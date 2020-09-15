What’s the biggest takeaway after four weeks of the high school football season?
It’s the fact that teams are still playing.
Yes, there have been a few forfeits along the way, but the season is still rolling along despite games being played during a pandemic.
There are just four of the 20 area teams that have a big, fat zero in the loss column. The undefeated teams are Austin (4-0), Falkville (4-0), West Limestone (3-0) and East Lawrence (3-0).
Falkville is open this week. The other three all have road trips Friday. The most common way to end a perfect season has to be laying an egg at an opponent’s stadium.
Here are seven things to watch for in the second week of region play:
---
1 – Austin (4-0) at Sparkman (2-2): The Senators’ record may be a little deceiving. They opened the season with losses at Gardendale and then at home to defending 7A state champion Thompson, which is undefeated.
---
2 – West Limestone (3-0) at West Morgan (1-3): Beware of the Rebels at home. Priceville visited two weeks ago and got beat 7-3. West Morgan will be trying to make amends for last Friday’s 40-0 loss at Deshler.
---
3 – East Lawrence (3-0) at Danville (1-3): The Hawks definitely play better at home. They beat Brewer 33-19 home to start the season. They have since lost three road games while scoring a total of six points.
---
4 – Athens (2-1) at Muscle Shoals (2-1): If you want to be the best, you need to beat the best. For Athens, it is defending region champion Muscle Shoals.
---
5 – Decatur Heritage (2-2) at Shoals Christian (3-1): Eight years ago, Steve Meek was trying to build a program to compete with Shoals. Now it’s Shoals trying to catch up with Meek’s Decatur Heritage Eagles.
---
6 – Russellville (4-0) at Lawrence County (2-1): Russellville has outscored opponents 128-0. Can the Golden Tigers slow down Lawrence County’s Brody Sparks? He threw three touchdowns and ran for two more in a 41-21 win over Ardmore last Friday.
---
7 – Wilson (1-3) at Priceville (2-1): Can Priceville come down to earth after the program’s first win over Brooks last Friday? Priceville is one of six teams in 4A, Region 8 with 1-1 region records.
