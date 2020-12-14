Due to recent sharp increases in COVID-19 cases, the state athletic association has issued new guidelines, including one that limits a facility's spectator capacity to less than 20%.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association stated in a released Monday that “we eagerly share the following measures recommended by the Alabama Department of Public Health.”
First on the list is the new occupancy limit. In earlier guidelines, the attendance capacity was left up to each school district or school as long as groups of families were 6 feet apart.
Other new guidelines include:
• In any sport where there is hand to hand contact, or hand contact with a shared object such as a ball, players and officials sanitize their hands each time they enter and leave the court or area of active play.
• Hosting schools should make a public announcement at the beginning of each game, and during intermissions, reminding all spectators to maintain at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and persons not in their household, and to keep their face coverings or masks on at all times while in the athletic venue.
• For sports tournaments involving multiple teams and games, schedule and organize the events such that mingling of spectators with teams not actively engaged in competition is avoided.
• Encourage players, their families, and their coaches to refrain from organizing non-sport related social activities which increase the risk for transmission and may jeopardize sport participation.
