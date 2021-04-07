Flag football can be part of the high school sports scene in Alabama this fall.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday that flag football for girls will be a sanctioned sport.
The program to bring the sport will be a partnership with the Atlanta Falcons, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and NFL FLAG. Nike will also provide apparel to assist with the launch.
The Falcons and their owner, Arthur Blank, were instrumental in getting girls flag football started in Georgia in 2018. Flag football for girls is also sanctioned in Alaska, Nevada and Florida.
“The AHSAA appreciates the support, commitment and funding being provided by the Atlanta Falcons, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and NFL FLAG,” AHSAA associate executive director Alvin Briggs said.
The plan is for the season to end with a championship game at the 2021 Super 7 State High School Football Championships in Birmingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.