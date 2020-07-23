The Alabama High School Athletic Association is moving forward with its fall sports schedule in what Executive Director Steve Saverese calls “unprecedented times."
Official fall practice can begin Monday for athletes in football, volleyball, cross country and swimming and diving.
Like every state in the country, Alabama has been trying to determine the best way to have high school athletics in the middle of the COVID-10 pandemic. The AHSAA released today a list of “Best Practices” to help schools compete in as safe an environment as possible.
Scheduled competition starts on Aug. 20 for football and Aug. 22 for the other fall sports.
“We all need to be patient and understanding,” Savarese said. “We are not sure what the future holds.”
Alabama is one of the few states in the country sticking to its normal schedule for fall sports. Georgia and Mississippi have pushed the start of their football seasons to Sept. 4. Tennessee is still trying to determine when to start.
Some states are moving football to the spring, but Savarese said that was not an option for the AHSAA due to health concerns over having two football seasons in a calendar year.
