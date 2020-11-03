Austin, Athens, East Lawrence and Decatur Heritage have closed out the regular season listed in the final state rankings by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Austin is No. 9 in Class 7A. The Black Bears (8-2) dropped from No. 8 after falling to Mountain Brook, 31-22, last week.
Athens (7-2) was idle last week, but still moved up in the Class 6A rankings from No. 9 to No. 8.
East Lawrence (9-1) stayed at No. 10 in Class 3A. Decatur Heritage (8-2) continued at No. 6 in Class 1A.
Decatur Heritage was the only area school to make the preseason rankings. The Eagles opened the season at No. 6.
All four of ranked teams have opening round playoff games at home Friday. It’s Oak Mountain (6-4) at Austin, Homewood (6-4) at Athens, Saks (7-3) at East Lawrence and Wadley (3-7) at Decatur Heritage.
Other area teams receiving votes were West Limestone (9-1) in 4A and Falkville (8-2) in 2A.
Other playoff games involving area teams are:
Class 6A: Hartselle (7-3) at Briarwood Christian (7-2)
Class 5A: Parker (5-4) at East Limestone (6-3), Lawrence County (5-5) at Ramsay (10-0)
Class 4A: Hamilton (5-5) at West Limestone (9-1)
Class 2A: Cleveland (7-3) at Falkville (8-2), Tanner (6-4) at Spring Garden (9-1), Hatton (5-5) at Aliceville (6-4)
Class 1A: Wadley (3-7) at Decatur Heritage (8-2), R.A. Hubbard (5-5) at Ragland (8-2)
— David Elwell
---
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings, the last of the season, with first-place votes, record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Thompson (21);10-0;252
2. Hoover;9-1;187
3. Hewitt-Trussville;8-2;157
4. Theodore;9-1;148
5. Daphne;9-1;119
6. Auburn;8-1;113
7. Fairhope;8-2;69
8. Central-Phenix City;6-4;57
9. Austin;8-2;43
10. James Clemens;8-2;42
Others receiving votes: Prattville (7-3) 8, Enterprise (7-3) 1, Oak Mountain (6-4) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Oxford (21);9-1;252
2. Mountain Brook;8-1;182
3. Pinson Valley;7-2;173
4. Opelika;7-2;144
5. Saraland;8-2;116
6. Clay-Chalkville;9-1;108
7. Spanish Fort;7-3;73
8. Athens;7-2;59
9. McGill-Toolen;7-2;50
10. Eufaula;8-2;17
Others receiving votes: Pelham (8-2) 11, Briarwood (8-2) 10, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-2) 2.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Ramsay (15);9-0;234
2. St. Paul's (6);10-0;203
3. Pleasant Grove;7-2;159
4. Central-Clay Co.;9-1;147
5. Guntersville;9-0;132
6. Pike Road;10-0;99
7. Faith-Mobile;8-1;72
8. Alexandria;9-1;67
9. Demopolis;10-0;54
10. Fairview;9-1;24
Others receiving votes: UMS-Wright (6-4) 3, Leeds (8-2) 2, Russellville (8-2) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. American Chr. (20);10-0;249
2. Madison Aca. (1);9-0;190
3. Gordo;9-1;164
4. Mobile Chr.;8-1;125
5. Handley;7-1;113
6. Jacksonville;6-3;96
7. Madison Co.;8-2;61
8. Etowah;6-3;59
9. Bibb Co.;8-2;52
10. Good Hope;9-1;46
Others receiving votes: West Limestone (9-1) 27, Williamson (7-3) 9, Alabama Chr. (8-2) 5, Central-Florence (8-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Fyffe (20);10-0;247
2. Piedmont (1);9-1;177
3. Ohatchee;9-1;172
4. Walter Wellborn;8-1;140
5. Montgomery Aca.;10-0;125
6. Flomaton;8-2;111
7. T.R. Miller;8-2;85
8. Thomasville;8-1;59
9. Catholic-Montgomery;8-2;49
10. East Lawrence;9-1;14
Others receiving votes: Winfield (9-1) 13, Slocomb (9-1) 2, Plainview (9-1) 1, Saks (7-3) 1, Trinity (8-2) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (15);8-2;233
2. Lanett (5);8-2;201
3. Leroy (1);8-1;175
4. Spring Garden;9-1;131
5. Red Bay;8-1;125
6. North Sand Mountain;9-1;95
7. B.B. Comer;8-1;81
8. Abbeville;8-1;55
9. G.W. Long;8-1;46
10. Clarke Co.;7-2;41
Others receiving votes: Isabella (8-1) 5, Westbrook Chr. (9-1) 5, Falkville (8-2) 2, Randolph Co. (7-3) 2.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Brantley (21);10-0;252
2. Linden;9-0;189
3. Maplesville;8-1;168
4. Sweet Water;6-2;142
5. Notasulga;7-1;122
6. Decatur Heritage;8-2;108
7. Berry;8-1;73
8. Winterboro;8-1;52
9. Valley Head;8-2;42
10. Pickens Co.;7-3;27
Others receiving votes: Ragland (8-2) 10, McKenzie (7-2) 7, Florala (8-2) 4, Hubbertville (7-2) 1.
