The Alabama High School Athletic Association is changing the format for the state volleyball playoffs that begin Oct. 13.
The AHSAA said the changes were necessary because of limited number of officials, venue capacity restrictions for super regionals, available hotel rooms and school system policies on hotel stays.
Area tournaments will be Oct. 13 for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 6A. Class 4A, 5A and 7A area tournaments are Oct. 14.
Two schools from each area will advance to a new sub-regional round at the site of area champions. Sub-regional matches for Class 1A, 2A and 6A will be Oct. 16. Sub-regional matches for Class 3A, 4A and 5A will be Oct. 17. There will be no sub-regional for 7A.
The North Super Regional will again be at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Each class will play all of its quarterfinal, semifinal and final matches on one day: Oct. 21 for Class 1A, 2A and 6A, Oct. 22 for Class 3A and 5A, and Oct. 23 for Class 4A and 7A.
As in the past, the top four teams from the Super Regional will advance to the state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham. Traditionally a two-day event, the state tournament has been extended to three days, Oct. 27-29. The quarterfinals and semifinals of each class will be completed on the first day with the championship match of that class played the second day.
Four of the championships, Class 1A, 2A, 5A and 6A, are Oct. 28. The finals for Class 3A, 4A and 7A are Oct. 29. The championship matches will be at the Bill Harris Arena, adjacent to the Crossplex.
