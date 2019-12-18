Three local schools will compete in new classifications in football and volleyball next season, while Austin, Decatur and Hartselle were among schools whose football regions were shaken up in changes announced Tuesday by the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
Falkville, Danville and Elkmont switched classifications in the realignment that takes effect for the 2020 and 2021 football and volleyball seasons.
Falkville moved back up to Class 2A after two years in Class 1A. The Blue Devils have moved around quite a bit in this decade. The Blue Devils were in Class 2A from 2002-2011 before dropping down to Class 1A in 2012 and 2013. They moved back up to Class 2A from 2014-2017 before dropping back down to Class 1A for the last two seasons.
Falkville will be in Region 7 with Ider, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Section, Tanner and Whitesburg Christian.
Danville and Elkmont both moved down to Class 3A after being in Class 4A last season. The Hawks and Red Devils will play in Region 8 with Clements, Colbert Heights, East Lawrence, Lauderdale County and Phil Campbell. Clements is now the smallest school in Class 3A with an average enrollment figure of 221.55. East Lawrence is now the biggest school in Class 3A with an average enrollment figure of 282.90.
Elkmont spent the last two seasons in Class 4A after being in Class 3A the two seasons before that. The Red Devils were in Class 4A in 2014 and 2015 after being in Class 3A from 1994-2013.
Danville spent the last six seasons in Class 4A. The Hawks were in Class 3A for most of their history before moving up in 2014.
“We had a pretty good idea it was going to happen,” Danville coach Shannon McGregory said. “I think it will be an exciting change. It should help us, and travel will be better.”
Teams that didn’t change classifications were still affected by football region realignment. Austin’s region dropped Gadsden City and added Albertville, which moved up to Class 7A. Austin has made the football playoffs both years in Class 7A. The Black Bears are the seventh-smallest school in Class 7A. There are 32 schools in that classification.
Decatur, Athens and Hartselle’s region expanded from six teams to the traditional number of eight teams. Buckhorn and Hazel Green joined familiar opponents in Columbia, Cullman and Muscle Shoals in Region 8. Hartselle and Athens made the playoffs last season. Athens beat Buckhorn in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs this season.
“I think an eight-team region is better than a six-team region,” Athens coach Cody Gross said, “Our region came out about like we expected it to and will once again be one of the toughest in the state.”
Lawrence County moved from Class 5A, Region 7 to Region 8 with Brewer, East Limestone and Ardmore. Lee-Huntsville, Mae Jemison and Russellville make up the rest of the region. Mae Jemison and Lee moved down from Class 6A.
“We are excited about the new ... region alignments,” Brewer coach Geoff Walters said. “Travel looks minimal, and the competition looks great.”
West Morgan and Priceville both moved from Class 4A, Region 7 to Region 8 with Brooks, Central-Florence, Deshler, Rogers, West Limestone and Wilson.
Hatton’s region in Class 2A stayed mostly the same but added powerhouse Mars Hill. Mars Hill won the Class 1A state title in 2018 and was runner-up this season.
Decatur Heritage and R.A. Hubbard will still share a region in Class 1A even with Falkville’s exit. That region now includes Cherokee, Hackleburg, Phillips, Shoals Christian, Vina and Waterloo.
The new region alignments for football and area alignments for volleyball are set for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The board will vote on them again after the 2021 season.
Spring and winter sports realignments will be announced after spring sports conclude in 2020.
