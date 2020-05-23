Hatton’s Mallory Lane, Ardmore’s Raegan Clem and Elkmont coach Mary Jane Hobbs were named Saturday to the North All-Stars softball squad by the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the games scheduled for July’s All-Star week in Montgomery had to be canceled.
Lane is an infielder for the Hornets. Clem is a catcher for the Tigers. Hobbs is one of the area’s top coaches.
The teams comprised of 2021 rising seniors were chosen by a special coaches committee from nominations received from AHSAA member school softball coaches.
— David Elwell
