Class 7A, Region 4
;Overall;Region
Austin;5-2;4-0
Florence;5-2;3-1
Huntsville;4-2;3-1
Sparkman;4-2;2-2
Bob Jones;3-3;2-2
James Clemens;2-5;2-2
Albertville;1-5;0-4
Grissom;1-5;0-4
--
Last week's results
Austin 22, Grissom 0
Florence 38, Bob Jones 35
James Clemens 41, Sparkman 17
Huntsville 34, Albertville 7
--
Friday's games
Austin at James Clemens
Huntsville at Florence
Bob Jones at Sparkman
Albertville at Grissom
--
Class 6A, Region 7
Hartselle;7-0;3-0
Decatur;6-0;3-0
Muscle Shoals;5-1;2-1
Cullman;5-2;1-2
Athens;2-4;0-3
Columbia;0-6;0-3
--
Last week's results
Hartselle 29, Muscle Shoals 26
Decatur 65, Columbia 0
Cullman 35, Athens 23
--
Friday's games
Hartselle at Athens
Muscle Shoals at Decatur
Columbia at Cullman
--
Class 5A, Region 8
Russellville;4-3;4-0
Fairview;5-1;3-0
Ardmore;3-3;2-1
Brewer;3-4;2-2
West Point;2-4;1-2
East Limestone;1-5;0-3
Lawrence Co.;2-5;0-4
--
Last week's results
Russellville 58, Brewer 0
Fairview 42, Ardmore 12
West Point 14, Lawrence Co. 7
Open: East Limestone
--
Tonight's game
Lawrence Co. at East Limestone
--
Friday's games
Brewer at Fairview
Ardmore at West Point
Open: Russellville
--
Class 4A, Region 7
Deshler;7-0;4-0
West Morgan;5-1;3-1
Rogers;5-1;3-1
West Limestone;5-2;2-2
Brooks;3-3;2-2
Central-Florence;3-3;2-2
East Lawrence;0-6;0-4
Wilson;0-6;0-4
--
Last week's results
Deshler 21, West Morgan 6
Rogers 41, Central-Florence 21
West Limestone 34, Wilson 26
Brooks 59, East Lawrence 14
--
Friday's games
Rogers at Brooks
West Limestone at West Morgan
Wilson at East Lawrence
Central Florence at Deshler
--
Class 4A, Region 8
Priceville;6-0;3-0
Randolph;4-1;3-0
Westminster;4-2;3-1
Madison County;2-5;2-2
New Hope;4-2;2-2
North Jackson;1-5;1-3
St. John Paul II;1-5;0-4
DAR;1-6;0-4
--
Last week's results
Priceville 55, St. John Paul II 10
Randolph 45, Madison County 0
New Hope 14, North Jackson 0
Westminster 53, DAR 7
--
Tonight's games
Madison Co. at Westminster
St. John Paul II at New Hope
--
Friday's games
Priceville at North Jackson
DAR at Randolph
--
Class 3A, Region 7
Madison Academy;4-2;3-0
J.B. Pennington;6-1;3-1
Susan Moore;3-4;3-1
Brindlee Mountain;2-4;1-2
Vinemont;2-4;1-2
Danville;1-5;1-2
Asbury;0-7;0-4
--
Last week's results
Madison Academy 56, Asbury 0
Pike Liberal Arts 32, Danville 0
J.B. Pennington 41, Vinemont 6
Susan Moore 71, Brindlee Mtn. 0
--
Tonight's games
Danville at Asbury
J.B. Pennington at Brindlee Mtn.
--
Friday's games
Madison Academy at Vinemont
Open: Susan Moore
--
Class 3A, Region 8
Mars Hill;6-1;4-0
Lauderdale County;5-2;4-0
Colbert Heights;3-3;2-1
Phil Campbell;4-2;1-2
Colbert Co.;2-4;1-2
Clements;1-6;0-4
Elkmont;1-6;0-4
--
Last week's results
Colbert Heights 28, Elkmont 8
Marion Co. 22, Clements 16
Mars Hill 35, Colbert Co. 0
Lauderdale Co. 36, Phil Campbell 12
--
Friday's games
Elkmont at Clements
Phil Campbell at Mars Hill
Colbert Heights at Colbert Co.
Open: Lauderdale Co.
--
Class 2A, Region 8
Lexington;5-1;3-0
Red Bay;5-1;3-1
Hatton;5-1;2-1
Tanner;4-3;2-2
Falkville;3-3;2-2
Sheffield;4-3;1-2
Tharptown;2-5;0-4
--
Last week's results
Hatton 50, Tanner 13
Lexington 40, Falkville 33
Red Bay 54, Tharptown 14
Sheffield 54, Cherokee 6
--
Friday's games
Sheffield at Hatton
Red Bay at Falkville
Lexington at Tanner
Open: Tharptown
--
Class 1A, Region 7
Valley Head;6-0;3-0
Appalachian;4-2;3-0
Cedar Bluff;3-4;2-2
Coosa Christian;2-4;2-1
Decatur Heritage;3-4;1-3
Woodville;2-4;0-3
Gaylesville;1-5;1-3
--
Last week's results
Appalachian 16, Decatur Heritage 12
Gaylesville 54, Woodville 6
Valley Head 34, Cedar Bluff 6
Open: Coosa Christian
--
Tonight's game
Valley Head at Appalachian
--
Friday's game
Coosa Christian at Cedar Bluff
Decatur Heritage at Woodville
Open: Gaylesville
