Priceville football player Jerry Burton and his head coach Chris Foster did not meet until July.
Five months later, after Priceville’s 8-4 season, Burton is The Daily’s Class 1A-4A All-Area Player of the Year. The Class 4A first-team All-State selection rushed for 2,510 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Foster is The Daily’s Class 1A-4A Coach of the Year. In June, Foster was preparing for another season as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Brookwood near Tuscaloosa. Instead he coached Priceville to eight wins and its first trip to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
It’s an amazing story for a football program that suffered through hard times for the previous three seasons with just four wins. When Jason Simmons left in June to join the staff at Oxford, Priceville turned to Foster, who knew as little about Priceville as the school knew about him.
“I didn’t know anything about Priceville before I saw they needed a new head coach,” Foster said. “I was able to see a little film of them. I saw some running backs who could run and some big linemen who could block. It reminded me a lot of what we had at Brookwood. It looked promising.”
When Foster took over the program he quickly grabbed the team’s attention.
“He said the only way to be successful was through hard work,” Burton said. “We all wanted to be successful and we were ready for the hard work.
“After we lost our first game (at Good Hope, 41-26), practice changed the next week. The team was more determined to get better. We were tired of losing.”
Priceville won its next four games and finished the regular season at 7-3 and second in Class 4A, Region 7. The Bulldogs won their first playoff game ever, 44-23, at home over Rogers. The season ended in the second round at Northside, 41-14. The eight wins tied a school record.
Burton had a great season in 2018 with 1,350 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns. He nearly doubled the yardage this season and more than doubled his touchdown total. His 2,510 yards is one of the top 50 rushing seasons in Alabama high school history.
The junior does it with a running style that doesn’t rely on just speed to outrun defenders or just brute strength to run through them. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder can do it both ways.
“If I have a choice between running around people or running through them, I’ll take running through them every time,” Burton said. “I like contact.”
Yards after contact is Burton’s calling card. It’s rare for one defender to be able to take him down. It’s more common to see two or more defenders hanging on to drag him down. Game officials have to be careful not to have a quick whistle when he carries the ball. Just when it looks like he may be going down, he can break free.
“He always goes down falling forward,” Foster said. “It doesn’t matter how many are hanging on to him. He’s amazing.”
Burton is quick to give his teammates credit for his success. His offensive line led the way for an offense that rushed for over 4,000 yards. The effort didn’t go unnoticed. Senior Michael McNutt (6-7, 330) is a first-team Class 4A All-State selection. Sophomore Tyler Cappi (6-2, 275) is a second-team All-State selection. They were joined up front by senior Truman Terry (5-10, 280), senior Seth Looney (6-0, 263) and junior Koal Legg (6-4, 280).
