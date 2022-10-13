Class 7A, Region 4
;Overall;Region
Austin;6-2;5-0
Florence;6-2;4-1
Huntsville;4-3;3-2
Sparkman;4-3;2-3
Bob Jones;4-3;2-3
James Clemens;2-5;2-2
Grissom;2-5;1-4
Albertville;1-6;0-5
--
Last week's results
Austin 41, James Clemens 33
Florence 27, Huntsville 7
Bob Jones 48, Sparkman 40
Grissom 17, Albertville 3
--
Tonight's game
Grissom at Florence
--
Friday's games
Austin at Bob Jones
Sparkman at Huntsville
James Clemens at Albertville
--
Class 6A, Region 7
Hartselle;8-0;4-0
Decatur;6-1;3-1
Muscle Shoals;6-1;3-1
Cullman;6-2;2-2
Athens;2-5;0-4
Columbia;0-7;0-4
--
Last week's results
Hartselle 45, Athens 21
Muscle Shoals 42, Decatur 28
Cullman 35, Columbia 6
--
Friday's games
Decatur at Hartselle
Cullman at Muscle Shoals
Athens at Columbia
--
Class 5A, Region 8
Fairview;6-1;4-0
Russellville;4-3;4-0
Ardmore;3-4;2-2
West Point;3-5;2-2
Brewer;3-5;2-3
East Limestone;2-5;1-3
Lawrence Co.;2-6;0-5
--
Last week's results
East Limestone 54, Lawrence Co. 13
Fairview 55, Brewer 13
West Point 21, Ardmore 0
Open: Russellville
--
Friday's games
Russellville at Ardmore
East Limestone at West Point
Fairview at Lawrence Co.
Open: Brewer
--
Class 4A, Region 7
Deshler;8-0;5-0
West Morgan;6-1;4-1
Rogers;5-2;3-2
Brooks;4-3;3-2
West Limestone;5-3;2-3
Central-Florence;3-4;2-3
Wilson;1-6;1-4
East Lawrence;0-7;0-5
--
Last week's results
West Morgan 34, West Limestone 3
Brooks 24, Rogers 21
Wilson 33, East Lawrence 21
Deshler 45, Central Florence 21
--
Friday's games
East Lawrence at West Morgan
West Limestone at Central Florence
Rogers at Deshler
Wilson at Brooks
--
Class 4A, Region 8
Priceville;8-0;5-0
Randolph;6-1;5-0
Westminster;5-2;4-1
New Hope;4-3;2-3
Madison County;2-6;2-3
St. John Paul II;2-5;1-4
North Jackson;1-6;1-4
DAR;1-7;0-5
--
Last week's results
Priceville 41, North Jackson 14
Westminster 70, Madison County 42
St. John Paul II 27, New Hope 20
Randolph 55, DAR 0
--
Friday's games
Westminster at Priceville
Randolph at New Hope
Madison County at North Jackson
St. John Paul II at DAR
--
Class 3A, Region 7
Madison Academy;5-2;4-0
J.B. Pennington;7-1;4-1
Susan Moore;3-4;3-1
Danville;2-5;2-2
Brindlee Mountain;2-5;1-3
Vinemont;2-5;1-3
Asbury;0-8;0-5
--
Last week's results
Danville 49, Asbury 6
J.B. Pennington 55, Brindlee Mtn. 0
Madison Academy 49, Vinemont 7
Open: Susan Moore
--
Friday's games
Danville at Vinemont
Madison Academy at Brindlee Mtn.
Susan Moore at J.B. Pennington
Open: Asbury
--
Class 3A, Region 8
Mars Hill;7-1;5-0
Lauderdale Co.;5-2;4-0
Colbert Co.;3-4;2-2
Colbert Heights;3-4;2-2
Phil Campbell;4-3;1-3
Clements;2-6;1-3
Elkmont;1-7;0-5
--
Last week's results
Clements 46, Elkmont 18
Mars Hill 56, Phil Campbell 0
Colbert Co. 28, Colbert Heights 12
Open: Lauderdale Co.
--
Friday's games
Clements at Colbert Co.
Mars Hill at Lauderdale Co.
Colbert Heights at Phil Campbell
Open: Elkmont
--
Class 2A, Region 8
Lexington;6-1;4-0
Hatton;6-1;3-1
Falkville;4-3;3-2
Red Bay;5-2;3-2
Tanner;4-4;2-3
Sheffield;4-4;1-3
Tharptown;2-5;0-4
--
Last week's results
Hatton 60, Sheffield 34
Falkville 28, Red Bay 6
Lexington 52, Tanner 20
Open: Tharptown
--
Tonight's game
Tharptown at Sheffield
--
Friday's games
Hatton at Lexington
Addison at Falkville
Tanner at Red Bay
--
Class 1A, Region 7
Valley Head;7-0;4-0
Appalachian;4-3;3-1
Coosa Christian;3-4;3-1
Decatur Heritage;4-4;2-3
Cedar Bluff;3-5;2-3
Gaylesville;1-5;1-3
Woodville;2-5;0-4
--
Last week's results
Decatur Heritage 49, Woodville 8
Valley Head 34, Appalachian 28
Coosa Christian 41, Cedar Bluff 14
Open: Gaylesville
--
Friday's game
Decatur Heritage at Gaylesville
Woodville at Valley Head
Appalachian at Coosa Christian
Open: Cedar Bluff
