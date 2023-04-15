PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Cam Collins, Austin, Sr.: Collins finished his final season with the Black Bears averaging 11.9 points and 5.4 rebounds. He was a key player down the stretch, helping Austin win 12 straight games and reach the Northwest Regional.
--
COACH OF THE YEAR
Desmond Phillips, Austin: In his first season as coach of the Black Bears, Phillips led the team to a 20-10 record, an area championship and a berth in the Northwest Regional. He also led them to a 12-game winning streak.
--
FIRST TEAM
Jordan Johnson, Austin, Jr.: Johnson was also a key player for Austin this season, averaging 14 points and 4.6 rebounds.
Kiah Key, Hartselle, Sr.: Key had a strong year for the Tigers with 12 points and 6 rebounds.
Isaiah Slaughter, Decatur, Sr.: The Decatur star finished the year with 12.8 points and 8.3 rebounds.
London Townsend, Athens, So.: Townsend had a strong season, averaging 13.1 points and 8.2 rebounds.
--
SECOND TEAM
Ryan Dunn, Hartselle, Sr.: The Tigers’ point guard finished his career averaging 13.5 points and three assists.
Brogan Gross, Athens, So.: Another young star for the Golden Eagles, Gross averaged 11.2 points and three assists.
Ellis Dickman, Decatur, Sr.: Dickman averaged 12 points per game and 3.4 rebounds.
Chandler Moore, East Limestone, Jr.: Moore averaged 13 points and five rebounds.
Zak Cain, East Limestone, So.: Cain averaged 11 points and seven rebounds.
--
HONORABLE MENTION
Decatur - Jayden Brown, Sr.
Hartselle - Rylan Smothers, Jr., Kohl Key, Jr., Thomas Itsede, Sr.
East Limestone - Jeb Blanton, So., Riley Groce, So.
Lawrence County - Connor Southern, Sr.
Brewer - Austyn Holmes, So., Jackson Dunn, Jr.
--
PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
2023: Cam Collins, Austin
2022: Jalen Orr, Austin
2021: Brody Peebles, Hartselle
2020: Brody Peebles, Hartselle
2019: Austin Harvell, East Limestone
2018: Fabian Bell, Austin
2017: Javan Johnson, Austin
2016: Javan Johnson, Austin
2015: Camron Reedus, Austin
2014: Giddy Potts, Athens
2013: Giddy Potts, Athens
2012: Darius Nelson, Decatur
2011: Detrick Mostella, Austin
2010: William Johnson, Decatur
2009: Jay Watkins, Austin
2008: George Williams, Austin
2007: Rico Pickett, Decatur
2006: Jay Sears, Austin
2005: Richard Hendrix, Athens
2004: Richard Hendrix, Athens
2003: Richard Hendrix, Athens
2002: Juwan Garth, Austin
2001: Josh Britnell, Hartselle
2000: Billy Allen, Decatur
1999: Okechi Egbe, Austin
1998: LaMarkus Ellis, Lawrence Co.
1997: Kevin White, Decatur
1996: Brian Davis, Austin
1995: Chris Weakley, Austin
1994: Jay Knowlton, Hartselle
1993: Rod Bass, Austin, and Rusty Brand, West Limestone
1992: Marco Whitfield, Decatur
1991: Kirt Dolly, Decatur
1990: Jeff Campbell, Athens
1989: Keith Bradley, Austin
1988: Kenneth Rice, Austin
1987: Stanley Love, Austin
1986: Keith Askins, Athens
1985: Ronald Taylor, Lawrence Co.
1984: Derrick Davis, Decatur
1983: Allen Love, Austin
1982: Darrell Allen, Hartselle, and Bruce Allen, Austin
1981: Bruce Allen, Austin
1980: Paul Pointer, Lawrence Co.
--
COACHES OF THE YEAR
2023: Desmond Phillips, Austin
2022: Not awarded
2021: Faron Key, Hartselle
2020: Faron Key, Hartselle
2019: Fred Steger, East Limestone
2018: Jake Miles, Austin
2017: Jake Miles, Austin
2016: Jake Miles, Austin
2015: Jake Miles, Austin
2014: Stace Tedford, Athens
2013: Demond Garth, Austin
2012: Stace Tedford, Athens
2011: Sam Brown, Brewer
2010: Dale Walker, East Lawrence
2009: Demond Garth, Austin
2008: Dale Walker, East Lawrence
2007: Jamie Lee, Decatur
2006: Demond Garth, Austin
2005: Venard Hendrix, Athens
2004: Venard Hendrix, Athens
2003: Johnny Berry, Hartselle
2002: Baine Garner, East Lawrence
2001: Howard Pride, Decatur
2000: Stuart Allen, Austin
1999: Jerry Todd, Athens
1998: Gary Johnson, Lawrence Co.
1997: Gary Johnson, Lawrence Co.
1996: Bob Harpe, Austin
1995: Bob Harpe, Austin
1994: Don Pouncey, Hartselle, and Wally Sanders, Decatur
1993: Bob Harpe, Austin
1992: Don Pouncey, Hartselle
1991: Wally Sanders, Decatur
1990: Jerry Todd, Athens
1989: Brad Kitchens, Brewer
1988: Bob Harpe, Austin
1987: Jerry Todd, Athens
1986: Jerry Todd, Athens
1985: Jerry Todd, Athens
1984: Earl Morris, Decatur
1983: Joe Jones, Austin
1982: Earl Morris, Decatur
1981: Fred Bryan, Hartselle
1980: Jerry Todd, Athens
1979: Gary Johnson, Lawrence Co.
1978: Earl Morris, Decatur
