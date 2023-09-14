*region games
--
Austin
Aug. 25 vs. Hartselle;W;28-17
Sept. 1 at Decatur;W;35-3
Sept. 8 at Sparkman*;L;21-18
Sept. 15 vs. Florence*
Sept. 22 vs. Albertville*
Sept. 29 at Gardendale
Oct. 6 at Grissom*x
Oct. 13 vs. James Clemens*
Oct. 20 vs. Bob Jones*
Oct. 27 at Huntsville*x
Nov. 3 - Open
x - games played at Alabama A&M
--
Decatur
Aug. 25 vs. Mae Jemison;W;54-23
Sept. 1 vs. Austin;L;35-3
Sept. 8 at Athens*;L;44-16
Sept. 15 vs Cullman*
Sept. 22 at Hazel Green
Sept. 29 Open
Oct. 6 vs. Columbia*
Oct. 13 at Muscle Shoals*
Oct. 20 vs. Hartselle*
Oct. 27 at Buckhorn
Nov. 3 at Scottsboro
--
Hartselle
Aug. 25 at Austin;L;28-17
Sept. 1 at Jackson-Olin;W;35-8
Sept. 8 vs. Cullman*;W;42-0
Sept. 15 at Columbia*
Sept. 22 vs. Gadsden City
Sept. 29 vs. Oxford
Oct. 6 vs. Muscle Shoals*
Oct. 13 vs. Athens*
Oct. 20 at Decatur*
Oct. 27 Open
Nov. 3 at Bob Jones
--
Decatur Heritage
Aug. 25 vs. Section;W;63-15
Sept. 1 at Carbon Hill;W;55-0
Sept. 8 vs. Valley Head*;W;34-12
Sept. 15 at Coosa Christian*
Sept. 22 vs. Cedar Bluff*
Sept. 29 at New Hope
Oct. 6 at Appalachian*
Oct. 13 vs. Woodville*
Oct. 20 vs. Gaylesville*
Oct. 27 Open
Nov. 3 vs. Colbert Heights
Home games played at West Morgan
--
West Morgan
Aug. 25 at Randolph;W;41-20
Sept. 1 vs. Ardmore;W;48-0
Sept. 8 at Brooks*;W;83-53
Sept. 15 vs. Central-Florence*
Sept. 22 at Rogers*
Sept. 29 Open
Oct. 6 vs. Deshler*
Oct. 13 at West Limestone*
Oct. 20 at East Lawrence*
Oct. 27 vs. Wilson*
Nov. 3 at Haleyville
--
Priceville
Aug. 25 at Plainview;L;21-14
Sept 1 vs. Fairview;L;35-0
Sept. 8 at Madison County*;W;48-21
Sept. 15 at DAR*
Sept. 22 vs. New Hope*
Sept. 29 vs. Scottsboro
Oct. 6 at St. John Paul II*
Oct. 13 vs. North Jackson*
Oct. 20 at Westminster Christian*
Oct. 27 vs. Randolph*
Nov. 3 Open
--
Brewer
Aug. 25 at Hanceville;W;23-7
Sept. 1 at Arab;L;28-13
Sept. 8 at Ardmore*;W;21-19
Sept. 15 vs. East Limestone*
Sept. 22 vs. Lawrence County*
Sept. 29 at Sardis
Oct. 6 vs. Russellville*
Oct. 13 vs. Fairview*
Oct. 20 Open
Oct. 27 at West Point*
Nov. 3 vs. Danville
--
Danville
Aug. 25 vs. Lawrence County;L;41-7
Sept. 1 vs. Falkville;L;49-12
Sept. 8 at Susan Moore*;L;33-0
Sept. 15 at J.B. Pennington*
Sept. 22 vs. Madison Academy*
Sept. 29 Open
Oct. 6 at Shoals Christian
Oct. 13 vs. Asbury*
Oct. 20 vs. Vinemont*
Oct. 27 at Brindlee Mountain*
Nov. 3 at Brewer
--
Falkville
Aug. 25 vs. Vinemont;W;26-20
Sept. 1 at Danville;W;49-12
Sept. 8 at Sheffield*;W;58-34
Sept. 15 vs. Tanner*
Sept. 22 at Hatton*
Sept. 29 Open
Oct. 6 vs. Lexington*
Oct. 13 at Red Bay*
Oct. 20 at Addison
October 27 at Tharptown*
Nov. 3 vs. Winston County
--
Lawrence County
Aug. 25 at Danville;W;41-7
Sept. 1 vs. Guntersville;L;41-7
Sept. 8 vs. Russellville*;L;37-7
Sept. 15 vs. Ardmore*
Sept. 22 at Brewer*
Sept. 29 at Hanceville
Oct. 6 at West Point*
Oct. 13 vs. East Limestone*
Oct. 20 at Fairview*
Oct. 27 Open
Nov. 3 vs. Wilson
--
Hatton
Aug. 25 at Wilson;W;22-10
Sept. 1 vs. Columbia;W;26-7
Sept. 8 Open
Sept. 15 at Tharptown*
Sept. 22 vs. Falkville*
Sept. 29 at East Lawrence
Oct. 6 vs. Tanner*
Oct. 13 at Sheffield*
Oct. 20 vs. Lexington*
Oct. 27 at Red Bay*
Nov. 2 vs. Geraldine
--
East Lawrence
Aug. 25 Open
Sept. 1 at Winston County;W;20-16
Sept. 8 vs. Rogers*;L;36-28
Sept. 15 at Deshler*
Sept. 22 vs. West Limestone*
Sept. 29 vs. Hatton
Oct. 6 at Brooks*
Oct. 13 at Wilson*
Oct. 20 vs. West Morgan*
Oct. 27 at Central-Florence*
Nov. 3 vs. Hanceville
--
Athens
Aug. 24 at East Limestone;W;63-14
Sept. 1 vs. Bob Jones;W;35-28
Sept. 8 vs. Decatur*;W;44-16
Sept. 15 at Muscle Shoals*
Sept. 22 vs. Mae Jemison
Sept. 29 Open
Oct. 6 at Cullman*
Oct. 13 at Hartselle*
Oct. 20 vs. Columbia*
Oct. 27 at Fort Payne
Nov. 3 vs. Russellville
--
Ardmore
Aug. 25 vs. West Limestone;L;16-7
Sept. 1 at West Morgan;L;48-0
Sept. 8 vs. Brewer*;L;21-19
Sept. 15 at Lawrence County*
Sept. 22 Open
Sept. 29 at Elkmont
Oct. 6 at Fairview*
Oct. 13 vs. West Point*
Oct. 20 at Russellville*
Oct. 27 vs. East Limestone*
Nov. 3 vs. Central-Florence
--
East Limestone
Aug. 24 vs. Athens;L;63-14
Sept. 1 at Central-Florence;L;42-35
Sept. 8 vs. Fairview*;L;56-21
Sept. 15 at Brewer*
Sept. 22 vs. Russellville*
Sept. 29 at West Limestone
Oct. 6 Open
Oct. 13 at Lawrence County*
Oct. 20 vs. West Point*
Oct. 27 at Ardmore*
Nov. 2 vs. Mae Jemison
--
West Limestone
Aug. 25 at Ardmore;W;16-7
Sept. 1 at Clements;W;29-26 (2OT)
Sept. 8 at Deshler*;L;55-14
Sept. 15 vs. Brooks*
Sept. 22 at East Lawrence*
Sept. 29 vs. East Limestone
Oct. 6 at Wilson*
Oct. 13 vs. West Morgan*
Oct. 20 vs. Central-Florence*
Oct. 27 vs. Rogers*
Nov. 3 Open
--
Elkmont
Aug. 24 at Sheffield;W;30-29
Sept. 1 vs. Brindlee Mountain;W;64-0
Sept. 8 vs. Phil Campbell*;W;44-22
Sept. 15 at Lauderdale County*
Sept. 22 at Mars Hill*
Sept. 29 vs. Ardmore
Oct. 6 vs. Colbert Heights*
Oct. 13 vs. Clements*
Oct. 20 Open
October 27 at Colbert County*
Nov. 3 at St. John Paul II
--
Clements
Aug. 25 at Holly Pond;W;45-12
Sept. 1 vs. West Limestone;L;29-26 (2OT)
Sept. 8 vs. Lauderdale County*;L;59-9
Sept. 15 vs. Mars Hill*
Sept. 22 at Colbert Heights*
Sept. 29 at DAR
Oct. 6 vs. Marion County
Oct. 13 at Elkmont*
Oct. 20 vs. Colbert County*
Oct. 27 at Phil Campbell*
Nov. 3 Open
--
Tanner
Aug. 24 at Lauderdale County;L;27-21
Sept. 1 at Mae Jemison;L;33-27
Sept. 8 vs. Tharptown*;W;74-8
Sept. 15 at Falkville*
Sept. 22 vs. Sheffield*
Sept. 29 vs. Columbia
Oct. 6 at Hatton*
Oct. 13 at Lexington*
Oct. 20 vs. Red Bay*
Oct. 27 vs. Booneville, Miss.
Nov. 3 Open
