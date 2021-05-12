All games at the Florence Sportsplex. Final two teams in each class qualify for the state tournament.
CLASS 7A
Friday
Sparkman (20-8) vs. James Clemens (9-27), 9 a.m.
Bob Jones (29-3) vs. Huntsville (28-19-1), 9 a.m.
Elimination game, 1:45 p.m.
Winners' bracket final, 1:45 p.m.
Losers' bracket final, 4:45 p.m.
--
CLASS 6A
Wednesday
Jasper (9-10-2) vs. Cullman (23-12-1), noon
Scottsboro (19-13) vs. Hazel Green (25-14), noon
Hartselle (32-16) vs. Minor (10-12), 1:45 p.m.
Athens (31-12) vs. Fort Payne (31-12), 1:45 p.m.
Elimination game, 4 p.m.
Elimination game, 4 p.m.
Winners' bracket game, 6 p.m.
Winners' bracket game, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Elimination game, 10:45 a.m.
Elimination game, 10:45 a.m.
Winners' bracket final, 1:45 p.m.
Elimination game, 3:15 p.m.
Losers' bracket final, 4:45 p.m.
--
CLASS 5A
Wednesday
Hayden (22-9-1) vs. Guntersville (9-15), noon
West Point (15-14-2) vs. East Limestone (16-13), noon
Brewer (15-16) vs. Corner (27-14), noon
Ardmore (28-15) vs. Russellville (19-32), noon
Elimination game, 4 p.m.
Elimination game, 4 p.m.
Winners' bracket game, 4 p.m.
Winners' bracket game, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Elimination game, 9 a.m.
Elimination game, 9 a.m.
Winners' bracket final, 1:45 p.m.
Elimination game, 3:15 p.m.
Losers' bracket final, 4:45 p.m.
--
CLASS 4A
Friday
Madison Aca. (22-4) vs. West Limestone (13-13), 10:45 a.m.
Brooks (25-17) vs. Madison Co. (33-12), 10:45 a.m.
West Morgan (20-22) vs. Randolph (13-11), 10:45 a.m.
North Jackson (33-15-1) vs. Rogers (38-10), 10:45 a.m.
Elimination game, 4:45 p.m.
Elimination game, 4:45 p.m.
Winners' bracket game, 4:45 p.m.
Winners' bracket game, 4:45 p.m.
Saturday
Elimination game, 9 a.m.
Elimination game, 9 a.m.
Winners' bracket final, 9 a.m.
Elimination game, 12:15 p.m.
Losers' bracket final, 1:45 p.m.
--
CLASS 3A
Friday
Holly Pond (17-8) vs. East Lawrence (13-14), 9 a.m.
Lauderdale Co. (20-23) vs. Fyffe (24-12-2), 9 a.m.
Danville (23-15) vs. J.B. Pennington (9-19), 9 a.m.
Plainview (35-7-1) vs. Elkmont (14-14), 9 a.m.
Elimination game, 1:45 p.m.
Elimination game, 1:45 p.m.
Winners' bracket game, 3:15 p.m.
Winners' bracket game, 3:15 p.m.
Saturday
Elimination game, 9 a.m.
Elimination game, 9 a.m.
Winners' bracket final, 9 a.m.
Elimination game, 12:15 p.m.
Losers' bracket final, 1:45 p.m.
--
CLASS 2A
Thursday
Hatton (28-25) vs. North Sand Mountain (9-13), 9 a.m.
Mars Hill Bible (35-13) vs. Colbert Co. (8-15-2), 9 a.m.
Pisgah (25-6) vs. Falkville (17-15), 9 a.m.
Red Bay (21-14) vs. Lexington, 9 a.m.
Elimination game, 1:45 p.m.
Elimination game, 1:45 p.m.
Winners' bracket game, 1:45 p.m.
Winners' bracket game, 1:45 p.m.
Elimination game, 4:45 p.m.
Elimination game, 4:45 p.m.
Friday
Winners' bracket final, 10:45 a.m.
Elimination game, 1:45 p.m.
Losers' bracket final, 3:15 p.m.
--
CLASS 1A
Wednesday
Marion Co. (21-11) vs. Hackleburg, 1:45 p.m.
Skyline (11-6-1) vs. Covenant Chr. (11-20), 1:45 p.m.
Belgreen (21-17-1) vs. Lynn (16-19), 1:45 p.m.
Waterloo (19-19) vs. Athens Bible (11-10), 1:45 p.m.
Elimination game, 6 p.m.
Elimination game, 6 p.m.
Winners' bracket game, 6 p.m.
Winners' bracket game, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Elimination game, 10:45 a.m.
Elimination game, 10:45 a.m.
Winners' bracket final, 10:45 a.m.
Elimination game, 3:15 p.m.
Losers' bracket final, 4:45 p.m.
