Quincy Crittendon first tried to play organized football in the fifth grade.
“They put me in the offensive line. I didn’t much care for that, so I quit,” Crittendon said.
Three years later, Crittendon decided to give football another try. This time it was a more positive experience. He became a quarterback.
Three years later, the Austin junior is The Daily’s Class 5A-7A Player of the Year. In his first season to start on the varsity, Crittendon threw for 2,217 yards and 21 touchdowns. He had just four interceptions in 198 attempts.
“Quincy had an outstanding season,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. “He played at a high level and faced major tests each week. He continually looks for ways to improve and is always eager to learn from his mistakes.”
Athens’ Cody Gross is The Daily’s Class 5A-7A Coach of the Year. The Golden Eagles went 8-4, finished second in Class 6A, Region 7 and won a playoff game for the first time since 2013.
All that happened after Logan Smothers, a three-year starter at quarterback, transferred to Muscle Shoals in January. The loss of the Nebraska signee took a big chunk out of the Athens offense. Gross was able to rally his troops to another successful season with eight wins that matched the eight wins in 2018.
Once Crittendon found his way to the quarterback position, the stories about the kid throwing touchdown passes for what was then Cedar Ridge Middle School began to grow. His desire to be the best he can be has also grown.
Crittendon regularly visits the NFA Quarterback Academy in Nashville. He’s gone to several college camps each year and takes advantage of some private coaching. It’s all part of a process to take his game to the next level.
“I’ve worked hard on improving my throwing motion,” Crittendon said. “There’s a much shorter length to it now. As you move up to a higher level, the speed of the game keeps getting faster. You have to get quicker to be successful.”
Crittendon has also gone from a five-step drop back to throw the ball to a three-step drop back. That gives him an extra second or two to quickly scan the field and decide where to throw the ball.
The big numbers from this season caught a lot of attention statewide. Crittendon was an honorable mention selection on the Class 7A All-State team. The first-team quarterback selection was Sawyer Pate of state champion Thompson. Harrison Barker of Spain Park was the second-team pick. Both are seniors.
That opens the door for Crittendon and fellow honorable mention selection junior Riley Leonard of Fairhope to be the leading quarterback candidates in Class 7A next season.
“This season my top two jobs were reading the defense and distributing the ball,” Crittendon said. “I feel like next season I will be more comfortable with the speed of the game and can do more.”
That could mean some more connections for the passing duo of Crittendon to Tre Shackelford, a 7A second-team All-State selection. Shackelford caught 40 passes for 872 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
“We’ve been working together for so long that we think a lot alike,” Crittendon said. “We just have a knack for being there for each other. It’s great to have someone like him to count on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.