jr.
UTL: Foster Rasmussen, St. James, Sr.
UTL: Trace Thompson, Etowah, Jr.
DH: Jessie Pelham, Dale Co., So.
DH: Andrew Pierce, Etowah, Jr.
CLASS 3A
Player of the year
Jack Hayes, Piedmont
Pitcher of the year
Cam Habada, Phil Campbell
Hitter of the year
Mason Swinney, Phil Campbell
Coach of the year
Jarrod Cook, Trinity
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Cassius Fairs, Piedmont, Sr.
P: Cam Habada, Phil Campbell, Jr.
P: Fleming Hall, Trinity, Fr.
P: Brett Nestande, Bayside Aca., Sr.
C: Grayson Ashe, Trinity, Sr.
IF: Ben Easterling, Trinity, Sr.
IF: Austin Estes, Piedmont, Sr.
IF: Braden Haymon, Plainview, Jr.
IF: Mason Swinney, Phil Campbell, Sr.
OF: Ethan Cox, Opp, Sr.
OF: Max Hanson, Piedmont, Jr.
OF: D.M. Lieux, Trinity, Jr.
UTL: Jack Hayes, Piedmont, Jr.
UTL: Mykell Murrah, Elkmont, Jr.
DH: Hunter Busha, Winfield, Sr.
DH: Brayson Hayes, Hokes Bluff, So.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Ethan Hamm, Lauderdale Co., Sr.
P: Laney Keeton, Carbon Hill, Sr.
P: Harrison Mims, Providence Chr., Jr.
P: Charles Morris, Thomasville, So.
C: Brooks Smith, Winfield, Sr.
IF: Jake Devalk, Bayside Aca., Jr.
IF: McClane Mohon, Piedmont, So.
IF: Sheldon Ott, Houston Aca., Sr.
IF: Jake Smith, Providence Chr., Sr.
OF: Keaton DeBoard, Collinsville, Jr.
OF: Cade Morris, Bayside Aca., Jr.
OF: Ethan Williams, Plainview, Sr.
UTL: Miller Hart, T.R. Miller, Sr.
UTL: Kyle Hipp, Cottage Hill, Sr.
DH: Drew Cashin, New Brockton, Sr.
DH: Tanner Taylor, Colbert Heights, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Josh Gunther, Bayside Aca., Jr.
P: Tucker Jackson, Houston Aca., Sr.
C: Shane Boger, Elkmont, Sr.
C: Gage Taylor, Danville, Jr.
IF: Glavine Lamberth, Hokes Bluff, Fr.
IF: Cody Walsh, Opp, So.
OF: Kaden Cupp, New Brockton, Sr.
OF: Devin Howell, Ohatchee, Jr.
UTL: Brent Honaker, Ohatchee, Sr.
UTL: Mason Jairrels, Saks, Jr.
DH: Colton Lusher, Geraldine, Sr.
DH: Alex Wieser, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr.
CLASS 2A
Player of the year
Josh Bowerman, Mars Hill Bible
Pitcher of the year
Blayne McDaniel, G.W. Long
Hitter of the year
Nash Rippen, Decatur Heritage
Coach of the year
Steve Meek, Decatur Heritage
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Phenix Griffin, Ariton, Jr.
P: Blayne McDaniel, G.W. Long, Sr.
P: Cole O'Brien, Decatur Heritage, Sr.
P: Hugh Windle, Westbrook Chr., Jr.
C: Nash Rippen, Decatur Heritage, Sr.
IF: Josh Bowerman, Mars Hill Bible, Sr.
IF: Trevor Morris, G.W. Long, Sr.
IF: Bo Solley, Decatur Heritage, Jr.
IF: Connor Thrash, Ariton, Jr.
OF: Evan Baker, Fayetteville, Sr.
OF: Eyan Davis, Vincent, Sr.
OF: Grayson Roe, Leroy, Sr.
UTL: Brodie Self, Westbrook Chr., Sr.
UTL: Bryant Sparkman, Decatur Heritage, Fr.
DH: Josh Burkett, J.U. Blacksher, Jr.
DH: Jackson Chancey, G.W. Long, Sr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Tyler Founds, Decatur Heritage, Sr.
P: Shaun Rice, Clarke Co., Jr.
P: Paxton Steed, Ariton, Jr.
P: Dawson Sullivan, Leroy, Sr.
C: Sam Williams, Mars Hill Bible, Jr.
IF: Brody Dollar, Addison, Sr.
IF: Ben Jackson, Ranburne, Sr.
IF: Moo Moo Jackson, Clarke Co., Sr.
IF: Allen Jones, Cottonwood, Sr.
OF: Jackson Dasinger, G.W. Long, Sr.
OF: Chaz Pope, Spring Garden, Sr.
OF: Austin Yoder, Sand Rock, Jr.
UTL: Caden Burnett, Falkville, Jr.
UTL: Logan Sellers, Leroy, Sr.
DH: Caden Collier, Ariton, So.
DH: Peyton Hood, Ider, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Landon Gowens, Spring Garden, Sr.
C: Brady Butler, Fayetteville, Jr.
IF: Jed Wilkins, Addison, Fr.
OF: Eli Edgil, Winston Co., Sr.
UTL: Brant Brady, G.W. Long, Jr.
UTL: Zac Carlisle, Vincent, Jr.
DH: Braden Stafford, Hatton, Jr.
CLASS 1A
Player of the year
John Malone, Bayshore Chr.
Pitcher of the year
Slade Haney, Donoho
Hitter of the year
Sam Hogue, Lindsay Lane
Coach of the year
Charles Morrison, Lindsay Lane
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Ray Anderson, Lindsay Lane, Jr.
P: Slade Haney, Donoho, Sr.
P: Trent Irvin, Hackleburg, Sr.
P: John Malone, Bayshore Chr., Jr.
C: Sam Hogue, Lindsay Lane, Sr.
IF: JM Basinger, Covenant Chr., So.
IF: Judson Billings, Donoho, Sr.
IF: Mikael Bryant, Bayshore Chr., Jr.
IF: Micah Perkins, Lindsay Lane, Sr.
OF: Alex Glover, Covenant Chr., Sr.
OF: Max Morrison, Lindsay Lane, Jr.
OF: Peyton Webb, Donoho, So.
UTL: Streed Crooms, Bayshore Chr., Jr.
UTL: Lucas Elliott, Donoho, Jr.
DH: Cole Dean, Bayshore Chr., Fr.
DH: Tucker Kilcrease, Brantley, Sr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Aydan Beard, Hackleburg, So.
P: Justin Hicks, Sumiton Chr., Jr.
P: Cayden Smith, Covenant Chr., Jr.
P: Cale Tittle, Lynn, So.
C: Baylor Williams, Millry, Sr.
IF: Spencer Blake, Athens Bible, Sr.
IF: Michael Alan Cole, Sweet Water, Sr.
IF: Kennith Dalton Jackson, Florala, Fr.
IF: Blaise Vickery, Hackleburg, Fr.
OF: Henry Glover, Covenant Chr., Jr.
OF: Sam Nix, Sumiton Chr., Sr.
OF: Lashon Young, Sweet Water, Jr.
UTL: Jacob Burleson, Cedar Bluff, Sr.
UTL: Chase Payne, Appalachian, Jr.
DH: Connor Abernathy, Athens Bible, Sr.
DH: Kaleb Weed, Brantley, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Blake Sewell, Donoho, So.
C: Nathan Fowler, Pleasant Home, Jr.
C: Judd Goolsby, Florala, Jr.
IF: Cole Gray, Maplesville, Sr.
IF: Nic Thompson, Donoho, So.
OF: Shooter Holyfield, Millry, Fr.
UTL: Kyler Bradley, Gaylesville, So.
UTL: Trace Luker, Sweet Water, Sr.
DH: Colton Pahman, Faith-Anniston, Sr.
AISA
Player of the Year
Drew Nelson, Pike Liberal Arts
Pitcher of the Year
Drew Nelson, Pike Liberal Arts
Hitter of the Year
Jaxon Milam, Glenwood
Coach of the Year
Bob Pickett, Macon-East
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Jacob Page, Glenwood, Jr.
P: Matthew Kitchens, Macon-East, Jr.
P: Hayes Alford, Wilcox Aca., Sr.
P: Drew Nelson, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.
C: Jabe Boroff, Macon-East, Jr.
IF: Colton Sullivan, Jackson Aca., Jr.
IF: Jeremy Conway, Chambers Aca., Sr.
IF: Jaxon Milam, Glenwood, Jr.
IF: Cason Eubanks, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.
OF: Justin Murphy, Abbeville Chr., Jr.
OF: Bryant Rascoll, Macon-East, Sr.
OF: Taylor Birmingham, Chambers Aca., Sr.
UTL: Cooper Dixon, Wilcox Aca., Sr.
UTL: Colby Briggs, Lowndes Aca., Sr.
DH: Reid Quincy, Abbeville Chr., So.
DH: Ashton Yelder, Lowndes Aca., Fr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Gavin Lewis, Patrician, Sr.
P: Brandon McCraine, Glenwood, So.
P: Press Jefcoat, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.
P: Jay Lindsey, Patrician, So.
C: Jake Smith, Glenwood, Sr.
IF: Tyler Lewis, Patrician, Sr.
IF: Dalton Nickles, Macon-East, So.
IF: Andrew Thomas, Morgan Aca., Sr.
IF: Lane Griggs, Glenwood, Jr.
OF: Clay Duncan, Lowndes Aca., Jr.
OF: Darryl Lee, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.
OF: Carson Conoly, Patrician, So.
UTL: Jordan Evans, Tuscaloosa Aca., Sr.
UTL: Connor Jones, Abbeville Chr., Jr.
DH: Sam Bloodworth, Fort Dale Aca., Sr.
DH: Parker Spears, Sparta, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Dawson Martin, Jackson Aca., Sr.
C: Parker Lee Harris, Lowndes Aca., Sr.
C: Owen McNeal, Fort Dale Aca., So.
IF: KC Bradford, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.
IF: Jayden Jordan, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.
OF: Ashton Williams, Clarke Prep, So.
OF: Luke Noffsinger, Macon-East, Sr.
UTL: Clayton Hussey, Lowndes Aca., So.
DH: Ben Caulfield, Chambers Aca., Sr.
DH: T.B. Clements, Morgan Aca., Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.