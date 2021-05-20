(Best-of-3 series, Montgomery)
CLASS 7A
Hoover vs. Auburn
Game 1: Auburn 9, Hoover 1
Game 2: Auburn (35-6) vs. Hoover (26-21), 10 a.m. Thursday at Riverwalk (Game 3 follows, if necessary)
CLASS 6A
Faith-Mobile vs. Hartselle
Game 1: Faith-Mobile 10, Hartselle 1
Game 2: Hartselle 8, Faith-Mobile 3
Game 3: Faith-Mobile 14, Hartselle 7, 8 innings, Faith-Mobile (34-6) wins title
CLASS 5A
Pike Road vs. Russellville
Game 1: Russellville 3, Pike Road 1
Game 2: Russellville 3, Pike Road 2, Russellville (42-8) wins title
CLASS 4A
Mobile Chr. vs. Oneonta
Game 1: Mobile Chr. 7, Oneonta 2
Game 2: Mobile Chr. (35-4) vs. Oneonta (25-8), 4 p.m. Thursday at Riverwalk (Game 3 follows, if necessary)
CLASS 3A
Phil Campbell (38-5) vs. Bayside Aca. (27-7)
Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Paterson
Game 2: 10 a.m. Friday at Riverwalk (Game 3 follows, if necessary)
CLASS 2A
G.W. Long vs. Westbrook Chr.
Game 1: Westbrook Chr. 5, G.W. Long 0
Game 2: G.W. Long 8, Westbrook Chr. 2
Game 3: Westbrook Chr. 11, G.W. Long 1, Westbrook Chr. (29-9) wins title
CLASS 1A
Donoho vs. Bayshore Chr.
Game 1: Donoho 6, Bayshore Chr. 3
Game 2: Bayshore Chr. 10, Donoho 0
Game 3: Bayshore Chr. 18, Donoho 0, Bayshore Chr. (29-10) wins title
