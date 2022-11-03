--
Austin
Aug. 19 at Hartselle;L;45-17
Aug. 26 vs. Decatur;L;28-14
Sept. 2 vs. Sparkman*;W;24-21
Sept. 8 at Florence*;W;26-14
Sept. 16 at Albertville*;W;47-10
Sept. 23 vs. Gardendale;W;17-10
Sept. 30 vs. Grissom*;W;22-0
Oct. 7 at James Clemens*;W;41-33
Oct. 14 at Bob Jones*;W;28-26
Oct. 21 Huntsville*;L;38-24
Oct. 28 open
Nov. 4 vs. Vestavia Hills
--
Decatur
Aug. 19 at Mae Jemison;W;65-0
Aug. 26 at Austin;W;28-14
Sept. 2 vs. Athens*;W;26-14
Sept. 8 at Cullman*;W;39-36
Sept. 16 vs. Hazel Green;W;48-14
Sept. 23 open
Sept. 30 at Columbia*;W;65-0
Oct. 7 vs. Muscle Shoals*;L;42-28
Oct. 14 at Hartselle*;L;41-14
Oct. 21 vs. Buckhorn;W;52-14
Oct. 28 vs. Scottsboro;W;17-14
Nov. 4 at Fort Payne
--
Hartselle
Aug. 19 vs. Austin;W;45-17
Aug. 26 vs. Jackson-Olin;W;39-6
Sept. 2 at Cullman*;W;34-3
Sept. 8 vs. Columbia*;W;63-6
Sept. 16 at Gadsden City;W;16-9
Sept. 23 at Oxford;W;69-21
Sept. 30 at Muscle Shoals*;W;29-26
Oct. 7 at Athens*;W;45-21
Oct. 14 vs. Decatur*;W;41-14
Oct. 21 open
Oct. 28 vs. Bob Jones;W;38-31
Nov. 4 vs. Buckhorn
--
Decatur Heritage
Aug. 19 at Section;W;24-22
Aug. 26 vs. Carbon Hill;W;26-16
Sept. 2 at Valley Head*;L;57-35
Sept. 8 vs. Coosa Christian*;L;35-21
Sept. 16 at Cedar Bluff*;W;43-20
Sept. 23 vs. New Hope;L;48-47
Sept. 30 vs. Appalachian*;L;16-12
Oct. 7 at Woodville*;W;49-8
Oct. 14 at Gaylesville*;L;24-14
Oct. 21 open
Oct. 27 at Colbert Heights;L;20-13
Home games played at West Morgan
--
West Morgan
Aug. 19 vs. Randolph;W;41-21
Aug. 26 at Ardmore;W;49-0
Sept. 2 vs. Brooks*;W;53-7
Sept. 8 at Central-Florence*;W;42-0
Sept. 16 vs. Rogers*;W;35-16
Sept. 23 open
Sept. 30 at Deshler*;L;21-6
Oct. 7 vs. West Limestone*;W;34-3
Oct. 14 vs. East Lawrence*;W;69-0
Oct. 21 at Wilson*;W;61-0
Oct. 28 vs. Haleyville;W;55-38
Nov. 4 vs. Westminster Christian
--
Priceville
Aug. 19 vs. Plainview;W;20-8
Aug. 26 at Fairview;W;54-47
Sept. 2 vs. Madison County*;W;35-0
Sept. 8 vs. DAR*;W;47-0
Sept. 16 at New Hope*;W;40-0
Sept. 23 at Scottsboro;W;28-20
Sept. 30 vs. St. John Paul II*;W;55-10
Oct. 7 at North Jackson*;W;41-14
Oct. 14 vs. Westminster*;W;72-45
Oct. 21 at Randolph*;W;35-21
Oct. 28 open
Nov. 4 vs. Central Florence
--
Danville
Aug. 19 at Lawrence County;L;24-6
Aug. 26 at Falkville;L;41-15
Sept. 2 vs. Susan Moore*;W;35-28
Sept. 9 vs. J.B. Pennington*;L;36-7
Sept. 16 at Madison Academy*;L;48-0
Sept. 23 open
Sept. 30 vs. Pike Liberal;L;32-0
Oct. 6 at Asbury*;W;49-6
Oct. 14 at Vinemont*;L;48-14
Oct. 21 vs. Brindlee Mt.*;W;41-0
Oct. 28 vs. Brewer;L;56-0
Nov. 4 at Mars Hill
--
Falkville
Aug. 19 at Vinemont;L;46-40
Aug. 26 vs. Danville;W;41-15
Sept. 2 vs. Sheffield*;W;32-7
Sept. 8 at Tanner*;L;27-20
Sept. 16 vs. Hatton*;W;21-6
Sept. 23 open
Sept. 30 at Lexington*;L;40-33
Oct. 7 vs. Red Bay*;W;28-6
Oct. 14 vs. Addison;L;20-7
Oct. 21 vs. Tharptown*;W;55-14
Oct. 28 at Winston County;W;30-20
Nov. 4 vs. Collinsville
--
Brewer
Aug. 19 vs. Hanceville;W;20-13
Aug. 26 vs. Arab;L;35-0
Sept. 2 vs. Ardmore*;L;37-20
Sept. 9 at East Limestone*;W;27-21
Sept. 16 at Lawrence Co.*;W;21-7
Sept. 23 vs. Sardis;L;12-7
Sept. 30 at Russellville*;L;58-0
Oct. 7 at Fairview*;L;55-13
Oct. 14 open
Oct. 21 vs. West Point*;W;22-21
Oct. 28 at Danville;W;56-0
Nov. 4 at Scottsboro
--
Lawrence County
Aug. 19 vs. Danville;W;24-6
Aug. 26 at Guntersville;L;55-0
Sept. 2 at Russellville*;L;49-0
Sept. 9 at Ardmore*;L;24-8
Sept. 16 vs. Brewer*;L;-21-7
Sept. 23 vs. Hanceville;W;17-14
Sept. 30 vs. West Point*;L;14-7
Oct. 6 at East Limestone*;L;54-13
Oct. 14 vs. Fairview*;L;51-30
Oct. 21 open
Oct. 28 at Wilson;W;28-27
--
Hatton
Aug. 19 vs. Wilson;W;30-19
Aug. 26 at Columbia;W;54-14
Sept. 2 open
Sept. 8 vs. Tharptown*;W;52-0
Sept. 16 at Falkville*;L;21-6
Sept. 23 vs. East Lawrence;W;50-7
Sept. 30 at Tanner*;W;50-13
Oct. 7 vs. Sheffield*;W;60-34
Oct. 14 at Lexington*;L;48-14
Oct. 21 vs. Red Bay*;W;38-22
Oct. 28 open
Nov. 4 at Pisgah
--
East Lawrence
Aug. 19 open
Aug. 26 vs. Winston Co.;L;40-15
Sept. 2 at Rogers*;L;42-7
Sept. 8 vs. Deshler*;L;70-13
Sept. 16 at W. Limestone*;L;48-13
Sept. 23 at Hatton;L;50-7
Sept. 30 vs. Brooks*;L;59-14
Oct. 7 vs. Wilson*;L;33-21
Oct. 14 at West Morgan*;L;69-0
Oct. 21 vs. Central-Florence*;L;49-6
Oct. 28 at Hanceville;L;54-23
--
Athens
Aug. 18 vs. East Limestone;W;49-14
Aug. 26 at Bob Jones;L;44-21
Sept. 2 at Decatur*;L;26-14
Sept. 9 vs. Muscle Shoals*;L;28-20
Sept. 15 at Mae Jemison;W;47-6
Sept. 23 open
Sept. 30 vs. Cullman*;L;35-23
Oct. 7 vs. Hartselle*;L;45-21
Oct. 14 at Columbia*;W;49-6
Oct. 21 vs. Fort Payne;W;48-21
Oct. 28 at Russellville;W;32-31
--
Ardmore
Aug. 19 at West Limestone;L;27-21
Aug. 26 vs. West Morgan;L;49-0
Sept. 2 at Brewer*;W;37-20
Sept. 9 vs. Lawrence Co.*;W;24-8
Sept. 16 open
Sept. 23 vs. Elkmont;W;42-0
Sept. 30 vs. Fairview*;L;42-12
Oct. 7 at West Point*;L;21-0
Oct. 14 vs. Russellville*;L;49-7
Oct. 21 at East Limestone*;L;49-22
Oct. 28 at Central-Florence;L;49-41
--
East Limestone
Aug. 18 at Athens;L;49-14
Aug. 26 vs. Central-Florence;W;35-32
Sept. 2 at Fairview*;L;42-14
Sept. 9 vs. Brewer*;L;27-21
Sept. 16 at Russellville*;L;52-7
Sept. 23 vs. West Limestone;L;31-7
Sept. 30 open
Oct. 6 vs. Lawrence County*;W;54-13
Oct. 14 at West Point*;W;35-20
Oct. 21 vs. Ardmore*;W;49-22
Oct. 28 at Mae Jemison;W;45-6
Nov. 4 at Arab
--
West Limestone
Aug. 19 vs. Ardmore;W;27-21
Aug. 26 vs. Clements;W;56-20
Sept. 2 vs. Deshler*;L;50-17
Sept. 8 at Brooks*;L;64-28
Sept. 16 vs. E. Lawrence*;W;48-13
Sept. 23 at East Limestone;W;31-7
Sept. 30 vs. Wilson*;W;34-26
Oct. 7 at West Morgan*;L;34-3
Oct. 14 at Central-Florence*;L;35-28
Oct. 21 at Rogers*;L;49-28
Oct. 28 open
--
Elkmont
Aug. 18 vs. Sheffield;L;47-20
Aug. 26 at Brindlee Mt.;W;20-16
Sept. 1 at Phil Campbell*;L;50-28
Sept. 9 vs. Lauderdale Co.*;L;58-0
Sept. 16 vs. Mars Hill*;L;69-8
Sept. 23 at Ardmore;L;42-0
Sept. 30 at Colbert Heights*;L;28-8
Oct. 7 at Clements*;L;46-18
Oct. 14 open
Oct. 21 vs. Colbert County*;L;51-0
Oct. 28 vs. St. John Paul II;L;42-14
--
Clements
Aug. 19 vs. Holly Pond;W;48-34
Aug. 26 at West Limestone;L;56-20
Sept. 2 at Lauderdale Co.*;L;49-6
Sept. 9 at Mars Hill*;L;52-8
Sept. 16 vs. Colbert Heights*;L;52-38
Sept. 23 at DAR;L;34-24
Sept. 30 at Marion County;L;22-16
Oct. 7 vs. Elkmont*;W;46-18
Oct. 14 at Colbert County*;L;75-38
Oct. 21 vs. Phil Campbell*;L;44-32
Oct. 28 open
--
Tanner
Aug. 18 vs. Lauderdale Co.;L;54-30
Aug. 26 vs. Mae Jemison;W;61-46
Sept. 2 at Tharptown*;W;63-0
Sept. 8 vs. Falkville*;W;27-20
Sept. 16 at Sheffield*;L;48-47
Sept. 23 at Columbia;W;66-0
Sept. 30 vs. Hatton*;L;50-13
Oct. 7 vs. Lexington*;L;52-20
Oct. 14 at Red Bay*;L;54-14
Oct. 21 open
Oct. 28 open
* region contest
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.