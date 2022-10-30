AHSAA
CLASS 7A
Dothan (7-3) at Foley (7-3)
Fairhope (8-2) at Auburn (9-1)
Mary Montgomery (6-4) at Central-Phenix City (8-2)
Enterprise (7-3) at Baker (4-6)
Bob Jones (5-5) at Hoover (9-1)
Hewitt-Trussville (7-3) at Florence (8-2)
Vestavia Hills (6-4) at Austin (7-3)
Huntsville (6-4) at Thompson (7-3)
CLASS 6A
Calera (4-6) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (10-0)
Wetumpka (7-3) at Saraland (9-1)
McAdory (6-4) at Homewood (8-2)
Spanish Fort (7-3) at Pike Road (6-4)
St. Paul’s (5-5) at Carver-Montgomery (8-1)
Northridge (7-3) at Pelham (5-5)
Sidney Lanier (5-4) at Theodore (10-0)
Benjamin Russell (8-2) at Hueytown (7-3)
Cullman (7-3) at Gadsden City (6-4)
Pinson Valley (6-3) at Mountain Brook (8-2)
Buckhorn (3-7) at Hartselle (10-0)
Jackson-Olin (4-6) at Center Point (8-1)
Parker (6-4) at Clay-Chalkville (8-1)
Hazel Green (4-6) at Muscle Shoals (8-1)
Oxford (5-5) at Gardendale (7-3)
Decatur (8-2) at Fort Payne (8-2)
CLASS 5A
Holtville (3-7) at Central-Clay Co. (8-2)
Carroll-Ozark (5-5) at Gulf Shores (9-1)
Elmore Co. (7-3) at Demopolis (9-1)
Faith-Mobile (8-2) at Eufaula (7-2)
Williamson (6-4) at Charles Henderson (8-1)
Tallassee (6-4) at Selma (7-3)
Headland (6-4) at UMS-Wright (10-0)
Marbury (4-6) at Beauregard (9-1)
Boaz (4-6) at Russellville (6-4)
Alexandria (5-4) at Pleasant Grove (8-1)
East Limestone (5-5) at Arab (9-1)
Jasper (5-5) at Moody (9-1)
Fairfield (3-7) at Leeds (9-0)
Brewer (5-5) at Scottsboro (6-4)
Southside-Gadsden (5-5) at Ramsay (8-2)
Guntersville (8-2) at Fairview (7-3)
CLASS 4A
Sipsey Valley (4-6) at Anniston (9-0)
BTW-Tuskegee (5-5) at Orange Beach (7-2)
Munford (6-4) at American Chr. (8-2)
Jackson (8-2) at Andalusia (9-1)
Bayside Aca. (6-4) at Catholic-Montgomery (10-0)
Jacksonville (7-3) at Bibb Co. (7-3)
Montgomery Aca. (5-5) at T.R. Miller (9-1)
West Blocton (6-4) at Handley (9-1)
Central-Florence (6-4) at Priceville (10-0)
Oneonta (8-1) at Haleyville (6-4)
Madison Co. (4-6) at Deshler (10-0)
Northside (8-2) at Etowah (7-3)
Corner (8-2) at Cherokee Co. (8-2)
Westminster-Huntsville (6-4) at West Morgan (9-1)
Good Hope (5-5) at Dora (7-3)
Rogers (7-3) at Randolph (8-2)
CLASS 3A
Southside-Selma (6-4) at Dadeville (9-0)
Straughn (7-3) at Thomasville (7-3)
Walter Wellborn (6-4) at St. James (8-2)
W.S. Neal (6-4) at Opp (8-2)
Mobile Chr. (3-7) at Houston Aca. (10-0)
Saks (7-3) at Trinity (8-2)
Pike Co. (6-3) at Excel (9-1)
Alabama Chr. (7-3) at Randolph Co. (8-2)
Danville (3-7) at Mars Hill Bible (9-1)
Geraldine (7-3) at Winfield (9-1)
Phil Campbell (7-3) at Madison Aca. (8-2)
Fayette Co. (8-2) at Sylvania (7-3)
Oakman (3-7) at Piedmont (8-2)
Colbert Co. (6-4) at J.B. Pennington (9-1)
Ohatchee (3-7) at Gordo (9-1)
Vinemont (5-5) at Lauderdale Co. (6-4)
CLASS 2A
Lanett (5-5) at B.B. Comer (8-2)
Wicksburg (5-5) at J.U. Blacksher (7-3)
Thorsby (7-3) at Reeltown (8-1)
St. Luke’s (4-6) at G.W. Long (7-3)
Chickasaw (7-3) at Ariton (9-1)
Isabella (8-2) at Highland Home (9-1)
Cottonwood (5-5) at Clarke Co. (5-5)
Luverne (6-4) at Vincent (9-1)
North Sand Mountain (4-6) at Lexington (8-2)
Locust Fork (7-3) at Tuscaloosa Aca. (8-2)
Red Bay (6-4) at Fyffe (10-0)
Winston Co. (6-4) at Cleveland (7-3)
Lamar Co. (5-5) at Southeastern-Blount (8-1)
Hatton (7-2) at Pisgah (8-2)
West End-Walnut Grove (7-3) at Aliceville (9-1)
Collinsville (8-2) at Falkville (6-4)
CLASS 1A
R.C. Hatch (4-6) at Maplesville (7-3)
Georgiana (7-3) at Leroy (8-1)
Autaugaville (6-4) at Linden (8-1)
Choctaw Co. (4-5) at Brantley (8-2)
Southern Choctaw (3-6) at Elba (10-0)
Verbena (8-2) at Sweet Water (6-2)
Florala (7-3) at Millry (9-1)
Keith (5-5) at Loachapoka (8-1)
Cedar Bluff (4-6) at Meek (10-0)
Wadley (6-4) at Pickens Co. (7-3)
Phillips-Bear Creek (6-3) at Valley Head (9-1)
Marion Co. (7-3) at Ragland (6-4)
South Lamar (5-5) at Spring Garden (9-1)
Hackleburg (6-4) at Coosa Chr. (6-4)
Donoho (4-5) at Lynn (9-1)
Appalachian (5-4) at Addison (8-2)
AISA
CLASS AAA
Lee-Scott (10-0) receives bye
Valiant Cross (3-6) at Monroe Aca. (4-7)
Glenwood (7-3) receives bye
Autauga Aca. (3-6) at Morgan Aca. (6-4)
CLASS AA
Escambia Aca. (4-5) at Chambers Aca. (7-3)
Macon-East (7-3) at Clarke Prep (7-3)
Abbeville Chr. (4-6) at Patrician (10-0)
Banks Aca. (6-4) at Edgewood (5-5)
CLASS A
Snook (1-9) at Lowndes Aca. (8-2)
Southern Aca. (4-5) at South Choctaw Aca. (4-6)
Lakeside (3-7) at Jackson Aca. (10-0)
Wilcox Aca. (4-6) at Crenshaw Chr. (7-3)
