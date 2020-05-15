It used to be that the summer was a dead period for high school athletics until football practice started.
That all changed when the Alabama High School Athletic Association started allowing summer competition for all sports about 15 years ago.
Because of the situation caused by the coronavirus, this summer will be more like the past. The AHSAA on Thursday canceled all summer competition. That includes 7-on-7 for football, tournaments for baseball and softball and play dates for basketball.
Every high school team is in the same boat. No school should gain advantage, but the loss will sting a little more for some. Take Austin baseball. Coach Tyler Stephenson loses 12 seniors from this year’s team.
“We had just two juniors who got to play in the 15 games we did get to play,” Stephenson said. “We really needed this summer to find how who we can count on for next season and who we can’t.
“Since I’ve been the head coach at Austin, we’ve always gone to a team camp. That’s where we really start to bond as a team. It’s going hurt not having that this year.”
Workouts and conditioning will still be permitted at the schools. A set of guidelines from the state is scheduled to be released May 22. Football workouts are expected to be limited to groups of perhaps no more than 10.
The Alabama State Department of Education hopes to open school campuses on June 8 and start the 2020-2021 school year as planned.
The lost summer could be especially big for basketball. The summer is right at the halfway point between the end of last season and the start of next season.
“The best thing about playing in the summer is the opportunity for the younger players to get to play against juniors and seniors,” Hartselle girls coach Gary Orr said. “You can learn a lot about your team.”
Besides the loss of playing time, there’s also a financial loss for several programs. Austin baseball along with Athens, East Limestone and Huntsville were to host a wood bat tournament in June. Last year the tournament had 32 varsity teams, 28 junior varsity teams and 22 middle school teams.
“Last year, Austin baseball made between $6,000 and $8,000, and that doesn’t count concessions,” Stephenson said. “That’s a big loss for our program.”
Clements girls basketball coach Paul Wilson usually spends his summer organizing play dates for schools in north Alabama. Last year he had 899 games played on 60 dates from Hartselle to Jasper and Florence to Oak Mountain. He started doing it when he coached at Danville.
“It started as a way to fund our program,” Wilson said. “We could make enough money off the play dates and our Thanksgiving tournament that we didn’t need any other fundraisers.”
Wilson estimated that his summer play date program made over $200,000 last year, with most of the money going to host schools.
“We expected all the summer competition to get canceled this year,” Wilson said. “We didn’t try to schedule anything. Hopefully, it’s just a one-year thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.