Class 7A, Region 4
;Overall;Region
Bob Jones;3-1;2-0
Austin;2-2;2-0
Sparkman;3-1;1-1
Florence;2-2;1-1
Huntsville;1-2;1-1
James Clemens;1-3;1-1
Albertville;1-2;0-1
Grissom;1-3;0-2
--
Last week's results
Austin 26, Florence 14
Bob Jones 33, Grissom 0
Sparkman 53, Albertville 0
James Clemens 27, Huntsville 23
--
Friday's games
Austin at Albertville
Huntsville at Bob Jones
Sparkman at Grissom
Florence at James Clemens
--
Class 6A, Region 7
Decatur;4-0;2-0
Hartselle;4-0;2-0
Muscle Shoals;4-0;2-0
Cullman;2-2;0-2
Athens;1-3;0-2
Columbia;0-4;0-2
--
Last week's results
Decatur 39, Cullman 36 (3OT)
Hartselle 63, Columbia 6
Muscle Shoals 28, Athens 20
--
Tonight's game
Athens at Mae Mae Jemison
--
Friday's games
Hazel Green at Decatur
Hartselle at Gadsden City
Cullman at Lee-Huntsville
Open: Columbia, Muscle Shoals
--
Class 5A, Region 8
Fairview;3-1;1-0
Ardmore;2-2;2-0
Russellville;2-2;2-0
Brewer;2-2;1-1
West Point;1-3;0-1
East Limestone;1-3;0-2
Lawrence County;1-3;0-2
--
Last week's results
Ardmore 24, Lawrence County 8
Brewer 27, East Limestone 21
Russellville 27, West Point 0
Fairview 27, Good Hope 6
--
Friday's games
Brewer at Lawrence County
East Limestone at Russellville
West Point at Fairview
Open: Ardmore
--
Class 4A, Region 7
Deshler;4-0;2-0
Rogers;4-0;2-0
West Morgan;4-0;2-0
Brooks;2-2;1-1
Central-Florence;1-2;1-1
West Limestone;2-2;0-2
East Lawrence;0-3;0-2
Wilson;0-4;0-2
--
Last week's results
West Morgan 42, Central-Florence 0
Deshler 70, East Lawrence 13
Brooks 64, West Limestone 28
Rogers 62, Wilson 20
--
Friday's games
Rogers at West Morgan
East Lawrence at West Limestone
Deshler at Wilson
Brooks at Central-Florence
--
Class 4A, Region 8
Priceville;4-0;2-0
Westminster Christian;3-0;2-0
Randolph;3-1;2-0
New Hope;2-1;1-1
Madison County;1-3;1-1
St. John Paul II;1-3;0-2
North Jackson;0-3;0-2
D.A.R.;0-4;0-2
--
Last week's results
Priceville 47, D.A.R. 0
Madison County 14, New Hope 7
Westminster Christian 49, St. John Paul II 20
Randolph 52, North Jackson 14
--
Tonight's game
St. John Paul II at North Jackson
--
Friday's games
Priceville at New Hope
Randolph at Westminster Christian
Madison County at D.A.R.
--
Class 3A, Region 7
Vinemont;2-2;1-0
Madison Academy;1-2;1-0
J.B. Pennington;3-1;1-1
Brindlee Mountain;2-2;1-1
Danville;1-3;1-1
Susan Moore;1-3;1-1
Asbury;0-4;0-2
--
Last week's results
J.B. Pennington 36, Danville 7
Susan Moore 66, Asbury 0
Vinemont 47, Brindlee Mountain 6
Open: Madison Academy
--
Friday's games
Danville at Madison Academy
Vinemont at Susan Moore
J.B. Pennington at Asbury
Open: Brindlee Mountain
--
Class 3A, Region 8
Lauderdale County;3-1;2-0
Mars Hill;3-1;2-0
Colbert County;2-1;1-0
Phil Campbell;3-1;1-1
Colbert Heights;1-3;0-1
Clements;1-3;0-2
Elkmont;1-3;0-2
--
Last week's results
Mars Hill 52, Clements 8
Lauderdale County 58, Elkmont 0
Colbert County 25, Phil Campbell 22
Meek 24, Colbert Heights 17
--
Friday's games
Colbert Heights at Clements
Mars Hill at Elkmont
Colbert County at Lauderdale County
Open: Phil Campbell
--
Class 2A, Region 8
Tanner;3-1;2-0
Hatton;3-0;1-0
Lexington;2-1;1-0
Red Bay;2-1;1-1
Falkville;2-2;1-1
Sheffield;1-3;0-2
Tharptown;1-3;0-2
--
Last week's results
Tanner 27, Falkville 20
Hatton 52, Tharptown 0
Red Bay 50, Sheffield 39
Open: Lexington
--
This week's games
Tanner at Sheffield
Hatton at Falkville
Tharptown at Lexington
Hackleburg at Red Bay
--
Class 1A, Region 7
Valley Head;3-0;1-0
Cedar Bluff;3-1;2-0
Coosa Christian; 2-2;2-0
Appalachian;2-2;1-0
Decatur Heritage;2-2;0-2
Gaylesville;0-3;0-2
Woodville;0-3;0-2
--
Last week's results
Coosa Christian 35, Decatur Heritage 21
Cedar Bluff 29, Gaylesville 28 (OT)
Appalachian 48, Woodville 8
Open: Valley Head
--
This week's games
Decatur Heritage at Cedar Bluff
Valley Head at Coosa Christian
Gaylesville at Appalachian
Vina at Woodville
