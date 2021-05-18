(Best-of-3 series, Montgomery)
CLASS 7A
Hoover (26-20) vs. Auburn (34-6)
Game 1: 4 p.m. Wednesday at Paterson
Game 2: 10 a.m. Thursday at Riverwalk (Game 3 follows, if necessary)
CLASS 6A
Faith-Mobile (32-5) vs. Hartselle (29-14)
Game 1: 4 p.m. today at Paterson
Game 2: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Riverwalk (Game 3 follows, if necessary)
CLASS 5A
Pike Road vs. Russellville
Game 1: Russellville 3, Pike Road 1
Game 2: Pike Road (27-10) vs. Russellville (41-8), 10 a.m. today at Riverwalk (Game 3 follows, if necessary)
CLASS 4A
Mobile Chr. (34-4) vs. Oneonta (25-7)
Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Paterson
Game 2: 4 p.m. Thursday at Riverwalk (Game 3 follows, if necessary)
CLASS 3A
Phil Campbell (38-5) vs. Bayside Aca. (27-7)
Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Paterson
Game 2: 10 a.m. Friday at Riverwalk (Game 3 follows, if necessary)
CLASS 2A
G.W. Long (22-12) vs. Westbrook Chr. (27-8)
Game 1: Monday night
Game 2: 4 p.m. today at Riverwalk (Game 3 follows, if necessary)
CLASS 1A
Donoho (23-10) vs. Bayshore Chr. (27-9)
Game 1: 7 p.m. today at Paterson
Game 2: 4 p.m. Wednesday at Riverwalk (Game 3 follows, if necessary)
