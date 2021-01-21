The playoff format for high school basketball is going to look different this year.
Because of attendance limits, there will be a second round of sub-regional play at school sites and one fewer round of play at regional sites.
The Northwest Regional will still be played at Wallace State in Hanceville, and the Northeast Regional will still be played at Jacksonville State.
The state championship semifinals and finals will be played Feb. 26-March 6 at either the Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham CrossPlex or UAB’s Bartow Arena.
Other dates and sites approved for winter sports include state indoor track at the CrossPlex on Feb. 5-6 and bowling state tournament on Jan. 28-29 in Pelham.
The state wrestling tournaments are scheduled for Class 1A-4A at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery and 7A at Bill Harris Arena both on Feb. 12-13. Class 5A-6A will be Feb. 18-20 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association approved a plan for spring sports on Wednesday. Details are available at AHSAA.com.
— David Elwell
