The Alabama High School Athletic Association will move forward with its fall sports schedule even though several school systems plan to begin the academic year with virtual instruction and the state on Thursday reported its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases.
Official fall practice can begin Monday for athletes in football, volleyball, cross-country, and swimming and diving.
Like every state in the country, Alabama has been trying to determine the best way to have high school athletics in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic that AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese called “unprecedented times."
The AHSAA released Thursday a list of “Best Practices” to help schools compete in as safe an environment as possible. The guidelines emphasize wearing a face cover, washing hands as much as possible, practicing social distancing and thoroughly cleaning athletic equipment.
Scheduled competition starts Aug. 20 for football and Aug. 22 for the other fall sports.
“We all need to be patient and understanding,” said Savarese. “We are not sure what the future holds. We base our decisions on current information. If the information changes we will adjust accordingly.”
The state reported 2,283 new coronavirus cases Thursday. It was the third time Alabama has topped 2,000 new cases since the pandemic began. Twenty percent of Alabamians who have tested positive for the virus are between the ages of 5 and 24, and 4.3% of the state's 1,357 deaths were ages 5 to 24.
Alabama is one of the few states in the country sticking close to its normal schedule for fall sports. Georgia and Mississippi have pushed the start of their football seasons to Sept. 4. Tennessee is still trying to determine when to start.
Some states are moving football to the spring, but Savarese said that was not an option for the AHSAA due to health concerns over having two football seasons in a calendar year.
“It seems to me like we have a good common sense guide to what we need to do moving forward to give our students the opportunity to resume a normal high school experience,” West Morgan football head coach Mikel Riggs said. “I’m really glad to see that.”
The AHSAA has just over 700 schools in grades 7-12 with enrollments as low as 50 to as high as 3,000.
Savarese emphasized that the decision for a child to participate in sports rests with the parents. Unless state officials shut down schools like they did in March, the decision for a school to participate is up to each local school system.
The fact that students across the state will be learning in three different formats this school year — in the classroom, virtual or blended — does not affect a student’s athletic eligibility with the AHSAA.
In this unusual time, it is expected that some teams may face a situation where they cannot play a game. Savarese said the team would have to forfeit, if the game could not be rescheduled. He said it’s also possible that all forfeits could be expunged from the record book following the conclusion of the season.
Normally, the first day of fall football practice is the first Monday in August. Since the March shutdown cost almost all teams across the state their spring practice, the AHSAA is allowing football to start a week early, which is Monday.
Next week’s practices are limited to shorts and helmets. Teams can put on shoulder pads Aug. 3 and 4 and then full pads on Aug. 5, which would be two days earlier under a normal schedule.
“I’m glad we have a plan and now we can go with it,” Decatur head coach Jere Adcock said.
Arrangements for spectators at football games will be left up to each school system. The AHSAA is asking schools to provide room for cheerleaders and bands with equal access for visiting schools.
Savarese acknowledged that the decision to go forward with the restart of high school sports has received both positive and negative responses.
“No one is wrong regarding their opinion regarding COVID-19,” he said. “I want to assure you that this association respects each and every opinion. If we all do what is asked of us, we will have an opportunity to return to a sense of normalcy.
“I haven’t been out much, but when (wife) Beth and I have been out, it is evident that everyone hasn’t followed those guidelines. Maybe now, everyone will follow the guidelines to help protect our students and allow them to enjoy their childhood.”
Decatur City Schools announced this week it may start with virtual-only classes if Morgan County remains in ADPH's "very high risk" category. Huntsville City, Madison City and Madison County are among the school districts that have announced students will do remote learning for the beginning of the year. Birmingham City, Montgomery County and Mobile County, the state’s largest school system, also plan to begin the academic year with virtual instruction.
