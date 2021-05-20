(Best-of-3 series, Montgomery)

CLASS 7A

Hoover vs. Auburn

Game 1: Auburn 9, Hoover 1

Game 2: Auburn (35-6) vs. Hoover (26-21), 10 a.m. Thursday at Riverwalk (Game 3 follows, if necessary)

CLASS 6A

Faith-Mobile vs. Hartselle

Game 1: Faith-Mobile 10, Hartselle 1

Game 2: Hartselle 8, Faith-Mobile 3

Game 3: Faith-Mobile 14, Hartselle 7, 8 innings, Faith-Mobile (34-6) wins title

CLASS 5A

Pike Road vs. Russellville

Game 1: Russellville 3, Pike Road 1

Game 2: Russellville 3, Pike Road 2, Russellville (42-8) wins title

CLASS 4A

Mobile Chr. vs. Oneonta

Game 1: Mobile Chr. 7, Oneonta 2

Game 2: Mobile Chr. (35-4) vs. Oneonta (25-8), 4 p.m. Thursday at Riverwalk (Game 3 follows, if necessary)

CLASS 3A

Phil Campbell (38-5) vs. Bayside Aca. (27-7)

Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Paterson

Game 2: 10 a.m. Friday at Riverwalk (Game 3 follows, if necessary)

CLASS 2A

G.W. Long vs. Westbrook Chr.

Game 1: Westbrook Chr. 5, G.W. Long 0

Game 2: G.W. Long 8, Westbrook Chr. 2

Game 3: Westbrook Chr. 11, G.W. Long 1, Westbrook Chr. (29-9) wins title

CLASS 1A

Donoho vs. Bayshore Chr.

Game 1: Donoho 6, Bayshore Chr. 3

Game 2: Bayshore Chr. 10, Donoho 0

Game 3: Bayshore Chr. 18, Donoho 0, Bayshore Chr. (29-10) wins title

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.