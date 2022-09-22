Class 7A, Region 4
;Overall;Region
Austin;3-2;3-0
Sparkman;4-1;2-1
Bob Jones;3-2;2-1
Florence;3-2;2-1
Huntsville;2-2;2-1
James Clemens;1-4;1-2
Albertville;1-4;0-3
Grissom;1-4;0-3
--
Last week's results
Austin 47, Albertville 10
Huntsville 28, Bob Jones 24
Sparkman 57, Grissom 0
Florence 38, James Clemens 20
--
Friday's games
Gardendale at Austin
Florence at James Clemens
Mae Jemison at Huntsville
Minor at Florence
Open: Albertville, Bob Jones, Grissom, Sparkman
--
Class 6A, Region 7
Decatur;5-0;2-0
Hartselle;5-0;2-0
Muscle Shoals;4-0;2-0
Cullman;3-2;0-2
Athens;2-3;0-2
Columbia;0-4;0-2
--
Last week's results
Athens 47, Mae Jemison 6
Decatur 48, Hazel Green 14
Hartselle 16, Gadsden City 9
Cullman 53, Lee-Huntsville 13
Open: Columbia, Muscle Shoals
--
Friday's games
Hartselle at Oxford
James Clemens at Muscle Shoals
Mortimer Jordan at Cullman
Tanner at Columbia
Open: Athens, Decatur
--
Class 5A, Region 8
Russellville;3-2;3-0
Fairview;4-1;2-0
Ardmore;2-2;2-0
Brewer;3-2;2-1
West Point;1-4;0-2
East Limestone;1-4;0-3
Lawrence County;1-4;0-3
--
Last week's results
Brewer 21, Lawrence County 7
Russellville 52, East Limestone 7
Fairview 50, West Point 7
Open: Ardmore
--
Friday's games
Elkmont at Ardmore
Sardis at Brewer
West Limestone to East Limestone
Hanceville at Lawrence County
Mars Hill at Russellville
Douglas at West Point
Open: Fairview
--
Class 4A, Region 7
Deshler;5-0;3-0
West Morgan;5-0;3-0
Rogers;4-1;2-1
Central-Florence;2-2;2-1
West Limestone;3-2;1-2
Brooks;2-3;1-2
East Lawrence;0-4;0-3
Wilson;0-5;0-3
--
Last week's results
West Morgan 35, Rogers 16
West Limestone 48, East Lawrence 13
Deshler 55, Wilson 13
Central-Florence 35, Brooks 28
--
Friday's games
West Limestone at East Limestone
East Lawrence at Hatton
Colbert County at Deshler
Westminster Christian at Central-Florence
Open: West Morgan, Rogers, Wilson
--
Class 4A, Region 8
Priceville;5-0;3-0
Randolph;4-1;3-0
Westminster Christian;3-1;2-1
Madison County;2-3;2-1
New Hope;2-2;1-2
North Jackson;1-3;1-2
St. John Paul II;1-4;0-3
DAR;0-5;0-3
--
Last week's results
Priceville 40, New Hope 0
North Jackson 21, St. John Paul II 14
Randolph 53, Westminster Christian 20
Madison County 28, DAR 0
--
Friday's games
Priceville at Scottsboro
New Hope at Decatur Heritage
Westminster Christian at Central-Florence
Madison Academy at Madison County
North Jackson at South Pittsburg (Tenn.)
DAR at Clements
Open: Randolph, St. John Paul II
--
Class 3A, Region 7
Madison Academy;2-2;2-0
J.B. Pennington;4-1;2-1
Susan Moore;2-3;2-1
Brindlee Mountain;2-2;1-1
Vinemont;2-3;1-1
Danville;1-4;1-2
Asbury;0-5;0-3
--
Last week's results
Madison Academy 48, Danville 0
Susan Moore 29, Vinemont 22
J.B. Pennington 47, Asbury 0
Open: Brindlee Mountain
--
Friday's games
Madison Academy at Madison County
J.B. Pennington at Cleveland
Locust Fork at Susan Moore
Brindlee Mountain at Woodville
Weaver at Asbury
Open: Danville, Vinemont
--
Class 3A, Region 8
Lauderdale County;4-1;3-0
Mars Hill;4-1;3-0
Phil Campbell;3-1;1-1
Colbert County;2-2;1-1
Colbert Heights;2-3;1-1
Clements;1-4;0-3
Elkmont;1-4;0-3
--
Last week's results
Colbert Heights 52, Clements 38
Mars Hill 69, Elkmont 8
Lauderdale County 29, Colbert County 0
Open: Phil Campbell
--
Friday's games
DAR at Clements
Elkmont at Ardmore
Lauderdale County at Lexington
Mars Hill at Russellville
Carbon Hill at Phil Campbell
Colbert County at Deshler
Colbert Heights at Vinemont
--
Class 2A, Region 8
Lexington;3-1;2-0
Red Bay;3-1;2-1
Falkville;3-2;2-1
Tanner;3-2;2-1
Falkville;3-2;2-1
Hatton;3-1;1-1
Sheffield;2-3;1-2
Tharptown;1-4;0-3
--
Last week's results
Sheffield 48, Tanner 47
Falkville 21, Hatton 6
Lexington 53, Tharptown 18
Red Bay 58, Hackleburg 24
--
This week's games
Tanner at Sheffield
Hatton at Falkville
Tharptown at Lexington
Hackleburg at Red Bay
--
Class 1A, Region 7
Valley Head;4-0;2-0
Appalachian;3-2;2-0
Cedar Bluff;3-2;2-1
Coosa Christian;2-3;2-1
Decatur Heritage;3-2;1-2
Woodville;1-3;0-2
Gaylesville;0-4;0-3
--
Last week's results
Decatur Heritage 43, Cedar Bluff 20
Valley Head 35, Coosa Christian 33
Appalachian 53, Gaylesville 34
Woodville 58, Vina 26
--
This week's games
New Hope at Decatur Heritage
Ider at Valley Head
Spring Garden at Cedar Bluff
Cedar Bluff at Gatlinburg-Pittman (Tenn.)
Brindlee Mountain at Woodville
Gaylesville at Victory Christian
Open: Appalachian
