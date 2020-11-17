The Priceville softball and baseball programs have four athletes who have signed recently to play at the next level.
Three will play softball in the junior college rankings. One will play junior college baseball.
The softball players are Abigail Garrison with Calhoun, Hannah Smyth with Snead and Reagan Walter with Wallace.
Garrison signed to play first or third base. Smyth is a middle infielder. Walter is projected to play first base.
Priceville baseball first baseman Michael Mann has signed to play at Wallace State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.