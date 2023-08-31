Class 7A, Region 4
;Overall;Region
Austin;1-0;0-0
James Clemens;1-0;0-0
Sparkman;1-0;0-0
Albertville;0-1;0-0
Bob Jones;0-1;0-0
Grissom;0-1;0-0
Florence;0-1;0-0
Huntsville;0-0;0-0
--
Last week's results
Austin 28, Hartselle 17
James Clemens 26, Gardendale 21
Sparkman 31, Hazel Green 0
Arab 34, Albertville 6
Muscle Shoals 48, Bob Jones 14
Pinson Valley 18, Florence 3
Russellville 35, Grissom 12
Open: Huntsville
--
Tonight's game
Mountain Brook at James Clemens
--
Friday's games
Austin at Decatur
Bob Jones at Athens
Muscle Shoals vs. Florence
Sparkman at Huffman
Hazel Green at Grissom
Boaz at Albertville
Huntsville at Oxford
--
Class 6A, Region 7
Athens;1-0;0-0
Decatur;1-0;0-0
Muscle Shoals;1-0;0-0
Columbia;0-1;0-0
Cullman;0-1;0-0
Hartselle;0-1;0-0
--
Last week's results
Athens 63, East Limestone 14
Decatur 54, Mae Jemison 23
Austin 28, Hartselle 17
Muscle Shoals 48, Bob Jones 14
Fairview 46, Columbia 6
Mars Hill 55, Cullman 21
--
Friday's games
Austin at Decatur
Bob Jones at Athens
Hartselle at Jackson-Olin
Columbia at Hatton
Muscle Shoals at Florence
Cullman at Jasper
--
Class 5A, Region 8
Brewer;1-0;0-0
Fairview;1-0;0-0
Lawrence County;1-0;0-0
Russellville;1-0;0-0
West Point;1-0;0-0
Ardmore;0-1;0-0
East Limestone;0-1;0-0
--
Last week's results
Brewer 23, Hanceville 7
Lawrence County 41, Danville 7
Athens 63, East Limestone 14
West Limestone 16, Ardmore 7
Fairview 46, Columbia 6
Russellville 35, Grissom 12
West Point 49, Good Hope 32
--
Friday's games
Brewer at Arab
Guntersville at Lawrence County
Ardmore at West Morgan
East Limestone at Central-Florence
Fairview at Priceville
Deshler at Russellville
Hanceville at West Point
--
Class 4A, Region 7
Brooks;1-0;0-0
West Limestone;1-0;0-0
West Morgan;1-0;0-0
Deshler;0-1;0-0
Rogers;0-1;0-0
Wilson;0-1;0-0
Central-Florence;0-1;0-0
East Lawrence;0-1;0-0
--
Last week's results
West Limestone 16, Ardmore 7
West Morgan 41, Randolph 20
Hatton 22, Wilson 10
Brooks 35, Colbert County 7
Madison Academy 42, Deshler 6
Haleyville 21, Rogers 20
Open: Central-Florence, East Lawrence
--
Tonight's game
Lauderdale County at Rogers
--
Friday's games
West Limestone at Clements
Ardmore at West Morgan
East Lawrence at Winston County
East Limestone at Central-Florence
Brooks at Mars Hill
Deshler at Russellville
Wilson at Colbert Heights
--
Class 4A, Region 8
D.A.R.;0-1;0-0
Madison County;0-1;0-0
Priceville;0-1;0-0
Randolph;0-1;0-0
St. John Paul II;0-1;0-0
Westminster Christian;0-1;0-0
New Hope;0-0;0-0
North Jackson;0-0;0-0
--
Last week's results
West Morgan 41, Randolph 20
Plainview 21, Priceville 14
Sardis 60, D.A.R. 6
Buckhorn 42, Madison County 25
Westbrook Christian 42, St. John Paul II 27
Lee-Huntsville 44, Westminster Christian 34
Open: New Hope, North Jackson
--
Tonight's game
Madison County at Lee-Huntsville
--
Friday's games
Fairview at Priceville
New Hope at Sardis
North Jackson at Scottsboro
D.A.R. at Douglas
Madison County at Lee-Huntsville
Randolph at Madison County
St. John Paul II at Catholic-Knoxville (Tenn.)
Open: Westminster Christian
--
Class 3A, Region 7
J.B. Pennington;1-0;0-0
Madison Academy;1-0;0-0
Asbury;0-1;0-0
Brindlee Mountain;0-1;0-0
Danville;0-1;0-0
Susan Moore;0-1;0-0
Vinemont;0-1;0-0
--
Last week's results
Lawrence County 41, Danville 7
Falkville 26, Vinemont 20
J.B. Pennington 20, Hayden 6
Madison Academy 42, Deshler 6
Gaston 34, Asbury 14
Cherokee 38, Brindlee Mountain 6
Douglas 20, Susan Moore 0
--
Friday's games
Falkville at Danville
Brindlee Mountain at Elkmont
J.B. Pennington at Locust Fork
Randolph at Madison Academy
Ider at Asbury
West End-Walnut Grove at Susan Moore
Good Hope at Vinemont
--
Class 3A, Region 8
Clements;1-0;0-0
Elkmont;1-0;0-0
Lauderdale County;1-0;0-0
Mars Hill;1-0;0-0
Phil Campbell;1-0;0-0
Colbert County;0-1;0-0
Colbert Heights;0-1;0-0
--
Last week's results
Clements 45, Holly Pond 12
Elkmont 30, Sheffield 29
Lauderdale County 27, Tanner 21
Mars Hill 55, Cullman 21
Phil Campbell 22, Hackleburg 20
Brooks 35, Colbert County 7
Lexington 42, Colbert Heights 25
--
Friday's games
West Limestone vs. Clements
Brindlee Mountain at Elkmont
Lauderdale County at Rogers
Brooks at Mars Hill
Phil Campbell at Lamar County
Sheffield at Colbert County
Wilson at Colbert Heights
--
Class 2A, Region 8
Falkville;1-0;0-0
Hatton;1-0;0-0
Lexington;1-0;0-0
Sheffield;0-1;0-0
Tanner;0-1;0-0
Tharptown;0-1;0-0
Red Bay;0-0;0-0
--
Last week's results
Falkville 26, Vinemont 20
Hatton 22, Wilson 10
Elkmont 30, Sheffield 29
Lauderdale County 27, Tanner 21
Lexington 42, Colbert Heights 25
Shoals Christian 56, Tharptown 7
Open: Red Bay
--
Tonight's game
Tanner at Mae Jemison
Red Bay at Hamilton
--
Friday's games
Falkville at Danville
Columbia at Hatton
Lexington at Pisgah
Sheffield at Colbert County
Phillips-Bear Creek at Tharptown
--
Class 1A, Region 7
Decatur Heritage;1-0;0-0
Woodville;1-0;0-0
Appalachian;0-1;0-0
Cedar Bluff;0-1;0-0
Coosa Christian; 0-1;0-0
Gaylesville;0-1;0-0
Valley Head;0-1;0-0
--
Last week's results
Decatur Heritage 63, Section 15
Woodville 40, Whitesburg Christian 0
Locust Fork 61, Appalachian 20
Winterboro 33, Cedar Bluff 7
Geraldine 26, Coosa Christian 0
West End-Walnut Grove 48, Gaylesville 0
North Sand Mountain 15, Valley Head 0
--
Friday's games
Decatur Heritage at Carbon Hill
Appalachian at Gaston
Cedar Bluff at Sand Rock
Coosa Christian at Spring Garden
Collinsville at Gaylesville
Valley Head at Section
Open: Woodville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.