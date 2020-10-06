While Tropical Storm Delta is still churning in the Gulf of Mexico, it is already making an impact on this week’s high school football schedule.
So far eight games have been moved to Thursday because of the threat of rain on Friday. The games making the move are Muscle Shoals at Hartselle, Central at Priceville, Tanner at Falkville, Decatur Heritage at R.A. Hubbard, Elkmont at Danville, East Lawrence at Clements, Red Bay at Hatton and Wilson at West Limestone.
Two games already scheduled for Thursday are Brewer vs. Mae Jemison at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville and Ardmore at East Limestone.
Games still scheduled for Friday as of 11 a.m. today are Austin vs. Huntsville at Milton Frank Stadium, Hazel Green at Decatur, Athens at Buckhorn, Lawrence County vs. Lee at Alabama A&M and Brooks at West Morgan.
