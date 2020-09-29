After a week off from region play, it’s time to return to those games that decide which schools make the state playoffs.
One thing a weekly schedule of region games sometimes lacks is the appeal of having a matchup of long-time rivals. Nobody can say that about this week. There are two really good rivalry games.
The Hartselle Tigers visit the Athens Golden Eagles. Hartselle leads the series 39-31-2. Athens won last year’s game, 28-19, to snap Hartselle’s 13-game winning streak in the series that dated to 2006.
The Cullman Bearcats visit the Decatur Red Raiders. Decatur leads the series 34-16-2. The teams played almost every year through 1974. It was renewed in 1986 and 1987 with Decatur winning both games. The next meeting was in the 2007 playoffs with Cullman winning. This is the third straight season the teams have met and that’s because they are in the same region. The six games since 2007 have been split 3-3.
Here are some big games to watch for this week:
1 – Hartselle (4-2, 2-1) at Athens (3-2, 2-1): The winner of this game controls its own destiny in a bid to claim a home game in the first round of the playoffs.
2 – Cullman (5-1, 3-0) at Decatur (0-5, 0-3): There may not be too many other things that would make an old Red Raider fan feel better than a Decatur win Friday night at Ogle Stadium. Cullman suffered its first loss last Friday at Class 2A Mars Hill, 21-6.
3 – Austin (4-1, 2-1) at Grissom (3-2, 2-1): It will be interesting to see how the Black Bears bounce back from losing on Sept. 18 at Sparkman, 21-14. Austin has won its last six games vs. Grissom, but these Tigers in orange should not be taken lightly.
4 – Falkville (5-0, 2-0) at Section (3-2, 2-1): The area’s last undefeated team goes on the road to play a Section team that hasn’t played a game since Sept. 11 due to COVID quarantine and a bye week.
5 – Priceville (4-1, 2-1) at Rogers (2-3, 1-2): After a 7-3 loss to West Morgan on Sept. 4, Priceville has gone 3-0 while averaging 45 points a game.
6 – Waterloo (3-2, 3-0) at Decatur Heritage (4-2, 3-0): The competition starts getting tougher for the Eagles. Next week, Decatur Heritage travels to R.A. Hubbard.
7 – East Limestone (4-1, 3-0) at Lawrence County (2-3, 1-1) and Russellville (5-1, 3-0) at Ardmore (4-1, 1-1): If the home team wins both of these games, Class 5A, Region 8 will have four teams at the top with just one loss each.
