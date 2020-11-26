ALABASTER — Dyllan Ward poured in a game-high 26 points as West Morgan wrapped up the Thompson Thanksgiving Tournament with a 47-41 loss to Jackson-Olin on Wednesday.
It was West Morgan's third straight game against a Class 6A opponent after opening the tournament with games against Spanish Forth and Northridge.
Wednesday, however, was about Ward.
The Rebel guard knocked down six 3-pointers, three in each half, and scored 11 points in the third quarter as West Morgan built a 35-29 lead heading into the fourth.
Jackson-Olin's Kizer Jones scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Mustangs for the win.
Skyler Hutto also had five points for West Morgan, while Jalen Fletcher scored four.
Jones finished with 22 points for Jackson-Olin.
--
Albertville boys 72, Decatur 42: Decatur couldn't overcome a slow start in a game played Wednesday at Decatur Heritage.
Albertville built a 22-6 lead after one quarter and had a 33-20 advantage at the half.
Malik Byrd led the Red Raiders with 12 points. Kobe Johnson scored 11 points.
Trinity Bell, a Tennessee football commit, had a game-high 19 points for Albertville. Ben Allen had 14 points.
Decatur (4-2) plays at Bob Jones on Monday.
--
Athens Bible School boys 54, Ardmore 51: Walker Brand scored a game-high 18 points as Athens Bible school picked up a close win at the Clements Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday.
Kacen Pierce and Brayden Suggs each had 11 points for the Trojans, while Connor Abernathy added eight points.
Ardmore had a chance to tie the game at the end up regulation, but couldn't get a shot to fall.
Maddox Dorning led Ardmore with 14 points. Connor Harbin scored 11.
