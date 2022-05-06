CULLMAN — Seven area athletes and one local relay team captured state championships on Friday as the Class 1A-3A state track and field meet kicked off at Cullman High School.
Decatur Heritage’s Elizabeth Wilson and Genie McGhee each won individual titles to help the Eagles finish the first day of the girls Class 1A competition with 39 points, five behind leader Holy Spirit in the team standings.
The Lindsay Lane boys, who got individual championships from Henry Woodall and Joe Quez Keith, are also well-positioned after Day 1 in the Class 1A meet, finishing with 32 points to trail only first-place Marion County (45) in the team standings. The Lions also captured the 4x800 relay championship with a time of 9:23.03.
Wilson, McGhee, Woodall and Keith were joined by Meredith Romans (Athens Bible School), Keyondrick Cobb (R.A. Hubbard) and Sydney Perkins (Lindsay Lane) as individual champions.
The meet continues today with events scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.
Girls 1A high jump: Wilson captured the title with a height of 5-05.00. McGhee finished in second with a height of 5-00.00 and Decatur Heritage’s Layla Hanvy gave the Eagles a podium sweep with a third-place height of 4-08.00.
Girls 1A discus throw: Romans recorded a long throw of 105-04 to win the championship. Decatur Heritage’s Brantleigh Williams finished fourth with a distance of 90-05.
Boys 1A triple jump: Alex Malone, of Decatur Heritage, finished second with a distance of 42-04.00
Girls 1A long jump: McGhee jumped 15-07.50 to capture the title. R.A. Hubbard’s Eva Armstead finished second with a distance of 15-05.50.
Girls 2A shot put: Falkville’s Jayla Hayes just missed the podium, finishing fifth with a long throw of 30-05.50.
Boys 1A high jump: Cobb won the title with a high jump of 6-00.00. Malone finished in fourth for Decatur Heritage with a height of 5-06.00.
Girls 1A 1600-meter run: Perkins clocked a 6:02.46 for the championship. Perkins’ teammate Ruby Callan finished fourth with a time of 6:30.23.
Boys 1A 1600-meter run: Woodall’s 4:50.93 was nearly seven seconds ahead of second-place finisher Jack Bradford of Athens Bible School, who clocked a 4:57.27.
Girls 2A 1600-meter run: Hatton’s Neidyn Lopez finished fourth with a time of 5:46.23.
Girls 1A 400-meter dash: Armani Thomas, of R.A. Hubbard, finished third with a time of 1:05.17.
Boys 1A 400-meter dash: Keith captured the title for Lindsay Lane with a time of 51.31.
Girls 2A 400-meter dash: Falkville’s Ella Kyker clocked a 1:02.64 to finish in fourth place.
Class 4A-7A
Lawrence County’s Savannah Williams won an individual state championship for the second consecutive day, clocking a time of 11:08.04 in the girls Class 5A 3200-meter run in Gulf Shores.
Williams won the 1600-meter state championship in dominating fashion on Thursday, beating the field by more than seven seconds. On Friday she was even more impressive, besting second-place finisher and teammate Katie Mae Coan (11:23.03) by nearly 15 seconds.
The girls 5A 3200-meter run was featured three other runners in the top 10, with Ardmore’s Addison Tiemann finishing fifth with a time of 12:07.41, Lawrence County’s Katie Dumas (10:39.56) finishing sixth and Brewer’s Autumn Betts (12:24.93) finishing seventh. The Lawrence County girls also captured the 5A 4x800-meter relay title with a time of 10:07.17.
The Red Devils currently sit in third place in the teams standings with 53 points. UMS-Wright leads the field with 74 points heading into the final day. Beauregard (63.5) is in second. The meet concludes today with events scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.
Boys 4A shot put: Priceville’s Tyler Cappi finished fourth with a long throw of 43-06.00.
Girls 7A long jump: Austin’s A’Nari Goode had a long jump of 16-01.25, good for an eighth-place finish.
Girls 5A javelin: Ardmore’s Ella Stafford finished eighth with a distance of 103-11.
Girls 6A long jump: Jayden Stover, of Decatur, finished 10th with a long jump of 16-01.50.
Boys 5A 3200-meter run: Ardmore’s Carter Richardson (10:10.8) finished third, Ardmore’s Cayden Smith (10:39.56) finished seventh and Lawrence County’s Blake Graham (10:42.97) finished ninth.
Girls 6A 400-meter dash: Hartselle’s Olivia Dobbins clocked a time of 58.30 to finish sixth.
Girls 7A 400-meter dash: Austin’s Summer Sutherlin finished ninth with a time of 59.88.
Boys 4A 4x800-meter relay: The Priceville team finished second with a time of 8:18.46.
Boys 5A 4x800-meter relay: Ardmore’s team clocked a time of 8:43.66 to finish in third place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.