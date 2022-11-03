Class 7A, Region 4
;Overall;Region
Austin;7-3;6-1
Florence;8-2;6-1
Huntsville;6-4;4-3
Bob Jones;5-5;4-3
James Clemens;4-6;4-3
Sparkman;5-5;3-4
Grissom;3-7;1-6
Albertville;1-9;0-7
--
Last week's results
Hartselle 38, Bob Jones 31
Muscle Shoals 31, Sparkman 21
Huntsville 63, Hazel Green 7
Grissom 34, Buckhorn 31 (OT)
Open: Austin, Florence, James Clemens
--
Friday's games
Vestavia Hills (6-4) at Austin (7-3)
Hewitt-Trussville (7-3) at Florence (8-2)
Huntsville (6-4) at Thompson (7-3)
Bob Jones (5-5) at Hoover (9-1)
--
Class 6A, Region 7
Hartselle;10-0;5-0
Muscle Shoals;8-1;4-1
Decatur;8-2;3-2
Cullman;7-3;2-3
Athens;5-5;1-4
Columbia;0-9;0-5
--
Last week's results
Hartselle 38, Bob Jones 31
Decatur 17, Scottsboro 14
Athens 32, Russellville 31
Muscle Shoals 31, Sparkman 21
Open: Columbia, Cullman
--
Friday's games
Buckhorn (3-7) at Hartselle (10-0)
Hazel Green (4-6) at Muscle Shoals (8-1)
Decatur (8-2) at Fort Payne (8-2)
Cullman (7-3) at Gadsden City (6-4)
--
Class 5A, Region 8
Russellville;6-4;6-0
Fairview;7-3;5-1
Brewer;5-5;3-3
East Limestone;5-5;3-3
West Point;3-7;2-4
Ardmore;3-7;2-4
Lawrence Co.;3-7;0-6
--
Last week's results
East Limestone 45, Mae Jemison 6
Central Florence 49, Ardmore 41
Athens 32, Russellville 31
Brewer 56, Danville 0
Lawrence County 28, Wilson 27
Randolph 34, Fairview 14
Open: West Point
--
Friday's games
Boaz (4-6) at Russellville (6-4)
Guntersville (8-2) at Fairview (7-3)
Brewer (5-5) at Scottsboro (6-4)
East Limestone (5-5) at Arab (9-1)
--
Class 4A, Region 7
Deshler;10-0;7-0
West Morgan;9-1;6-1
Rogers;7-3;4-3
Central-Florence;6-4;4-3
Brooks;6-4;4-3
West Limestone;5-5;2-5
Wilson;1-9;1-6
East Lawrence;0-10;0-7
--
Last week's results
West Morgan 55, Haleyville 38
Brooks 28, Lauderdale Co. 7
Central Florence 49, Ardmore 41
Hanceville 54, East Lawrence 23
Lawrence County 28, Wilson 27
Rogers 35, Lexington 18
Open: Deshler, West Limestone
--
Friday's games
Madison Co. (4-6) at Deshler (10-0)
Westminster (6-4) at West Morgan (9-1)
Rogers (7-3) at Randolph (8-2)
Central Florence (6-4) at Priceville (10-0)
--
Class 4A, Region 8
Priceville;10-0;7-0
Randolph;8-2;6-1
Westminster;6-4;5-2
Madison County;4-6;4-3
St. John Paul II;4-6;2-5
New Hope;4-6;2-5
North Jackson;2-8;2-5
DAR;1-9;0-7
--
Last week's results
St. John Paul II 42, Elkmont 14
Randolph 34, Fairview 14
Madison Academy 49, Westminster 14
Plainview 36, New Hope 27
Pisgah 31, North Jackson 30
Open: DAR, Madison County, Priceville
--
Friday's games
Central Florence (6-4) at Priceville (10-0)
Rogers (7-3) at Randolph (8-2)
Westminster (6-4) at West Morgan (9-1)
Madison Co. (4-6) at Deshler (10-0)
--
Class 3A, Region 7
Madison Academy;8-2;6-0
J.B. Pennington;9-1;5-1
Vinemont;5-5;3-3
Danville;3-7;3-3
Susan Moore;3-7;3-3
Brindlee Mountain;2-8;1-5
Asbury;1-9;0-6
--
Last week's results
Brewer 56, Danville 0
Madison Academy 49, Westminster 14
Cleveland 14, Susan Moore 12
Vinemont 42, Holly Pond 22
Gaston 50, Brindlee Mtn. 6
Asbury 36, Woodville 32
Open: J.B. Pennington
--
Friday's games
Phil Campbell (7-3) at Madison Academy (8-2)
Colbert Co. (6-4) at J.B. Pennington (9-1)
Vinemont (5-5) at Lauderdale Co. (6-4)
Danville (3-7) at Mars Hill (9-1)
--
Class 3A, Region 8
Mars Hill;9-1;6-0
Lauderdale Co.;6-4;5-1
Colbert Co.;6-4;4-2
Phil Campbell;7-3;3-3
Colbert Heights;4-6;2-4
Clements;2-8;1-5
Elkmont;1-9;0-6
--
Last week's results
St. John Paul II 42, Elkmont 14
Mars Hill 38, Linden 6
Brooks 28, Lauderdale co. 7
Colbert Co. 31, Sulligent 28
Phil Campbell 30, Red Bay 24 (2OT)
Colbert Heights 20, Decatur Heritage 13
Open: Clements
--
Friday's games
Danville (3-7) at Mars Hill (9-1)
Vinemont (5-5) at Lauderdale Co. (6-4)
Colbert Co. (6-4) at J.B. Pennington (9-1)
Phil Campbell (7-3) at Madison Academy (8-2)
--
Class 2A, Region 8
Lexington;8-2;6-0
Falkville;6-4;4-2
Hatton;7-2;4-2
Red Bay;6-4;3-3
Sheffield;5-5;2-4
Tanner;4-5;2-4
Tharptown;2-8;0-6
--
Last week's results
Falkville 30, Winston Co. 20
Rogers 35, Lexington 18
Phil Campbell 30, Red Bay 24 (2OT)
Whitesburg 49. Tharptown 7
Open: Hatton, Sheffield, Tanner
--
Friday's games
North Sand Mtn. (4-6) at Lexington (8-2)
Collinsville (8-2) at Falkville (6-4)
Hatton (7-2) at Pisgah (8-2)
Red Bay (6-4) at Fyffe (10-0)
--
Class 1A, Region 7
Valley Head;9-1;6-0
Coosa Christian;6-4;5-1
Appalachian;5-5;4-2
Cedar Bluff;4-6;2-4
Gaylesville;3-6;2-4
Decatur Heritage;4-6;2-4
Woodville;2-8;0-6
--
Last week's results
Colbert Heights 20, Decatur Heritage 13
Collinsville 27, Valley Head 22
Coosa Christian 43, Victory Christian 14
Southeastern 1, Appalachian 0 (canceled)
Gaylesville 54, Talledega Co. Central 14
Asbury 36, Woodville 32
--
Friday's games
Phillips Bear Creek (6-3) at Valley Head (9-1)
Hackleburg (6-4) at Coosa Christian (6-4)
Appalachian (5-5) at Addison (8-2)
Cedar Bluff (4-6) at Meek (10-0)
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.