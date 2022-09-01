Class 7A, Region 4
;Overall;Region
Sparkman;2-0;0-0
Albertville;1-1;0-0
Bob Jones;1-1;0-0
Grissom;1-1;0-0
Huntsville;0-1;0-0
Austin;0-2;0-0
Florence;0-2;0-0
James Clemens;0-2;0-0
--
Last week's results
Decatur 28, Austin 14
Sparkman 42, Huffman 0
Albertville 41, Boaz 30
Bob Jones 44, Athens 21
Hazel Green 23, Grissom 0
Oxford 35, Huntsville 20
Muscle Shoals 44, Florence 28
Mountain Brook 42, James Clemens 21
--
Friday's games
Sparkman at Austin
Bob Jones at James Clemens
Albertville at Florence
Huntsville at Grissom
--
Class 6A, Region 7
Cullman;2-0;0-0
Decatur;2-0;0-0
Hartselle;2-0;0-0
Muscle Shoals;2-0;0-0
Athens;1-1;0-0
Columbia;0-2;0-0
--
Last week's results
Decatur 28, Austin 14
Cullman 42, Jasper 21
Hartselle, 39, Jackson-Olin 6
Muscle Shoals 44, Florence 28
Bob Jones 44, Athens 21
Hatton 54, Columbia 14
--
Friday's games
Athens at Decatur
Hartselle at Cullman
Columbia at Muscle Shoals
--
Class 5A, Region 8
Brewer;1-1;0-0
East Limestone;1-1;0-0
Fairview;1-1;0-0
Lawrence County;1-1;0-0
Ardmore;0-2;0-0
Russellville;0-2;0-0
West Point;0-2;0-0
--
Last week's results
East Limestone 35, Central-Florence 32
Arab 35, Brewer 0
Priceville 54, Fairview 47
Guntersville 55, Lawrence County 0
West Morgan 49, Ardmore 0
Deshler 14, Russellville 7
Hanceville 27, West Point 13
--
Friday's games
Ardmore at Brewer
East Limestone at Fairview
Lawrence County at Russellville
West Point at Vinemont
--
Class 4A, Region 7
Deshler;2-0;0-0
Rogers;2-0;0-0
West Limestone;2-0;0-0
West Morgan;2-0;0-0
Brooks;1-1;0-0
Central-Florence;0-1;0-0
East Lawrence;0-1;0-0
Wilson;0-2;0-0
--
Last week's results
West Limestone 56, Clements 20
West Morgan 49, Ardmore 0
Deshler 14, Russellville 7
Rogers 24, Lauderdale County 13
Mars Hill 64, Brooks 35
East Limestone 35, Central-Florence 32
Winston County 40, East Lawrence 15
Colbert Heights 19, Wilson 18
--
Friday's games
Deshler at West Limestone
Brooks at West Morgan
East Lawrence at Rogers
Central-Florence at Wilson
--
Class 4A, Region 8
Priceville;2-0;0-0
New Hope;1-0;0-0
Westminster Christian;1-0;0-0
Randolph;1-1;0-0
St. John Paul II;1-1;0-0
North Jackson;0-1;0-0
D.A.R.;0-2;0-0
Madison County;0-2;0-0
--
Last week's results
Priceville 54, Fairview 47
New Hope 14, Sardis 6
Randolph 46, Madison Academy 33
St. John Paul II 30, Sacred Heart (Miss.) 6
Scottsboro 27, North Jackson 18
Douglas 56, D.A.R. 7
Lee-Huntsville 20, Madison County 13
Open: Westminster Christian
--
Friday's games
Madison County at Priceville
D.A.R. at New Hope
North Jackson at Westminster Christian
St. John II at Randolph
--
Class 3A, Region 7
J.B. Pennington;2-0;0-0
Brindlee Mountain;1-1;0-0
Vinemont;1-1;0-0
Asbury;0-2;0-0
Danville;0-2;0-0
Madison Academy;0-2;0-0
Susan Moore;0-2;0-0
--
Last week's results
Falkville 41, Danville 15
J.B. Pennington 35, Locust Fork 7
Elkmont 20, Brindlee Mountain 16
Good Hope 34, Vinemont 22
Ider 28, Asbury 0
Randolph 46, Madison Academy 33
West End-Walnut Grove 24, Susan Moore 0
--
Thursday's game
Brindlee Mountain at Asbury
--
Friday's games
Susan Moore at Danville
Madison Academy at J.B. Pennington
West Point at Vinemont
--
Class 3A, Region 8
Phil Campbell;2-0;0-0
Clements;1-1;0-0
Colbert County;1-1;0-0
Colbert Heights;1-1;0-0
Elkmont;1-1;0-0
Lauderdale County;1-1;0-0
Mars Hill;1-1;0-0
--
Last week's results
West Limestone 56, Clements 20
Elkmont 20, Brindlee Mountain 16
Phil Campbell 30, Lamar County 24
Colbert County 51, Sheffield 20
Colbert Heights 19, Wilson 18
Rogers 24, Lauderdale County 13
Mars Hill 64, Brooks 35
--
Thursday's game
Elkmont at Phil Campbell
--
Friday's games
Clements at Lauderdale County
Mars Hill at Colbert Heights
Open: Colbert County
--
Class 2A, Region 8
Hatton;2-0;0-0
Red Bay;1-0;0-0
Falkville;1-1;0-0
Lexington;1-1;0-0
Sheffield;1-1;0-0
Tanner;1-1;0-0
Tharptown;1-1;0-0
--
Last week's results
Hatton 54, Columbia 14
Falkville 41, Danville 15
Tanner 61, Mae Jemison 46
Pisgah 29, Lexington 28
Colbert County 51, Sheffield 20
Phillips-Bear Creek 37, Tharptown 22
Open: Red Bay
--
Friday's games
Sheffield at Falkville
Tanner at Tharptown
Lexington at Red Bay
Open: Hatton
--
Class 1A, Region 7
Decatur Heritage;2-0;0-0
Valley Head;2-0;0-0
Appalachian;1-1;0-0
Cedar Bluff;1-1;0-0
Gaylesville;0-1;0-0
Woodville;0-1;0-0
Coosa Christian; 0-2;0-0
--
Last week's results
Decatur Heritage 26, Carbon Hill 16
Valley Head 26, Section 20 (OT)
Appalachian 26, Gaston 0
Sand Rock 29, Cedar Bluff 12
Spring Garden 27, Coosa Christian 0
Open: Gaylesville, Woodville
--
Friday's games
Decatur Heritage at Valley Head
Cedar Bluff at Woodville
Gaylesville at Coosa Christian
Cleveland at Appalachian
