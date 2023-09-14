Class 7A, Region 4
;Overall;Region
Sparkman;3-0;1-0
James Clemens;2-1;1-0
Huntsville;1-1;1-0
Florence;1-2;1-0
Austin;2-1;0-1
Grissom;1-2;0-1
Albertville;0-3;0-1
Bob Jones;0-3;0-1
--
Last week's results
Sparkman 21, Austin 18
James Clemens 40, Bob Jones 13
Huntsville 36, Grissom 0
Florence 28, Albertville 6
--
Friday's games
Florence at Austin
Sparkman at Albertville
Huntsville at James Clemens
Bob Jones at Grissom
--
Class 6A, Region 7
Athens;3-0;1-0
Muscle Shoals;3-0;1-0
Hartselle;2-1;1-0
Cullman;1-2;0-1
Decatur;1-2;0-1
Columbia;0-3;0-1
--
Last week's results
Athens 44, Decatur 16
Hartselle 42, Cullman 0
Muscle Shoals 42, Columbia 0
--
Friday's games
Athens at Muscle Shoals
Hartselle at Columbia
Cullman at Decatur
--
Class 5A, Region 8
Fairview;3-0;1-0
Russellville;3-0;1-0
Brewer;2-1;1-0
West Point;2-1;0-0
Lawrence County;1-2;0-1
Ardmore;0-3;0-1
East Limestone;0-3;0-1
--
Last week's results
Brewer 21, Ardmore 19
Fairview 56, East Limestone 21
Russellville 37, Lawrence County 7
West Point 33, Vinemont 28
--
Friday's games
East Limestone at Brewer
Ardmore at Lawrence County
West Point at Russellville
Good Hope at Fairview
--
Class 4A, Region 7
West Morgan;3-0;1-0
Central-Florence;2-0;1-0
Deshler;1-2;1-0
Rogers;1-2;1-0
West Limestone;2-1;0-1
East Lawrence;1-1;0-1
Brooks;1-2;0-1
Wilson;1-2;0-1
--
Last week's results
West Morgan 83, Brooks 53
Deshler 55, West Limestone 14
Rogers 36, East Lawrence 28
Central-Florence 55, Wilson 14
--
Friday's games
Central-Florence at West Morgan
Brooks at West Limestone
East Lawrence at Deshler
Rogers at Wilson
--
Class 4A, Region 8
New Hope;1-1;1-0
Westminster Christian;1-1;1-0
Priceville;1-2;1-0
Randolph;1-2;1-0
North Jackson;0-2;0-1
D.A.R.;0-3;0-1
Madison County;0-3;0-1
St. John Paul II;0-3;0-1
--
Last week's results
Priceville 48, Madison County 21
New Hope 56, D.A.R. 6
Westminster Christian 56, North Jackson 35
Randolph 46, St. John Paul II 12
--
Friday's games
Priceville at D.A.R.
Madison County at New Hope
St. John Paul II at Westminster Christian
Randolph at North Jackson
--
Class 3A, Region 7
Madison Academy;3-0;1-0
Susan Moore;2-1;1-0
Asbury;1-2;1-0
Vinemont;0-3;0-0
J.B. Pennington;1-2;0-1
Brindlee Mountain;0-3;0-1
Danville;0-3;0-1
--
Last week's results
Susan More 33, Danville 0
Madison Academy 26, J.B. Pennington 21
Asbury 12, Brindlee Mountain 0
West Point 33, Vinemont 28
--
Friday's games
Danville at J.B. Pennington
Susan Moore at Asbury
Brindlee Mountain at Vinemont
Open: Madison Academy
--
Class 3A, Region 8
Elkmont;3-0;1-0
Lauderdale County;3-0;1-0
Mars Hill;3-0;1-0
Colbert County;1-1;0-0
Clements;1-2;0-1
Phil Campbell;1-2;0-1
Colbert Heights;0-3;0-1
--
Last week's results
Elkmont 44, Phil Campbell 22
Lauderdale County 59, Clements 9
Mars Hill 54, Colbert Heights 0
Open: Colbert County
--
Friday's games
Elkmont at Lauderdale County
Mars Hill at Clements
Colbert County at Phil Campbell
Meek at Colbert Heights
--
Class 2A, Region 8
Falkville;3-0;1-0
Lexington;2-1;1-0
Tanner;1-2;1-0
Hatton;2-0;0-0
Red Bay;1-1;0-1
Tharptown;1-2;0-1
Sheffield;0-3;0-1
--
Last week's results
Falkville 58, Sheffield 34
Tanner 74, Tharptown 8
Lexington 33, Red Bay 22
Open: Hatton
--
Friday's games
Tanner at Falkville
Hatton at Tharptown
Sheffield at Red Bay
Open Lexington
--
Class 1A, Region 7
Decatur Heritage;3-0;1-0
Woodville;2-0;1-0
Coosa Christian; 2-1;1-0
Appalachian;2-1;0-0
Cedar Bluff;1-2;0-1
Valley Head;1-2;0-1
Gaylesville;0-3;0-1
--
Last week's results
Decatur Heritage 34, Valley Head 12
Woodville 38, Cedar Bluff 27
Coosa Christian 49, Gaylesville 0
Appalachian 34, Cleveland 20
--
Friday's games
Decatur Heritage at Coosa Christian
Woodville at Appalachian
Gaylesville at Cedar Bluff
Open: Valley Head
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.