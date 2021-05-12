All games at the Florence Sportsplex. Final two teams in each class qualify for the state tournament.

CLASS 7A

Friday

Sparkman (20-8) vs. James Clemens (9-27), 9 a.m.

Bob Jones (29-3) vs. Huntsville (28-19-1), 9 a.m.

Elimination game, 1:45 p.m.

Winners' bracket final, 1:45 p.m.

Losers' bracket final, 4:45 p.m.

--

CLASS 6A

Wednesday

Jasper (9-10-2) vs. Cullman (23-12-1), noon

Scottsboro (19-13) vs. Hazel Green (25-14), noon

Hartselle (32-16) vs. Minor (10-12), 1:45 p.m.

Athens (31-12) vs. Fort Payne (31-12), 1:45 p.m.

Elimination game, 4 p.m.

Elimination game, 4 p.m.

Winners' bracket game, 6 p.m.

Winners' bracket game, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Elimination game, 10:45 a.m.

Elimination game, 10:45 a.m.

Winners' bracket final, 1:45 p.m.

Elimination game, 3:15 p.m.

Losers' bracket final, 4:45 p.m.

--

CLASS 5A

Wednesday

Hayden (22-9-1) vs. Guntersville (9-15), noon

West Point (15-14-2) vs. East Limestone (16-13), noon

Brewer (15-16) vs. Corner (27-14), noon

Ardmore (28-15) vs. Russellville (19-32), noon

Elimination game, 4 p.m.

Elimination game, 4 p.m.

Winners' bracket game, 4 p.m.

Winners' bracket game, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Elimination game, 9 a.m.

Elimination game, 9 a.m.

Winners' bracket final, 1:45 p.m.

Elimination game, 3:15 p.m.

Losers' bracket final, 4:45 p.m.

--

CLASS 4A

Friday

Madison Aca. (22-4) vs. West Limestone (13-13), 10:45 a.m.

Brooks (25-17) vs. Madison Co. (33-12), 10:45 a.m.

West Morgan (20-22) vs. Randolph (13-11), 10:45 a.m.

North Jackson (33-15-1) vs. Rogers (38-10), 10:45 a.m.

Elimination game, 4:45 p.m.

Elimination game, 4:45 p.m.

Winners' bracket game, 4:45 p.m.

Winners' bracket game, 4:45 p.m.

Saturday

Elimination game, 9 a.m.

Elimination game, 9 a.m.

Winners' bracket final, 9 a.m.

Elimination game, 12:15 p.m.

Losers' bracket final, 1:45 p.m.

--

CLASS 3A

Friday

Holly Pond (17-8) vs. East Lawrence (13-14), 9 a.m.

Lauderdale Co. (20-23) vs. Fyffe (24-12-2), 9 a.m.

Danville (23-15) vs. J.B. Pennington (9-19), 9 a.m.

Plainview (35-7-1) vs. Elkmont (14-14), 9 a.m.

Elimination game, 1:45 p.m.

Elimination game, 1:45 p.m.

Winners' bracket game, 3:15 p.m.

Winners' bracket game, 3:15 p.m.

Saturday

Elimination game, 9 a.m.

Elimination game, 9 a.m.

Winners' bracket final, 9 a.m.

Elimination game, 12:15 p.m.

Losers' bracket final, 1:45 p.m.

--

CLASS 2A

Thursday

Hatton (28-25) vs. North Sand Mountain (9-13), 9 a.m.

Mars Hill Bible (35-13) vs. Colbert Co. (8-15-2), 9 a.m.

Pisgah (25-6) vs. Falkville (17-15), 9 a.m.

Red Bay (21-14) vs. Lexington, 9 a.m.

Elimination game, 1:45 p.m.

Elimination game, 1:45 p.m.

Winners' bracket game, 1:45 p.m.

Winners' bracket game, 1:45 p.m.

Elimination game, 4:45 p.m.

Elimination game, 4:45 p.m.

Friday

Winners' bracket final, 10:45 a.m.

Elimination game, 1:45 p.m.

Losers' bracket final, 3:15 p.m.

--

CLASS 1A

Wednesday

Marion Co. (21-11) vs. Hackleburg, 1:45 p.m.

Skyline (11-6-1) vs. Covenant Chr. (11-20), 1:45 p.m.

Belgreen (21-17-1) vs. Lynn (16-19), 1:45 p.m.

Waterloo (19-19) vs. Athens Bible (11-10), 1:45 p.m.

Elimination game, 6 p.m.

Elimination game, 6 p.m.

Winners' bracket game, 6 p.m.

Winners' bracket game, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Elimination game, 10:45 a.m.

Elimination game, 10:45 a.m.

Winners' bracket final, 10:45 a.m.

Elimination game, 3:15 p.m.

Losers' bracket final, 4:45 p.m.

