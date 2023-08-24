ATHENS — For the Gross family, the football stadium is basically a second home.
Cody Gross is the head coach of the Athens High Golden Eagles. He's entering his eighth season at the helm of the program.
Like any dedicated head football coach in Alabama, he spends a lot of time at the office. However, unlike most coaches, he doesn't have to spend time away from his family to do it.
Gross' two oldest sons, Peyton and Braden, are both assistant coaches for the Golden Eagles. His youngest son, Brogan, is the team's junior starting quarterback.
"My wife (Karin) is up here all the time helping out too. My daughter-in-law (MaKenzey) will come help as well and she'll bring my grandson," Cody Gross said. "We spend so much time up here as a family, it really is like a home away from home."
In Alabama, football and family usually go hand-in-hand. Teammates are treated like brothers with coaches almost being surrogate fathers. But for the Gross family, they all know that the opportunity they've been given isn't something that comes along all the time."
"It's special. I don't know how many coaches get to do this," Cody said. "Sharing a sideline with these guys, I know it's something I'll never forget."
--
Working with dad
Of course, mixing family with work takes plenty of work itself.
Peyton, the oldest of the Gross kids and MaKenzey's husband, knows that better than anyone
Peyton is a physical education teacher at Athens and has been an assistant coach under his father for seven of the eight seasons he's been with the Golden Eagles.
"It's great most of the time," Peyton said with a laugh.
Being the oldest. Peyton said he's butted heads with his dad probably more than his brothers, although he does admit that some of that is his own fault.
"I started right after I graduated and we clashed because I was young and didn't really know my place," Peyton said. "As I've gotten older and matured, it's gotten a lot more fun."
That doesn't mean there are never any tense moments.
"I remember when he (Peyton) got that personal foul flag," said Brogan.
"I didn't get a flag," Peyton quickly interjected. "A flag was thrown in my vicinity and I was heated. Dad thought it was on me, ran over and got in my face. I had to wait a couple days before I told him it wasn't me."
Peyton is the X's and O's guy of the family. He's been working toward being a coach since he was child.
"I was the offensive coordinator here at Athens from 2003-06," Cody said. "In 2006, the year we won the state championship, I was driving in the car with Peyton before our first playoff game and he asked me when do I start thinking of what play I'll call first. I asked him what he thought we should do and he picked the double post. First play of the game I call that and it goes for a touchdown."
"That was the first play he ever called. He was in third grade."
Braden, the middle child, is considered the most patient of the three brothers. He's also the one that's in it just for fun.
After playing under his dad for four years at Athens, Braden decided to join the coaching staff. Not pursuing an education degree, Braden does the job completely on a volunteer basis.
Cody said Braden spent every day last season at the field "working his butt off" and "did it for free."
"I just love it. I love spending time with Dad and with my brothers," Braden said. "If I didn't, I wouldn't be here."
Brogan, the youngest, has to balance the duties of being the coach's son and the starting quarterback, which is generally the leader of the team.
While that may seem like a lot of stress. Brogan doesn't see it that way.
"I think it's cool," Brogan said. "Growing up, I loved football and I've always dreamed of playing. Being able to share that with the family, it's something I feel very blessed with."
All of the brothers say they feel closer relationships with their father because of the time they spend together. However, there's an important rule that they all still follow.
Don't mess with dad on game day.
"I learned when I was just a kid being the manager, you don't talk to him on game day," said Brogan.
Cody Gross went 41-2 as the starting quarterback at the University of North Alabama from 1992-95 and led the Lions to three straight NCAA Division II championships. He said he has an old-school approach to game day.
"We just didn't talk on game day. It's a crazy feeling to me. I've never had any drugs, but it's like a drug to me," Cody said. "I don't know what I'm going to do when I don't have a game day."
--
Family first
When the Gross family heads to their actual home, football is left behind.
"He (Cody) does a great job of separating family from football. When he's home, he's just dad," Braden said.
No matter how much time the family spends together, it's never enough.
Tuesday evening, after a long practice, the Gross family all joined together for a home cooked meal, much to the excitement of all the sons.
"I think the more we're together, the closer we get," Peyton said.
Athens opens the season tonight. The Golden Eagles will travel just a few miles to take on rival East Limestone.
Brogan will take the field for his second year as the team's starting signal caller. His dad and brothers will don headsets on the sideline. Cody has gone 40-35 as Athens' head coach through his first seven seasons.
Everyone's focus will be on starting the 2023 season off strong as Athens looks to reach the playoffs after a two-year drought.
In the back of all their minds, though, they'll be thinking of how great they have it.
"I wish it could last forever, but I know it won't. It flies by and I just want to soak all of it in," Brogan said.
