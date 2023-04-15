Sometimes one game or even one play in the final frantic seconds of a game can define a season for a team or player.
For the Austin Black Bears it could well have come on Dec. 2 at Decatur when senior Cam Collins’ dunk in the closing seconds turned what looked like a loss into an eventual 51-48 win.
Or it could have come on Feb. 2 at Sparkman when Collins drilled a 3-point basket in the final seconds to turn what looked like a loss into an eventual 50-46 victory.
“We challenged Cam a lot this season,” Austin coach Desmond Phillips said. “Because he works so hard, there’s not a challenge that he won’t accept or accomplish.”
Collins is the Daily’s Class 5A-7A Player of the Year. Phillips is the Daily’s Class 5A-7A Coach of the Year.
“Coach did a lot to push us to develop and get better,” Collins said. “It started with the offseason workouts that were the hardest I’ve ever been through.
“Because so many of us played football, it took a while for us to come together as a basketball team. When we did in January, it was a lot of fun. I wish I had another year to play at Austin.”
Austin stood at 8-9 on Dec. 27 after a 58-45 loss to Huntsville. The Black Bears won their next 12, which included going undefeated in all area games.
The Black Bears went all the way to the Northwest Regional before eventual state champion Hoover snapped the winning streak in the semifinals, 65-41. Austin had no answer for Hoover’s 6-foot-9 sophomore big man Dewayne Brown.
After winning 12 in a row, the suddenness of the loss to Hoover may have left an empty feeling, but Phillips said it doesn’t need to define his first season as head coach at his alma mater.
“The goal was to bring back Austin basketball to what it has traditionally been in the past,” Phillips said. “From what I’ve heard around town, I think we did that.
“I’ve had people tell me that they had not been to an Austin game in years. When they heard how we were doing, they came to watch and liked what they saw. That makes it almost a successful season.”
A successful season for Phillips is one that continues at the state tournament in Birmingham. In the future, this season could be seen as that first steppingstone to accomplishing some big goals. What Collins and his fellow seniors did will be a part of the story.
“Cam first moved up to the varsity in the ninth grade,” Phillips said. “He had a lot of varsity experience going into this season and we pushed him to be a leader. He’s more of an action leader than a talker.
“When Cam turns it on you have to follow him. It’s a domino effect that trickles down to the rest of the team. When Cam’s going, the team’s going.”
Phillips challenged Collins and the rest of the team to be locked in more on defense.
“We challenged Cam to guard the other team’s best player,” Phillips said.
They also challenged Collins to improve as a rebounder, especially on the offensive end. That’s what he did in the win at Decatur.
“We call that trash points, but they were big that night,” Collins said.
Collins built a reputation of some grand slam dunks off the fast break following defensive rebounds. This season Phillips wanted Collins to focus more on going for the rebound on the defensive end.
“I just had to do whatever it took to make our team better,” Collins said. “We all saw what can happen when you play together as a team.”
Collins is hoping to play in college. He has a couple of offers he is considering.
Besides Collins, Austin loses seniors De’Air Young, Jeremiah Ayers, Elijah Thrower and Lenarion Wynn. Returning players with varsity experience are Caiden Ricks, Jordan Johnson, Isaiah Fuller, Caleb Fletcher, Harry Malone, Isaiah Baker and Jaxon Potter.
“I am anxious to see how we can improve in our second season,” Phillips said.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.