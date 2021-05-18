(Best-of-3 series, Montgomery)

CLASS 7A

Hoover (26-20) vs. Auburn (34-6)

Game 1: 4 p.m. Wednesday at Paterson

Game 2: 10 a.m. Thursday at Riverwalk (Game 3 follows, if necessary)

CLASS 6A

Faith-Mobile (32-5) vs. Hartselle (29-14)

Game 1: 4 p.m. today at Paterson

Game 2: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Riverwalk (Game 3 follows, if necessary)

CLASS 5A

Pike Road vs. Russellville

Game 1: Russellville 3, Pike Road 1

Game 2: Pike Road (27-10) vs. Russellville (41-8), 10 a.m. today at Riverwalk (Game 3 follows, if necessary)

CLASS 4A

Mobile Chr. (34-4) vs. Oneonta (25-7)

Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Paterson

Game 2: 4 p.m. Thursday at Riverwalk (Game 3 follows, if necessary)

CLASS 3A

Phil Campbell (38-5) vs. Bayside Aca. (27-7)

Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Paterson

Game 2: 10 a.m. Friday at Riverwalk (Game 3 follows, if necessary)

CLASS 2A

G.W. Long (22-12) vs. Westbrook Chr. (27-8)

Game 1: Monday night

Game 2: 4 p.m. today at Riverwalk (Game 3 follows, if necessary)

CLASS 1A

Donoho (23-10) vs. Bayshore Chr. (27-9)

Game 1: 7 p.m. today at Paterson

Game 2: 4 p.m. Wednesday at Riverwalk (Game 3 follows, if necessary)

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.