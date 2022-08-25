--
Austin
Aug. 19 at Hartselle;L;45-17
Aug. 26 vs. Decatur
Sept. 2 vs. Sparkman*
Sept. 9 at Florence*
Sept. 16 at Albertville*
Sept. 23 vs. Gardendale
Sept. 30 vs. Grissom*
Oct. 7 at James Clemens*
Oct. 14 at Bob Jones*
Oct. 21 Huntsville
Oct. 28 open
--
Decatur
Aug. 19 at Mae Jemison;W;65-0
Aug. 26 at Austin
Sept. 2 vs. Athens*
Sept. 9 at Cullman*
Sept. 16 vs. Hazel Green
Sept. 23 open
Sept. 30 at Columbia*
Oct. 7 vs. Muscle Shoals*
Oct. 14 at Hartselle*
Oct. 21 vs. Buckhorn
Oct. 28 vs. Scottsboro
--
Hartselle
Aug. 19 vs. Austin;W;45-17
Aug. 26 vs. Jackson-Olin
Sept. 2 at Cullman*
Sept. 9 vs. Columbia*
Sept. 16 at Gadsden City
Sept. 23 at Oxford
Sept. 30 at Muscle Shoals*
Oct. 7 at Athens*
Oct. 14 vs. Decatur*
Oct. 21 open
Oct. 28 vs. Bob Jones
--
Decatur Heritage
Aug. 19 at Section;W;24-22
Aug. 26 vs. Carbon Hill
Sept. 2 at Valley Head*
Sept. 9 vs. Coosa Christian*
Sept. 16 at Cedar Bluff*
Sept. 23 vs. New Hope
Sept. 30 vs. Appalachian*
Oct. 7 at Woodville*
Oct. 14 at Gaylesville*
Oct. 21 open
Oct. 27 at Colbert Heights
Home games played at West Morgan
--
West Morgan
Aug. 19 vs. Randolph;W;41-21
Aug. 26 at Ardmore
Sept. 2 vs. Brooks*
Sept. 9 at Central-Florence*
Sept. 16 vs. Rogers*
Sept. 23 open
Sept. 30 at Deshler*
Oct. 7 vs. West Limestone*
Oct. 14 vs. East Lawrence*
Oct. 21 at Wilson*
Oct. 28 vs. Haleyville
--
Priceville
Aug. 19 vs. Plainview;W;20-8
Aug. 26 at Fairview
Sept. 2 vs. Madison County*
Sept. 9 vs. DAR*
Sept. 16 at New Hope*
Sept. 23 at Scottsboro
Sept. 30 vs. St. John Paul II*
Oct. 7 at North Jackson*
Oct. 14 vs. Westminster*
Oct. 21 at Randolph*
Oct. 28 open
--
Danville
Aug. 19 at Lawrence County;L;24-6
Aug. 26 at Falkville
Sept. 2 vs. Susan Moore*
Sept. 9 vs. J.B. Pennington*
Sept. 16 at Madison Academy*
Sept. 23 open
Sept. 30 vs. Lindsay Lane
Oct. 7 at Asbury*
Oct. 14 at Vinemont*
Oct. 21 vs. Brindlee Mountain*
Oct. 28 vs. Brewer
Note: Lindsay Lane game does not count on the record.
--
Falkville
Aug. 19 at Vinemont;L;46-40
Aug. 26 vs. Danville
Sept. 2 vs. Sheffield*
Sept. 9 at Tanner*
Sept. 16 vs. Hatton*
Sept. 23 open
Sept. 30 at Lexington*
Oct. 7 vs. Red Bay*
Oct. 14 vs. Addison
October 21 vs. Tharptown*
Oct. 28 at Winston County
--
Brewer
Aug. 19 vs. Hanceville;W;20-13
Aug. 26 vs. Arab
Sept. 2 vs. Ardmore*
Sept. 9 at East Limestone*
Sept. 16 at Lawrence County*
Sept. 23 vs. Sardis
Sept. 30 at Russellville*
Oct. 7 at Fairview*
Oct. 14 open
Oct. 21 vs. West Point*
Oct. 28 at Danville
--
Lawrence County
Aug. 19 vs. Danville;W;24-6
Aug. 26 at Guntersville
Sept. 2 at Russellville*
Sept. 9 at Ardmore*
Sept. 16 vs. Brewer*
Sept. 23 vs. Hanceville
Sept. 30 vs. West Point*
Oct. 6 at East Limestone*
Oct. 14 vs. Fairview*
Oct. 21 open
Oct. 21 at Wilson
--
Hatton
Aug. 19 vs. Wilson;W;30-19
Aug. 26 at Columbia (Alabama A&M)
Sept. 2 vs. Lindsay Lane*
Sept. 9 vs. Tharptown*
Sept. 16 at Falkville*
Sept. 23 vs. East Lawrence
Sept. 30 at Tanner*
Oct. 7 vs. Sheffield*
Oct. 14 at Lexington*
Oct. 21 vs. Red Bay*
Oct. 28 open
--
East Lawrence
Aug. 19 open
Aug. 26 vs. Winston County
Sept. 2 at Rogers*
Sept. 9 vs. Deshler*
Sept. 16 at West Limestone*
Sept. 23 at Hatton
Sept. 30 vs. Brooks*
Oct. 7 vs. Wilson*
Oct. 14 at West Morgan*
Oct. 21 vs. Central-Florence*
Oct. 28 at Hanceville
--
Athens
Aug. 18 vs. East Limestone;W;49-14
Aug. 26 at Bob Jones
Sept. 2 at Decatur*
Sept. 9 vs. Muscle Shoals*
Sept. 15 at Mae Jemison
Sept. 23 open
Sept. 30 vs. Cullman*
Oct. 7 vs. Hartselle*
Oct. 14 at Columbia* (Alabama A&M)
Oct. 21 vs. Fort Payne
Oct. 28 at Russellville
--
Ardmore
Aug. 19 at West Limestone;L;27-21
Aug. 26 vs. West Morgan
Sept. 2 at Brewer*
Sept. 9 vs. Lawrence County*
Sept. 16 open
Sept. 23 vs. Elkmont
Sept. 30 vs. Fairview*
Oct. 7 at West Point*
Oct. 14 vs. Russellville*
Oct. 21 at East Limestone*
Oct. 28 at Central-Florence
--
East Limestone
Aug. 18 at Athens;L;49-14
Aug. 26 vs. Central-Florence
Sept. 2 at Fairview*
Sept. 9 vs. Brewer*
Sept. 16 at Russellville*
Sept. 23 vs. West Limestone
Sept. 30 open
Oct. 6 vs. Lawrence County*
Oct. 14 at West Point*
Oct. 21 vs. Ardmore*
Oct. 28 at Mae Jemison
--
West Limestone
Aug. 19 vs. Ardmore;W;27-21
Aug. 26 vs. Clements
Sept. 2 vs. Deshler*
Sept. 9 at Brooks*
Sept. 16 vs. East Lawrence*
Sept. 23 at East Limestone
Sept. 30 vs. Wilson*
Oct. 7 at West Morgan*
Oct. 14 at Central-Florence*
Oct. 21 at Rogers*
Oct. 28 open
--
Elkmont
Aug. 18 vs. Sheffield;L;47-20
Aug. 26 at Brindlee Mountain
Sept. 1 at Phil Campbell*
Sept. 9 vs. Lauderdale County*
Sept. 16 vs. Mars Hill*
Sept. 23 at Ardmore
Sept. 30 at Colbert Heights*
Oct. 7 at Clements*
Oct. 14 open
October 21 vs. Colbert County*
October 28 vs. St. John Paul II
--
Clements
Aug. 19 vs. Holly Pond;W;48-34
Aug. 26 at West Limestone
Sept. 2 at Lauderdale County*
Sept. 9 at Mars Hill*
Sept. 16 vs. Colbert Heights*
Sept. 23 at DAR
Sept. 30 at Marion County
Oct. 7 vs. Elkmont*
Oct. 14 at Colbert County*
Oct. 21 vs. Phil Campbell*
Oct. 28 open
--
Tanner
Aug. 18 vs. Lauderdale County;L;54-30
Aug. 26 vs. Mae Jemison
Sept. 2 at Tharptown*
Sept. 9 vs. Falkville*
Sept. 16 at Sheffield*
Sept. 23 at Columbia (Alabama A&M)
Sept. 30 vs. Hatton*
Oct. 7 vs. Lexington*
Oct. 14 at Red Bay*
Oct. 21 open
Oct. 28 open
* region contest
