Class 7A, Region 4
;Overall;Region
Austin;4-2;3-0
Florence;4-2;2-1
Sparkman;4-1;2-1
Bob Jones;3-2;2-1
Huntsville;3-2;2-1
James Clemens;1-5;1-2
Albertville;1-4;0-3
Grissom;1-4;0-3
--
Last week's results
Austin 17, Gardendale 10
Muscle Shoals 38, James Clemens 10
Huntsville 54, Mae Jemison 0
Florence 35, Minor 16
Open: Albertville, Bob Jones, Grissom, Sparkman
--
Friday's games
Grissom at Austin
Florence at Bob Jones
James Clemens at Sparkman
Huntsville at Albertville
--
Class 6A, Region 7
Hartselle;6-0;2-0
Decatur;5-0;2-0
Muscle Shoals;5-0;2-0
Cullman;4-2;0-2
Athens;2-3;0-2
Columbia;0-5;0-2
--
Last week's results
Hartselle 69, Oxford 21
Muscle Shoals 38, James Clemens 10
Cullman 26, Mortimer Jordan 24
Tanner 66, Columbia 0
Open: Athens, Decatur
--
Friday's games
Hartselle at Muscle Shoals
Decatur at Columbia
Cullman at Athens
--
Class 5A, Region 8
Russellville;3-3;3-0
Fairview;4-1;2-0
Ardmore;3-2;2-0
Brewer;3-3;2-1
West Point;1-4;0-2
Lawrence County;2-4;0-3
East Limestone;1-5;0-3
--
Last week's results
Ardmore 42, Elkmont 0
Sardis 12, Brewer 7
W. Limestone 31, E. Limestone 7
Lawrence County 17, Hanceville 14 (OT)
Mars Hill 31, Russellville 30
Open: Fairview
--
Friday's games
Brewer at Russellville
Fairview at Ardmore
West Point at Lawrence County
Open: East Limestone
--
Class 4A, Region 7
Deshler;6-0;3-0
West Morgan;5-0;3-0
Rogers;4-1;2-1
Central-Florence;3-2;2-1
West Limestone;4-2;1-2
Brooks;2-3;1-2
East Lawrence;0-5;0-3
Wilson;0-5;0-3
--
Last week's results
W. Limestone 31, E. Limestone 7
Hatton 50, East Lawrence 7
Deshler 36, Colbert County 33
Central 70, Westminster 69
Open: Brooks, West Morgan, Rogers, Wilson
--
Friday's games
West Morgan at Deshler
Central-Florence at Rogers
Wilson at West Limestone
Brooks at East Lawrence
--
Class 4A, Region 8
Priceville;6-0;3-0
Randolph;4-1;3-0
Westminster;3-2;2-1
Madison County;2-4;2-1
New Hope;3-2;1-2
North Jackson;1-4;1-2
St. John Paul II;1-4;0-3
DAR;1-5;0-3
--
Last week's results
Priceville 28, Scottsboro 20
New Hope 48, Decatur Heritage 47
Central 70, Westminster 69
Madison Academy 42, Madison Co. 20
South Pittsburg 42, North Jackson 20
Open: Randolph, St. John Paul II
DAR 34, Clements 24
--
Friday's games
St. John Paul II at Priceville
Randolph at Madison County
New Hope at North Jackson
--
Saturday's game
Westminster Christian at DAR
--
Class 3A, Region 7
Madison Academy;3-2;2-0
J.B. Pennington;5-1;2-1
Susan Moore;2-4;2-1
Brindlee Mountain;2-3;1-1
Vinemont;2-3;1-1
Danville;1-4;1-2
Asbury;0-6;0-3
--
Last week's results
Madison Academy 42, Madison Co. 20
J.B. Pennington 6, Cleveland 0
Locust Fork 35, Susan Moore 14
Woodville 46, Brindlee Mountain 6
Weaver 46, Asbury 8
Open: Danville, Vinemont
--
Friday's games
Asbury at Madison Academy
Pike Liberal Arts at Danville
Vinemont at J.B. Pennington
Brindlee Mountain at Susan Moore
--
Class 3A, Region 8
Mars Hill;5-1;3-0
Lauderdale County;4-2;3-0
Phil Campbell;4-1;1-1
Colbert County;2-3;1-1
Colbert Heights;2-3;1-1
Clements;1-5;0-3
Elkmont;1-5;0-3
--
Last week's results
DAR 34, Clements 24
Ardmore 42, Elkmont 0
Lexington 14, Lauderdale Co. 13
Mars Hill 31, Russellville 30
Phil Campbell 28, Carbon Hill 0
Deshler 36, Colbert Co. 33
Open: Colbert Heights
--
Friday's games
Elkmont at Colbert Heights
Clements at Marion Co.
Colbert Co. at Mars Hill
Lauderdale Co. at Phil Campbell
--
Class 2A, Region 8
Lexington;4-1;2-0
Red Bay;4-1;2-1
Tanner;4-2;2-1
Falkville;3-2;2-1
Hatton;4-1;1-1
Sheffield;3-3;1-2
Tharptown;2-4;0-3
--
Last week's results
Hatton 50, East Lawrence 7
Tanner 66, Columbia 0
Lexington 14, Lauderdale Co. 13
Red Bay 16, Belmont (Miss.) 0
Sheffield 43, Waterloo 14
Tharptown 48, Cherokee 22
Open: Falkville
--
Friday's games
Hatton at Tanner
Falkville at Lexington
Red Bay at Tharptown
Sheffield at Cherokee
--
Class 1A, Region 7
Valley Head;5-0;2-0
Appalachian;3-2;2-0
Cedar Bluff;3-3;2-1
Coosa Christian;2-4;2-1
Decatur Heritage;3-3;1-2
Woodville;2-3;0-2
Gaylesville;0-5;0-3
--
Last week's results
New Hope 48, Decatur Heritage 47
Valley 56, Ider 30
Spring Garden 41, Cedar Bluff 12
Woodville 46, Brindlee Mountain 6
Victory Christian 19, Gaylesville 16
Open: Appalachian
--
Tonight's game
Woodville at Gaylesville
--
This week's games
Appalachian at Decatur Heritage
Cedar Bluff at Valley Head
Open: Coosa Christian
