Each best-of-3 series is scheduled to begin with a doubleheader the first day and end, if necessary, with a single game the second day.
CLASS 7A
Auburn (32-6) at Central-Phenix City (34-6), 4:30 p.m. Friday (noon Saturday)
Florence (28-9) at Hoover (24-19), 4:30 p.m. Thursday (5 p.m. Friday)
CLASS 6A
Northridge (20-15) at Faith-Mobile (30-5), 4 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m. Friday)
Chelsea (29-16) at Hartselle (27-13), 4 p.m. Thursday (5 p.m. Friday)
CLASS 5A
Pike Road (25-8) at St. Paul's (22-10), 4 p.m. Wednesday (4 p.m. Thursday)
Russellville (38-7) at Madison Aca. (31-10), 4:30 p.m. Wednesday (5:30 p.m. Thursday)
CLASS 4A
Mobile Chr. (32-4) at American Chr. (28-12), 5 p.m. Thursday (4:30 p.m. Friday)
North Jackson (30-8) at Oneonta (23-7), 4:30 p.m. Friday (1 p.m. Saturday)
CLASS 3A
Bayside Aca. (25-7) at Providence Chr. (24-11), 4:30 p.m. Friday (noon Saturday)
Piedmont (33-5) at Phil Campbell (36-4), 4:30 p.m. Thursday (1 p.m. Friday)
CLASS 2A
G.W. Long (30-11) at Ariton (23-9), 4:30 p.m. Wednesday (5 p.m. Thursday)
Mars Hill Bible (25-14) at Westbrook Chr. (25-7), 4:30 p.m. Wednesday (3 p.m. Thursday)
CLASS 1A
Bayshore Chr. (25-8) at Brantley (23-8), 4:30 p.m. Thursday (1 p.m. Friday)
Donoho (21-10) at Sumiton Chr. (17-18), 1 p.m. Wednesday (1 p.m. Thursday)
