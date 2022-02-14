Trips to the regionals are on the line for 24 area teams with subregional games being played tonight and Tuesday.
The Austin boys have already punched their ticket to the regional round. The Class 7A Black Bears play Oak Mountain on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Northwest Regional at Wallace State.
Tonight’s schedule has 10 games involving girls teams. All games start at 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s schedule has one girls game and 10 boys games. Decatur Heritage is hosting both the Valley Head girls and boys. The doubleheader starts Tuesday with the girls playing at 5:30 p.m.
Here are the pairings for area teams in the subregional round. Winners advance to regional play starting Thursday.
Today
Class 6A girls: Clay-Chalkville at Hartselle, 6 p.m.; Athens at Scottsboro, 6 p.m.
Class 5A girls: East Limestone at Lawrence County, 6 p.m.
Class 4A girls: Madison County at Priceville, 6 p.m.; West Limestone at Deshler, 6 p.m.
Class 3A girls: Elkmont at Phil Campbell, 6 p.m.
Class 2A girls: Hatton at Lexington, 6 p.m.; Mars Hill at Tanner, 6 p.m.
Class 1A girls: Lindsay Lane at Skyline, 6 p.m.; Hackleburg at R.A. Hubbard, 6 p.m.
---
Tuesday
Class 6A boys: Hartselle at Pinson Valley, 6 p.m.
Class 5A boys: Lawrence County at Lee, 6 p.m.
Class 4A boys: West Morgan at Deshler, 6 p.m.; Priceville at DAR, 6 p.m.
Class 3A boys: Clements at Danville, 6 p.m.; East Lawrence at Lauderdale County, 6 p.m.
Class 2A boys: Sheffield at Tanner, 6 p.m.; Hatton at Mars Hill, 6 p.m.
Class 1A girls: Valley Head at Decatur Heritage, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A boys: R.A. Hubbard at Belgreen, 6 p.m.; Valley Head at Decatur Heritage, 7 p.m.
.
