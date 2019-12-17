Three local schools will compete in new classifications in football and volleyball next season, while Austin, Decatur and Hartselle were among schools whose football regions were shaken up in changes announced Tuesday by the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
Falkville, Danville and Elkmont switched classifications in the realignment that takes effect for the 2020 and 2021 football and volleyball seasons.
Falkville moved back up to Class 2A after two years in Class 1A. Danville and Elkmont both moved down to Class 3A after being in Class 4A last season.
Teams that didn’t change classifications were still affected by football region realignment. Austin’s region dropped Gadsden City and added Albertville, which moved up to Class 7A. Austin has made the football playoffs both years in Class 7A. The Black Bears are the seventh-smallest school in Class 7A. There are 32 schools in that classification.
Decatur, Athens and Hartselle’s region expanded from six teams to the traditional number of eight teams. Buckhorn and Hazel Green joined familiar opponents in Columbia, Cullman and Muscle Shoals in Region 8.
The new region alignments for football and area alignments for volleyball are set for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The board will vote on them again after the 2021 season.
Spring and winter sports realignments will be announced after spring sports conclude in 2020.
